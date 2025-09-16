On This Page
- Scope
- Abbreviations and Acronyms
- Introduction
- References
- Solution Architecture
- Deployment and Configuration
- Node and Switch Definitions
- Wiring
- Fabric Configuration
- Host Configuration
- K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration
- DPF Installation
- DPF Operator Installation
- DPF System Installation
- DPU Services Installation
- Zero-Trust Mode Checking
- Infrastructure Bandwidth & Latency Validation
- Argus Service Verification
- Authors
RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) with HBN and Argus DPU Services
Created on Dec 30, 2025
Scope
This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides comprehensive instructions for deploying the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) on high-performance, bare-metal infrastructure in Zero-Trust mode. The guide focuses on setting up an accelerated Host-Based Networking (HBN) and DOCA Argus services on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs to deliver secure, isolated, and hardware-accelerated environments.
The guide is intended for experienced system administrators, systems engineers, and solution architects who build highly secure bare-metal environments with Host-Based Networking enabled using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs for acceleration, isolation, and infrastructure offload.
This document is an extension of the RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) - NVIDIA Docs (referred to as the Baseline RDG ). It details the additional steps and modifications required to deploy the HBN and Argus Services in the Baseline RDG environment.
This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opinionated deployment example designed to address the use case described above.
Although other approaches may exist for implementing similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this specific method.
Abbreviations and Acronyms
Term
Definition
Term
Definition
BFB
BlueField Bootstream
NFS
Network File System
BGP
Border Gateway Protocol
OOB
Out-of-Band
DOCA
Data Center Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Architecture
PF
Physical Function
DPF
DOCA Platform Framework
RDG
Reference Deployment Guide
DPU
Data Processing Unit
RDMA
Remote Direct Memory Access
HBN
Host Based Networking
RoCE
RDMA over Converged Ethernet
IPAM
IP Address Management
SFC
Service Function Chaining
K8S
Kubernetes
SR-IOV
Single Root Input/Output Virtualization
KVM
Kernel-based Virtual Machine
VLAN
Virtual LAN (Local Area Network)
MAAS
Metal as a Service
VNI
Virtual Network Interface
MTU
Maximum Transmission Unit
VRF
Virtual Router/Forwarder
NGC
NVIDIA GPU Cloud
ZT
Zero Trust
Introduction
The NVIDIA BlueField-3 Data Processing Unit (DPU) is a 400 Gb/s infrastructure compute platform designed for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity workloads. It combines powerful compute resources, high-speed networking, and advanced programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for modern data centers.
NVIDIA DOCA unleashes the full potential of the BlueField platform by enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads.
One such service is Host-Based Networking (HBN) - a DOCA-enabled solution that allows network architects to design networks based on Layer 3 (L3) protocols. HBN enables routing on the server side by using BlueField as a BGP router. It encapsulates key networking functions in a containerized service pod, deployed directly on the BlueField’s Arm cores.
Another service is the DOCA Argus Service provides Workload Threat Detection is a novel approach for container threat detection in AI workloads and microservices, utilizing a Bluefield DPU to perform live machine introspection at the hardware level. This approach analyzes specific snippets of volatile memory to provide real-time visibility into container activity and behavior at the network, host, and application levels.
The state of container node images is continuously monitored in real-time, checking for deviations from their secure, compliant versions and configurations to detect and stop runtime attacks. These insights also include the ability to identify attacks targeting network facing applications/services.
The Argus service provides events and data on any object on the OS (host/VM) without any configuration needed and without any active part from the user or the host.
Examples what Argus service provides:
- Any new processes with its PID, name, attributes, and status.
- Reverse shells with process and network connection details such as source & destination IP and number of transferred bytes.
- SHA256 hash of running executable and loaded libraries.
However, deploying and managing DPUs and their associated DOCA services, especially at scale, presents operational challenges. Without a robust provisioning and orchestration system, tasks such as lifecycle management, service deployment, and network configuration for service function chaining (SFC) can quickly become complex and error prone. This is where the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) comes into play.
DPF automates the full DPU lifecycle, streamlines the deployment of DOCA services, and simplifies advanced network configurations. With DPF, services such as HBN can be deployed seamlessly, allowing for efficient offloading and intelligent routing of traffic through the DPU data plane.
By leveraging DPF, users can scale and automate DPU management across Bare Metal, Virtual, and Kubernetes customer environments - optimizing performance while simplifying operations.
DPF supports multiple deployment models. This guide focuses on the Zero Trust bare-metal deployment model. In this scenario:
- The DPU is managed through its Baseboard Management Controller (BMC)
- All management traffic occurs over the DPU's out-of-band (OOB) network
- The host is considered as an untrusted entity towards the data center network. The DPU acts as a barrier between the host and the network.
- The host sees the DPU as a standard NIC, with no access to the internal DPU management plane (Zero Trust Mode)
This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides a step-by-step example for installing DPF in Zero-Trust mode and HBN. It also includes practical demonstrations of performance optimization, validated using standard RDMA and TCP workloads.
As part of the reference implementation, open-source components outside the scope of DPF (e.g., MAAS, pfSense, Kubespray) are used to simulate a realistic customer deployment environment. The guide includes the full end-to-end deployment process, including:
- Infrastructure provisioning
- DPF deployment
- DPU provisioning (redfish)
- Service configuration and deployment
- Service chaining.
This document extends the capabilities of the DPF-managed Kubernetes cluster described in the RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) - NVIDIA Docs (referred to as the Baseline RDG) by deploying the NVIDIA DOCA HBN and Argus Services within the existing DPF deployment to achieve a comprehensive, accelerated infrastructure.
References
- NVIDIA BlueField DPU
- NVIDIA DOCA
- NVIDIA DPF Release Notes
- NVIDIA DPF GitHub Repository
- NVIDIA DPF System Overview
- NVIDIA Ethernet Switching
- NVIDIA Cumulus Linux
- What is K8s?
- Kubespray
Solution Architecture
Key Components and Technologies
NVIDIA BlueField® Data Processing Unit (DPU)
The NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.
NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework
NVIDIA DOCA™ unlocks the potential of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform. By harnessing the power of BlueField DPUs and SuperNICs, DOCA enables the rapid creation of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. It lets developers create software-defined, cloud-native, DPU- and SuperNIC-accelerated services with zero-trust protection, addressing the performance and security demands of modern data centers.
10/25/40/50/100/200 and 400G Ethernet Network Adapters
The industry-leading NVIDIA® ConnectX® family of smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations.
NVIDIA Ethernet adapters enable the highest ROI and lowest Total Cost of Ownership for hyperscale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning, AI, big data, and telco platforms.
The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and 100, 200 and 400Gb/s InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, hyperscale, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.
NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switches
Flexible form-factors with 16 to 128 physical ports, supporting 1GbE through 400GbE speeds.
Based on a ground-breaking silicon technology optimized for performance and scalability, NVIDIA Spectrum switches are ideal for building high-performance, cost-effective, and efficient Cloud Data Center Networks, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and Deep Learning Interconnects.
NVIDIA combines the benefits of NVIDIA Spectrum™ switches, based on an industry-leading application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, with a wide variety of modern network operating system choices, including NVIDIA Cumulus® Linux , SONiC and NVIDIA Onyx®.
NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux is the industry's most innovative open network operating system that allows you to automate, customize, and scale your data center network like no other.
Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform for deployment automation, scaling, and management of containerized applications.
Kubespray is a composition of Ansible playbooks, inventory, provisioning tools, and domain knowledge for generic OS/Kubernetes clusters configuration management tasks and provides:
- A highly available cluster
- Composable attributes
- Support for most popular Linux distributions
Solution Design
Solution Logical Design
The logical design includes the following components:
1 x Hypervisor node (KVM-based) with ConnectX-7:
- 1 x Firewall VM
- 1 x Jump Node VM
- 1 x MaaS VM
- 3 x K8s Master VMs running all K8s management components
- 4 x Worker nodes (PCI Gen5), each with a 1 x BlueField-3 NIC
- Single High-Speed (HS) switch
- 1 Gb Host Management network
HBN service Logical Design
As part of this RDG, we will:
Create two fully isolated logical networks per bare-metal workload server using a single physical function (PF0).
- Connect each network through the HBN service to a dedicated VLAN/VNI, mapped to separate VRFs ( RED or BLUE ).
- Route all workload traffic through the HBN service, with routing and isolation enforced inside the DPU.
- Assign PF0 as the sole network interface for each bare-metal workload server, with no networking configuration on the host.
- Demonstrate accelerated RDMA and TCP traffic between workload servers running on different bare-metal hosts within the same network (for example, RED ↔ RED ).
- Validate strict network isolation by confirming that traffic between workloads in different networks ( RED vs BLUE ) is not permitted.
Firewall Design
The pfSense firewall in this solution serves a dual purpose:
- Firewall—provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations
- Router—enables Internet access for the management network
Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address in the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.
The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution:
Software Stack Components
Make sure to use the exact same versions for the software stack as described above.
Bill of Materials
Deployment and Configuration
Node and Switch Definitions
These are the definitions and parameters used for deploying the demonstrated fabric:
Switches Ports Usage
Hostname
Rack ID
Ports
1
swp1-5
1
swp1-9
Hosts
Rack
Server Type
Server Name
Switch Port
IP and NICs
Default Gateway
Rack1
Hypervisor Node
mgmt-switch:
hs-switch:
lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP
mgmt-br (interface eno2): -
hs-br (interface enp1s0): -
Trusted LAN GW
Rack1
Firewall (Virtual)
-
WAN (lab-br): Trusted LAN IP
LAN (mgmt-br): 10.0.110.254/24
OPT1(hs-br): 10.0.123.254/22
Trusted LAN GW
Rack1
Jump Node (Virtual)
-
enp1s0: 10.0.110.253/24
10.0.110.254
Rack1
MaaS (Virtual)
-
enp1s0: 10.0.110.252/24
10.0.110.254
Rack1
Master Node
(Virtual)
-
enp1s0: 10.0.110.1/24
10.0.110.254
Rack1
Worker Node
mgmt-switch:
hs-switch:
dpubmc: 10.0.110.201/24
dpuoob: 10.0.110.211/24
ens1f0np0/ens1f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22
10.0.110.254
Rack1
Worker Node
mgmt-switch:
hs-switch:
dpubmc: 10.0.110.202/24
dpuoob: 10.0.110.212/24
ens1f0np0/ens1f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22
10.0.110.254
Rack1
Worker Node
mgmt-switch:
hs-switch:
dpubmc: 10.0.110.203/24
dpuoob: 10.0.110.213/24
ens1f0np0/ens1f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22
10.0.110.254
Rack1
Worker Node
mgmt-switch:
hs-switch:
dpubmc: 10.0.110.204/24
dpuoob: 10.0.110.214/24
ens1f0np0/ens1f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22
10.0.110.254
Wiring
Hypervisor Node
Bare Metal Worker Node
Fabric Configuration
Updating Cumulus Linux
As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.
For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.
Configuring the Cumulus Linux Switch
The SN3700 switch (
hs-switch), is configured as follows:
SN3700 Switch Console
nv set evpn state enable
nv set interface eth0 ip address dhcp
nv set interface eth0 ip vrf mgmt
nv set interface eth0 type eth
nv set interface lo ip address 11.0.0.101/32
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface swp1-9 link state up
nv set interface swp1-9 type swp
nv set interface swp1 ip address 10.0.123.253/22
nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65001
nv set router bgp state enabled
nv set router bgp graceful-restart mode full
nv set router bgp router-id 11.0.0.101
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute static state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group hbn
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 peer-group hbn
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 peer-group hbn
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp5 peer-group hbn
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp5 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp6 peer-group hbn
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp6 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp7 peer-group hbn
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp7 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp8 peer-group hbn
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp8 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp9 peer-group hbn
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp9 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn address-family l2vpn-evpn state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn remote-as external
nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 address-family ipv4-unicast
nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 via 10.0.123.254 type ipv4-address
nv config apply -y
nv config save
The SN2201 switch (
mgmt-switch) is configured as follows:
SN2201 Switch Console
nv set interface swp1-3 link state up
nv set interface swp1-3 type swp
nv set interface swp1-3 bridge domain br_default
nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1
nv config apply -y
nv config save
Host Configuration
Make sure that the BIOS settings on the worker node servers have SR-IOV enabled and that the servers are tuned for maximum performance.
All worker nodes must have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 NIC and must display the same interface name.
Make sure that you have DPU BMC and OOB MAC addresses.
No change from the Reference Deployment Guide (Baseline RDG) (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection " Host Configuration ").
Hypervisor Installation and Configuration
No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Hypervisor Installation and Configuration").
Prepare Infrastructure Servers
No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Prepare Infrastructure Servers") regarding Firewall VM, Jump VM, MaaS VM.
(Optional) Firewall VM – Bare Metal Server Outside Conection
To provide outside connection from Bare Metal Host via High Speed network, open Firefox web browser and go to the pfSense web UI (
http://10.0.110.254).
System:
Routing → Gateways → Add → “Interface”: OPT1, “Address Family”: IPv4, “Name”: switch, “Gateway”: 10.0.123.253 → Click "Save"→ Under "Default Gateway" - "Default gateway IPv4" choose WAN_DHCP → Click "Save"Note
Note that the IP addresses from the Trusted LAN network under "Gateway" and "Monitor IP" are blurred.
Provision Master VMs Using MaaS
No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Provision Master VMs Using MaaS").
K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration
The procedures for initial Kubernetes cluster deployment using Kubespray for the master nodes, and subsequent verification, remain unchanged from the Baseline RDG (Section "K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration", Subsections: "Kubespray Deployment and Configuration", "Deploying Cluster Using Kubespray Ansible Playbook","K8s Deployment Verification".
DPF Installation
The DPF installation process (Operator, System components) largely follows the Baseline RDG.
Software Prerequisites and Required Variables
Start by installing the remaining software perquisites.
Jump Node Console
## Connect to master1 to copy helm client utility that was installed during kubespray deployment $ depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/helm /tmp/ ## In another tab depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/helm /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/helm depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/helm /usr/local/bin/ ## Verify that envsubst utility is installed depuser@jump:~$ which envsubst /usr/bin/envsubst
Proceed to clone the doca-platform Git repository:
Jump Node Console
$ git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform.git
Change directory to doca-platform and checkout to tag v25.10.0:
Jump Node Console
$ cd doca-platform/ $ git checkout v25.10.0
Change directory to readme.md from where all the commands will be run:
Jump Node Console
$ cd doca-platform/docs/public/user-guides/zero-trust/use-cases/hbn
Modify the variables in
manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.envto fit your environment, then source the file:Warning
Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to
DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE,
BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD, and
DPU's serial number.
To get a
DPU's serial numberyou can use following command. Sample:
$ curl -k -u root:'BMC root pasword' https://10.0.110.201/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield | jq -r '.SerialNumber | ascii_downcase'
% Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current
Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed
100 4970 100 4970 0 0 4211 0 0:00:01 0:00:01 --:--:-- 4211
mt2402xz0f7x
manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env
## IP Address for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g. 10.10.10.10
exportTARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=10.0.110.10
## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not
## allocated by DHCP.
exportDPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200
## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node.
exportDPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=ens160
## IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB.
exportNFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253
## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
exportHELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The repository URL for the HBN container image.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
exportHBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
exportREGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide.
exportTAG=v25.10.0
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
exportBFB_URL=
"https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb"
## IP_RANGE_START and IP_RANGE_END
## These define the IP range for DPU discovery via Redfish/BMC interfaces
## Example: If your DPUs have BMC IPs in range 10.0.110.201-240
## export IP_RANGE_START=10.0.110.201
## export IP_RANGE_END=10.0.110.240
## Start of DPUDiscovery IpRange
exportIP_RANGE_START=10.0.110.201
## End of DPUDiscovery IpRange
exportIP_RANGE_END=10.0.110.204
# The password used for DPU BMC root login, must be the same for all DPUs
# For more information on how to set the BMC root password refer to BlueField DPU Administrator Quick Start Guide.
exportBMC_ROOT_PASSWORD=<
setyour BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD>
## Serial number of DPUs. If you have more than 2 DPUs, you will need to parameterize the system accordingly and expose
## additional variables.
## All serial numbers must be in lowercase.
## Serial number of DPU1
exportDPU1_SERIAL=mt2402xz0f7x
## Serial number of DPU2
exportDPU2_SERIAL=mt2402xz0f80
## Serial number of DPU3
exportDPU2_SERIAL=mt2402xz0f9n
## Serial number of DPU4
exportDPU2_SERIAL=mt2402xz0f8g
## The repository URL for the Argus container image.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry.
exportARGUS_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_argus:1.0.0-doca3.1.0
Export environment variables for the installation:
Jump Node Console
$ source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env
DPF Operator Installation
DPF System Installation
No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF System Installation").
DPU Services Installation
This section focuses on provisioning NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs using DPF and installing the HBN and Argus DPU Services on those DPUs. The DOCA HBN Service ensures that all workload traffic is routed through HBN before leaving the DPU, providing secure and policy-enforced network processing. The DOCA Argus Service performs live machine introspection directly on the BlueField DPU, enabling real-time detection of attacks, anomalies, and malicious behavior in AI workloads and microservices—without impacting host performance.
Before deploying the objects under
doca-platform/docs/public/user-guides/zero-trust/use-cases/hbn
directory, a few adjustments are required.
Export environment variables for the installation:
Jump Node Console
$ source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env
Use the following YAML to define a
BFBresource that downloads the Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume:
manifests/03.1-dpudeployment-installation-pf/bfb.yaml
--- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: $BFB_URL
Review the DPUFlavor using the following YAML:Note
The settings below configure a DPU in Zero Trust mode, which means DPU management will be blocked from the bare-metal host.
To deploy in DPU mode, comment out the line containing
dpuMode:
# dpuMode: zero-trust
manifests/03.1-dpudeployment-installation-pf/hbn-dpuflavor.yaml
--- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: hbn-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuMode: zero-trust bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes configFiles: - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf permissions:
"0644"raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ=
"no"IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD=
"no"ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT=
"yes"- operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf permissions:
"0644"raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=
"no"OVS_DOCA=
"yes"- operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf permissions:
"0644"raw:
""grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011,
0x13010000- fixrttc - net.ifnames=
0- biosdevname=
0- iommu.passthrough=
1- cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages=
3072nvconfig: - device:
'*'parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE=
0- PER_PF_NUM_SF=
1- PF_TOTAL_SF=
20- PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=
10- NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
0- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
1- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=
228- INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1- INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=
0- SRIOV_EN=
1- NUM_OF_VFS=
46- LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1- LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH - EXP_ROM_UEFI_x86_ENABLE=
1ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout
15
"$@"} _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=
true_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=
50000_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=
true_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=
true_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=
20000_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=
5000_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=
9216_ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p1 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request=
9216_ovs-vsctl set Port p1 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure
Change the
dpudeployment.yamlfile to reference the DPUFlavor suited for performance.
manifests/03.1-dpudeployment-installation-pf/dpudeployment.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG flavor: hbn-$TAG nodeEffect: noEffect:
truedpuSets: - nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"services: doca-hbn: serviceTemplate: doca-hbn serviceConfiguration: doca-hbn argus: serviceConfiguration: argus serviceTemplate: argus serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels:
interface: p0 - service: name: doca-hbn
interface: p0_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels:
interface: p1 - service: name: doca-hbn
interface: p1_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels:
interface: pf0hpf - service: name: doca-hbn
interface: pf0hpf_if
Change the rest of the configuration files.
As explained in the introduction, these files create service chains that connect two physical functions PF0 or PF0 to the outer fabric through HBN, providing EVPN VXLAN overlay, VNI based isolation, and ECMP redundancy across both DPU uplinks (p0 and p1).
These are the configuration files.
HBN DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy HBN workloads to the DPUs.
manifests/03.1-dpudeployment-installation-pf/hbn-dpuserviceconfig.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName:
"doca-hbn"serviceConfiguration: serviceDaemonSet: annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |- [ {
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_lo",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"loopback"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool"}}, {
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_pf0hpf_red",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"pool1"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool",
"allocateDefaultGateway":
true}}, {
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_pf0hpf_blue",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"pool2"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool",
"allocateDefaultGateway":
true}} ] helmChart: values: configuration: perDPUValuesYAML: | - hostnamePattern:
"*"values: bgp_peer_group: hbn # ---- DPU1, DPU2 => RED only ---- - hostnamePattern:
"dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x*"values: role: RED vrf: RED vlan:
11l2vni:
10010l3vni:
100001bgp_autonomous_system:
65101- hostnamePattern:
"dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80*"values: role: RED vrf: RED vlan:
11l2vni:
10010l3vni:
100001bgp_autonomous_system:
65201# ---- DPU3, DPU4 => BLUE only ---- - hostnamePattern:
"dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n*"values: role: BLUE vrf: BLUE vlan:
21l2vni:
10020l3vni:
100002bgp_autonomous_system:
65301- hostnamePattern:
"dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g*"values: role: BLUE vrf: BLUE vlan:
21l2vni:
10020l3vni:
100002bgp_autonomous_system:
65401startupYAMLJ2: | - header: model: bluefield nvue-api-version: nvue_v1 rev-id:
1.0version: HBN
2.4.
0- set: bridge: domain: br_default: vlan: {{ config.vlan }}: vni: {{ config.l2vni }}: {} evpn: enable: on route-advertise: {}
interface: lo: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/
32: {} type: loopback p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if: type: swp link: mtu:
9000pf0hpf_if: bridge: domain: br_default: access: {{ config.vlan }} vlan{{ config.vlan }}: type: svi vlan: {{ config.vlan }} ip: address: {%
ifconfig.role ==
"RED"%} {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf0hpf_red.cidr }}: {} {%
else%} {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf0hpf_blue.cidr }}: {} {% endif %} vrf: {{ config.vrf }} nve: vxlan: arp-nd-suppress: on enable: on source: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} router: bgp: enable: on graceful-restart: mode: full vrf:
default: router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on l2vpn-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on neighbor: p0_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered p1_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered path-selection: multipath: aspath-ignore: on peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on l2vpn-evpn: enable: on remote-as: external router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} {{ config.vrf }}: evpn: enable: on vni: {{ config.l3vni }}: {} loopback: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/
32: {} router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on route-export: to-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} interfaces: - name: p0_if network: mybrhbn - name: p1_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf0hpf_if network: mybrhbn
manifests/03.1-dpudeployment-installation-pf/hbn-dpuservicetemplate.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName:
"doca-hbn"helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version:
1.0.
5chart: doca-hbn values: image: repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag:
3.2.
1-doca3.
2.1resources: memory: 6Gi nvidia.com/bf_sf:
4
Physical Interfaces for physical ports on the DPU.
manifests/03.1-dpudeployment-installation-pf/physical-ifaces.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink:
"p0"spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink:
"p1"spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p1 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf0hpf namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels:
interface:
"pf0hpf"spec: interfaceType: pf pf: pfID:
0
DPU Service IPAM objects to set up IP Address Management on the DPUCluster.
manifests/03.1-dpudeployment-installation-pf/hbn-ipam.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network:
"10.0.121.0/24"gatewayIndex:
2prefixSize:
29# These preallocations are not necessary. We specify them so that the validation commands are straightforward. allocations: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x:
10.0.
121.0/
29dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80:
10.0.
121.8/
29--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool2 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network:
"10.0.122.0/24"gatewayIndex:
2prefixSize:
29allocations: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n:
10.0.
122.0/
29dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g:
10.0.
122.8/
29
manifests/03.1-dpudeployment-installation-pf/hbn-loopback-ipam.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: loopback namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network:
"11.0.0.0/24"prefixSize:
32Note
It is necessary to set several environment variables before running this command.
$ source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env
Create the
Argus-DPUServiceConfiguration.yamlfile for the Argus service:
manifests/03.1-dpudeployment-installation-pf/Argus-DPUServiceConfiguration.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: argus namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: argus serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: config: isLocalPath:
falsecontainerImage: $ARGUS_NGC_IMAGE_URL
Create the
Argus-DPUServiceTemplate.yamlfile for the Argus service:
manifests/03.1-dpudeployment-installation-pf/Argus-DPUServiceTemplate.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: argus namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: argus helmChart: source: chart: doca-argus repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version:
1.0.
0
Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:
Jump Node Console
$ cat manifests/03.1-dpudeployment-installation-pf/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices --all dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/argus-d4f6z condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/cni-installer condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-j9tx2 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/flannel condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/multus condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nvidia-k8s-ipam condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovs-cni condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/servicechainset-controller condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/servicechainset-rbac-and-crds condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/sfc-controller condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/sriov-device-plugin condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool2 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p0-if-fsmwc condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p1-if-7lrlp condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-pf0hpf-if-ts78b condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-pf1hpf-if-mtr6t condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p0 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p1 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pf0hpf condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pf1hpf condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-c9bsz condition met
To follow the progress of DPU provisioning, run the following command to check its current phase:
Jump Node Console
$ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:13Z Type: Ready Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:41Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:36Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:11:19Z Type: BFBTransferred Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:12Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:40Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:36Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:39Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:37Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:12Z Type: NodeEffectRemoved Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:18:07Z Reason: OemLastState Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:12Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Rebooting Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:13Z Type: Ready Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:40Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:36Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:11:17Z Type: BFBTransferred Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:12Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:38Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:36Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:37Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:36Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:13Z Type: NodeEffectRemoved Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:18:18Z Reason: OemLastState Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:12Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Rebooting ...
Wait for the Rebooted stage and then Power Cycle the bare-metal host manual.
After the DPU is up, run following command for each DPU worker:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system --all provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
At this point, the DPU workers should be added to the cluster. As they being added to the cluster, the DPUs are provisioned.
Jump Node Console
$ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:13Z Type: Ready Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:41Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:36Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:11:19Z Type: BFBTransferred Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:12Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:40Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:36Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:39Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:37Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:12Z Type: NodeEffectRemoved Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:18:07Z Reason: OemLastState Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:12Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Ready Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:13Z Type: Ready Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:40Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:36Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:11:17Z Type: BFBTransferred Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:12Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:38Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:36Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:37Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:06:36Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:13Z Type: NodeEffectRemoved Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:18:18Z Reason: OemLastState Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2026-01-04T14:32:12Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Ready ...
Finally, validate that all the different DPU-related objects are now in the Ready state:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl get secrets -n dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpu-cplane-tenant1-admin-kubeconfig -o json | jq -r '.data["admin.conf"]' | base64 --decode > /home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config $ echo "alias ki='KUBECONFIG=/home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config kubectl'" >> ~/.bashrc $ echo 'alias dpfctl="kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl "' >> ~/.bashrc $ dpfctl describe dpudeployments NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 9m48s └─DPUDeployments └─DPUDeployment/hbn dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 8m42s ├─DPUServiceChains │ └─DPUServiceChain/hbn-nwcrh dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 9m35s ├─DPUServiceInterfaces │ └─3 DPUServiceInterfaces... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 9m40s See doca-hbn-p0-if-n5cnz, doca-hbn-p1-if-m8cz2, doca-hbn-pf0hpf-if-c4slv ├─DPUSets │ └─DPUSet/hbn-dpuset1 dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 9m40s │ ├─BFB/bf-bundle-v25.10.0 dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 44m File: bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.2.1 │ ├─DPUNodes │ │ └─4 DPUNodes... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 9m41s See dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n │ └─DPUs │ └─4 DPUs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 9m40s See dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80, │ dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n └─Services ├─DPUServiceTemplates │ ├─DPUServiceTemplate/argus dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 44m │ └─DPUServiceTemplate/doca-hbn dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 35m └─DPUServices └─2 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 9m16s See argus-njfpf, doca-hbn-76gsm $ ki get node -A NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x Ready <none> 11m v1.34.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 Ready <none> 11m v1.34.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g Ready <none> 11m v1.34.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n Ready <none> 12m v1.34.3 $ kubectl get dpu -A NAMESPACE NAME READY PHASE AGE dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x True Ready 36m dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 True Ready 36m dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g True Ready 36m dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n True Ready 36m $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n condition met $ ki get pods -A -o wide NAMESPACE NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE NOMINATED NODE READINESS GATES dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-argus-njfpf-doca-argus-7qp7p 1/1 Running 0 11m 10.0.110.212 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-argus-njfpf-doca-argus-9hw7x 1/1 Running 0 11m 10.0.110.214 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-argus-njfpf-doca-argus-pzk5b 1/1 Running 0 11m 10.0.110.211 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-argus-njfpf-doca-argus-rsjlv 1/1 Running 0 11m 10.0.110.213 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-cni-installer-8gdw9 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.244.0.4 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-cni-installer-kcjmg 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.244.1.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-cni-installer-xllw8 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.244.3.2 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-cni-installer-z7ncl 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.244.2.2 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-76gsm-ds-c6xfm 2/2 Running 0 11m 10.244.1.5 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-76gsm-ds-dgp2f 2/2 Running 0 11m 10.244.3.4 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-76gsm-ds-hckq9 2/2 Running 0 11m 10.244.0.6 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-76gsm-ds-qdhl2 2/2 Running 0 11m 10.244.2.4 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-nvidia-k8s-ipam-controller-5c77854fcc-l97cq 1/1 Running 0 148m 10.244.1.2 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-nvidia-k8s-ipam-node-ds-7pfz5 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.244.1.4 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-nvidia-k8s-ipam-node-ds-kmfcz 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.244.0.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-nvidia-k8s-ipam-node-ds-psdr7 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.244.3.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-nvidia-k8s-ipam-node-ds-sj86l 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.244.2.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-ovs-cni-arm64-2sjmh 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.214 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-ovs-cni-arm64-c9px6 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.211 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-ovs-cni-arm64-w7sgb 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.212 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-ovs-cni-arm64-wmxsg 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.213 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-sfc-controller-node-ds-b85jv 1/1 Running 1 (11m ago) 12m 10.0.110.214 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-sfc-controller-node-ds-bjvtb 1/1 Running 2 (11m ago) 12m 10.0.110.213 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-sfc-controller-node-ds-f4scv 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.211 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-sfc-controller-node-ds-rkrsb 1/1 Running 1 (11m ago) 12m 10.0.110.212 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 <none> <none> dpf-operator-system kube-flannel-ds-4h4l9 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.211 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x <none> <none> dpf-operator-system kube-flannel-ds-bndpt 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.214 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g <none> <none> dpf-operator-system kube-flannel-ds-kxlm7 1/1 Running 0 13m 10.0.110.213 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> dpf-operator-system kube-flannel-ds-mm2jl 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.212 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 <none> <none> dpf-operator-system kube-multus-ds-7jzp6 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.211 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x <none> <none> dpf-operator-system kube-multus-ds-tg67p 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.213 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> dpf-operator-system kube-multus-ds-xpglw 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.214 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g <none> <none> dpf-operator-system kube-multus-ds-zc6h8 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.212 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 <none> <none> dpf-operator-system kube-sriov-device-plugin-82gfh 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.213 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> dpf-operator-system kube-sriov-device-plugin-g26lk 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.211 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x <none> <none> dpf-operator-system kube-sriov-device-plugin-nnt8c 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.214 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g <none> <none> dpf-operator-system kube-sriov-device-plugin-vzlnw 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.212 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 <none> <none> kube-system coredns-66bc5c9577-nzbtq 1/1 Running 0 148m 10.244.0.2 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> kube-system coredns-66bc5c9577-s2qnl 1/1 Running 0 148m 10.244.0.5 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> kube-system kube-proxy-54sqk 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.211 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x <none> <none> kube-system kube-proxy-76t4q 1/1 Running 0 13m 10.0.110.213 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> kube-system kube-proxy-trz5g 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.212 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 <none> <none> kube-system kube-proxy-znfw6 1/1 Running 0 12m 10.0.110.214 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g <none> <none>
Congratulations! The DPF system with the HBN service has been successfully installed.
Zero-Trust Mode Checking
Here's a step-by-step procedure to check the Zero-Trust Mode on your NVIDIA BlueField DPU from the host server, including the installation of the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT).
Ubuntu 24.04 was installed on the servers.
- Navigate to the NVIDIA Downloads Site: Open your web browser and go to the official NVIDIA Mellanox software downloads page.
Select the Latest Version for your OS:
Transfer and Extract MFT Tools on the Worker 1 BareMetal Host.
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# tar -xvzf /tmp/mft-4.33.0-169-x86_64-deb.tgz
Navigate into the Extracted Directory.
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# cd mft-4.33.0-169-x86_64-deb/
Run following commands.
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# apt-get install gcc make dkms root@worker1:~# ./install.sh
Start MST (Mellanox Software Tools) Service and Identify DPU Device Name.
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# mst start Starting MST (Mellanox Software Tools) driver set Loading MST PCI module - Success Loading MST PCI configuration module - Success Create devices Unloading MST PCI module (unused) - Success root@worker1:~# mst status MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded MST devices: ------------ /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:2b:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1 Chip revision is: 01
Perform Zero-Trust Checking.
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# mlxprivhost -d 2b:00.0 q Host configurations ------------------- level : RESTRICTED Port functions status: ----------------------- disable_rshim : TRUE disable_tracer : TRUE disable_port_owner : TRUE disable_counter_rd : TRUE #Expected Zero-Trust Output.
This is the most definitive confirmation.
level : RESTRICTEDmeans the host is in Zero-Trust Mode, and the
TRUEflags confirm individual security restrictions are active.
Check Firmware Access with
mlxfwmanager:
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# mlxfwmanager -d 2b:00.0 --query Querying Mellanox devices firmware ... Device #1: ---------- Device Type: BlueField3 Part Number: -- Description: PSID: PCI Device Name: 2b:00.0 Base MAC: N/A Versions: Current Available FW -- Status: Failed to open device
"Failed to open device" indicates the host is blocked from accessing the DPU for firmware operations, a key aspect of Zero-Trust.
Check Device Configuration with
mlxconfig:
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# mlxconfig -d 2b:00.0 q Device #1: ---------- Device type: BlueField3 Name: 900-9D3B6-00CV-A_Ax Description: NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled Device: 2b:00.0 Configurations: Next Boot ... ALLOW_RD_COUNTERS True(1) # No RO, but restricted by mlxprivhost ... PORT_OWNER True(1) # No RO, but restricted by mlxprivhost ... TRACER_ENABLE True(1) # No RO, but restricted by mlxprivhost
Most configuration parameters will be prefixed with
RO(Read-Only). Parameters related to direct host control, like
PORT_OWNER,
ALLOW_RD_COUNTERS,
TRACER_ENABLE, even if shown as
True(1)for the DPU's internal capability, will be unenforcible by the host due to the
mlxprivhostrestrictions. The widespread
ROstatus shows that the host cannot modify these configurations, reinforcing the DPU's autonomous and secure state. The few parameters without
ROare still overridden by the
mlxprivhostsecurity policy.
Check Low-Level Hardware Access with
ethtool:
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# ethtool -d ens1f0np0 Cannot get register dump: Operation not supported
This confirms the DPU is preventing deep, low-level hardware access from the host, aligning with Zero-Trust's isolation goals.
Conclusion
The command outputs of
mlxprivhost,
mlxfwmanager,
mlxconfig (showing
RO flags), and
ethtool (showing "Operation not supported"), then your NVIDIA BlueField DPU is indeed operating in Zero-Trust Mode.
This means the host has significantly restricted privileges and cannot perform sensitive operations on the DPU, ensuring its security and isolation.
Infrastructure Bandwidth & Latency Validation
Verify the deployment and confirm that the DPU system achieves link-speed performance and low latency by running various tests:
- Iperf TCP—for bandwidth measurements
- RDMA—for bandwidth and latency measurements
- Network isolation
Each test is described in detail. At the end of each test, the achieved performance is displayed.
Make sure that the servers are tuned for maximum performance (not covered in this document).
Performance and Isolation Tests
Now that the test deployment is running, perform bandwidth and latency performance tests between two bare-metal workload servers.
Ubuntu 24.04 was installed on the servers.
Before running the tests, check the Gateway address and BGP configuration on each HBN pod:
Jump Node Console
$ ki -n dpf-operator-system get pod -o wide | grep doca-hbn dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-tt72p-ds-2b4xb 2/2 Running 0 47s 10.244.0.26 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n <none> <none> dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-tt72p-ds-4c68s 2/2 Running 0 47s 10.244.2.22 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g <none> <none> dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-tt72p-ds-7chzl 2/2 Running 0 47s 10.244.1.24 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x <none> <none> dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-tt72p-ds-l7ct6 2/2 Running 0 47s 10.244.3.23 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 <none> <none> $ ki exec -it -n dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-tt72p-ds-7chzl -- bash Defaulted container "doca-hbn" out of: doca-hbn, hbn-sidecar, hbn-init (init) root@dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-tt72p-ds-7chzl:/tmp# ip a s ... 9: vlan11@br_default: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 9216 qdisc noqueue master RED state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 2e:5d:83:20:c7:0d brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 10.0.121.2/29 scope global vlan11 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::2c5d:83ff:fe20:c70d/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever ... # vtysh # show bgp summary IPv4 Unicast Summary (VRF default): BGP router identifier 11.0.0.0, local AS number 65101 vrf-id 0 BGP table version 12 RIB entries 12, using 2688 bytes of memory Peers 2, using 40 KiB of memory Peer groups 1, using 64 bytes of memory Neighbor V AS MsgRcvd MsgSent TblVer InQ OutQ Up/Down State/PfxRcd PfxSnt Desc clx-swx-056(p0_if) 4 65001 802 798 0 0 0 00:38:36 6 7 N/A clx-swx-056(p1_if) 4 65001 1028 1024 0 0 0 00:49:56 6 7 N/A Total number of neighbors 2 L2VPN EVPN Summary (VRF default): BGP router identifier 11.0.0.0, local AS number 65101 vrf-id 0 BGP table version 0 RIB entries 15, using 3360 bytes of memory Peers 2, using 40 KiB of memory Peer groups 1, using 64 bytes of memory Neighbor V AS MsgRcvd MsgSent TblVer InQ OutQ Up/Down State/PfxRcd PfxSnt Desc clx-swx-056(p0_if) 4 65001 802 798 0 0 0 00:38:36 15 20 N/A clx-swx-056(p1_if) 4 65001 1028 1024 0 0 0 00:49:56 15 20 N/A Total number of neighbors 2 # show ip bgp BGP table version is 7, local router ID is 11.0.0.3, vrf id 0 Default local pref 100, local AS 65301 Status codes: s suppressed, d damped, h history, u unsorted, * valid, > best, = multipath, + multipath nhg, i internal, r RIB-failure, S Stale, R Removed Nexthop codes: @NNN nexthop's vrf id, < announce-nh-self Origin codes: i - IGP, e - EGP, ? - incomplete RPKI validation codes: V valid, I invalid, N Not found Network Next Hop Metric LocPrf Weight Path *> 0.0.0.0/0 p0_if 0 0 65001 ? *> 10.0.120.0/22 p0_if 0 0 65001 ? *> 11.0.0.0/32 p0_if 0 65001 65101 ? *> 11.0.0.1/32 p0_if 0 65001 65201 ? *> 11.0.0.2/32 p0_if 0 65001 65401 ? *> 11.0.0.3/32 0.0.0.0(dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-tt72p-ds-2b4xb) 0 32768 ? *> 11.0.0.101/32 p0_if 0 0 65001 ? # exit $ exit
Connect to a first Workload Server console, install iperf, perftest, check DPU Hight Speed Interfaces, set route to ethernet and identify the relevant RDMA device:
First Pod Console
root@worker1:~# apt install iperf3 root@worker1:~# apt install perftest root@worker1:~# ip a s ... 6: ens1f0np0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc noop state DOWN group default qlen 1000 link/ether 58:a2:e1:73:69:e6 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp43s0f0np0 ... root@worker1:~# ip route add 10.0.123.0/22 via 10.0.121.2 depuser@worker2:~$ ping 8.8.8.8 PING 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=1 ttl=117 time=5.35 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=2 ttl=117 time=5.10 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=3 ttl=117 time=5.15 ms root@worker1:~# rdma link | grep ens1f0np0 link mlx5_0/1 state DOWN physical_state DISABLED netdev ens1f0np0
Configure the
ens1f0np0interface on Ubuntu 24.04 using
iproute2.
Configuration Overview
Interface
IP Address
Default Gateway
ens1f0np0
10.0.121.1/29
10.0.121.2/29
First Pod Console
# Bring up physical interfaces root@worker1:~# ip link set dev ens1f0np0 up # Assign IP addresses root@worker1:~# ip addr add 10.0.121.1/29 dev ens1f0np0 # Set default route root@worker1:~# ip route add default via 10.0.121.2 dev ens1f0np0
Using another console window , reconnect to the jump node and connect to a second Workload Server .
From within the servers, install iperf, perftest , check DPU Hight Speed Interfaces, set route to ethernet and identify the relevant RDMA device:
Second Pod Console
root
@worker2:~# apt install iperf3 root
@worker2:~# apt install perftest root
@worker2:~# ip a s ...
6: ens1f0np0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu
9000qdisc noop state DOWN group
defaultqlen
1000link/ether
58:a2:e1:
73:6a:
58brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp43s0f0np0 ... root
@worker2:~# ip route add
10.0.
123.0/
22via
10.0.
121.10depuser
@worker2:~$ ping
8.8.
8.8PING
8.8.
8.8(
8.8.
8.8)
56(
84) bytes of data.
64bytes from
8.8.
8.8: icmp_seq=
1ttl=
117time=
5.35ms
64bytes from
8.8.
8.8: icmp_seq=
2ttl=
117time=
5.10ms
64bytes from
8.8.
8.8: icmp_seq=
3ttl=
117time=
5.15ms root
@worker2:~# rdma link | grep ens1f0np0 link mlx5_0/
1state DOWN physical_state DISABLED netdev ens1f0np0
Configure the
ens1f0np0interface on Ubuntu 24.04 using
iproute2.
Configuration Overview
Interface IP Address Default Gateway ens1f0np0 10.0.121.9/29 10.0.121.10/29
First Pod Console
# Bring up physical interfaces root@worker2:~# ip link set dev ens1f0np0 up # Assign IP addresses root@worker2:~# ip addr add 10.0.121.9/29 dev ens1f0np0 # Set default route root@worker2:~# ip route add default via 10.0.121.10 dev ens1f0np0
- Repeat the step 1-5 on your Nodes 3 and 4.
iPerf TCP Bandwidth Test
Move back to the first server console.
Start the
iperf3server side:
First BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# iperf3 -s ------------------------------------------------------------ Server listening on TCP port
5001TCP window size:
128KByte (
default) ------------------------------------------------------------
Move to the second server console.
Start the
iperfclient side:
Second BM Server Console
root
@worker2:~# iperf3 -c
10.0.
121.1-P
16------------------------------------------------------------ Client connecting to
10.0.
121.1, TCP port
5001TCP window size:
16.0KByte (
default) ------------------------------------------------------------ [
9] local
10.0.
121.9port
48620connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
827) [
10] local
10.0.
121.9port
48610connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
881) [
1] local
10.0.
121.9port
48712connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
608) [
14] local
10.0.
121.9port
48728connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
722) [
11] local
10.0.
121.9port
48710connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
870) [
4] local
10.0.
121.9port
48622connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
945) [
7] local
10.0.
121.9port
48690connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
906) [
15] local
10.0.
121.9port
48736connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
689) [
2] local
10.0.
121.9port
48616connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
796) [
3] local
10.0.
121.9port
48618connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
940) [
12] local
10.0.
121.9port
48706connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
892) [
16] local
10.0.
121.9port
48696connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
810) [
8] local
10.0.
121.9port
48626connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
801) [
6] local
10.0.
121.9port
48692connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
891) [
5] local
10.0.
121.9port
48624connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
931) [
13] local
10.0.
121.9port
48686connected with
10.0.
121.1port
5001(icwnd/mss/irtt=
14/
1448/
903) [ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth [
3]
0.0000-
10.0058sec
14.1GBytes
12.1Gbits/sec [
13]
0.0000-
10.0057sec
14.2GBytes
12.2Gbits/sec [
7]
0.0000-
10.0056sec
13.4GBytes
11.5Gbits/sec [
12]
0.0000-
10.0057sec
15.2GBytes
13.1Gbits/sec [
4]
0.0000-
10.0058sec
14.1GBytes
12.1Gbits/sec [
11]
0.0000-
10.0058sec
15.8GBytes
13.6Gbits/sec [
8]
0.0000-
10.0057sec
13.9GBytes
11.9Gbits/sec [
9]
0.0000-
10.0058sec
13.8GBytes
11.9Gbits/sec [
15]
0.0000-
10.0057sec
14.3GBytes
12.3Gbits/sec [
16]
0.0000-
10.0058sec
14.6GBytes
12.5Gbits/sec [
1]
0.0000-
10.0057sec
14.6GBytes
12.6Gbits/sec [
6]
0.0000-
10.0058sec
13.1GBytes
11.3Gbits/sec [
14]
0.0000-
10.0059sec
13.6GBytes
11.6Gbits/sec [
10]
0.0000-
10.0055sec
13.5GBytes
11.6Gbits/sec [
2]
0.0000-
10.0057sec
14.0GBytes
12.0Gbits/sec [
5]
0.0000-
10.0058sec
14.6GBytes
12.6Gbits/sec [SUM]
0.0000-
10.0010sec
227GBytes
195Gbits/sec
RoCE Latency Test
Return to the first server console.
Start the
ib_read_latserver side:
First BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# ib_read_lat -F -n
20000-d mlx5_0 ************************************ * Waiting
forclient to connect... * ************************************
Move to the second server console.
Start the
ib_read_latclient side:
Second BM Server Console
root
@worker2:~# ib_read_lat -F -n
20000 -d mlx5_0
10.0.
121.1
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RDMA_Read Latency Test
Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_0
Number of qps :
1 Transport type : IB
Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF
PCIe relax order: ON
ibv_wr* API : ON
TX depth :
1
Mtu :
1024[B]
Link type : Ethernet
GID index :
3
Outstand reads :
16
rdma_cm QPs : OFF
Data ex. method : Ethernet
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
local address: LID
0000 QPN
0x0048 PSN
0x77ae88 OUT
0x10 RKey
0x186ded VAddr
0x005fe0b3e3a000
GID:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
255:
255:
10:
00:
121:
09
remote address: LID
0000 QPN
0x0048 PSN
0x51948d OUT
0x10 RKey
0x186ded VAddr
0x00577584a67000
GID:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
255:
255:
10:
00:
121:
01
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#bytes #iterations t_min[usec] t_max[usec] t_typical[usec] t_avg[usec] t_stdev[usec]
99% percentile[usec]
99.9% percentile[usec]
2
20000
3.98
65.30
4.08
7.89
7.17
31.51
36.33
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RoCE Bandwidth Test
Return to the first server console.
Start the
ib_write_bwserver side:
First BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# ib_write_bw -s
1048576-F -D
30-q
64-d mlx5_0 ************************************ * Waiting
forclient to connect... * ************************************
Move to the second server console.
Start the
ib_write_bwclient side:
Second BM Server Console
root
@worker2:~# ib_write_bw -s
1048576-F -D
30-q
64-d mlx5_0
10.0.
121.1--report_gbit --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDMA_Write BW Test Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_0 Number of qps :
64Transport type : IB Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF PCIe relax order: ON ibv_wr* API : ON TX depth :
128CQ Moderation :
1Mtu :
1024[B] Link type : Ethernet GID index :
3Max inline data :
0[B] rdma_cm QPs : OFF Data ex. method : Ethernet --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- … --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations BW peak[MB/sec] BW average[MB/sec] MsgRate[Mpps]
1048576
439217
0.00
230.83
0.027517---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Network Isolation Test
Finally, verify that the two servers running on different networks—using virtual functions on PF0 and PF0 can't communicate with each other.
Connect to the first workload server, with the PF0 network, and try to ping the PF0 on second node .
Run the
pingcommand from PF0 to PF0 :
First BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# ping -c
3
10.0.
121.9PING
10.0.
121.9(
10.0.
121.9)
56(
84) bytes of data.
64bytes from
10.0.
121.9: icmp_seq=
1ttl=
62time=
0.885ms
64bytes from
10.0.
121.9: icmp_seq=
2ttl=
62time=
0.273ms
64bytes from
10.0.
121.9: icmp_seq=
3ttl=
62time=
0.214ms
Try to ping the PF0 on nodes 3 and 4 . Run the
pingcommands from PF0 to PF0 :
First BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# ping -c
3
10.0.
122.1PING
10.0.
122.1(
10.0.
122.1)
56(
84) bytes of data. From
10.0.
121.2icmp_seq=
1Destination Host Unreachable From
10.0.
121.2icmp_seq=
2Destination Host Unreachable From
10.0.
121.2icmp_seq=
3Destination Host Unreachable ---
10.0.
122.1ping statistics ---
3packets transmitted,
0received, +
3errors,
100% packet loss, time 2037ms root
@worker1:~# ping -c
3
10.0.
122.9PING
10.0.
122.1(
10.0.
122.1)
56(
84) bytes of data. From
10.0.
121.2icmp_seq=
1Destination Host Unreachable From
10.0.
121.2icmp_seq=
2Destination Host Unreachable From
10.0.
121.2icmp_seq=
3Destination Host Unreachable ---
10.0.
122.1ping statistics ---
3packets transmitted,
0received, +
3errors,
100% packet loss, time 2031ms
This ping operation should fail due to the network isolation implemented in HBN using different VLANs, VNIs and VRFs.
Argus Service Verification
Here's a step-by-step procedure to check the DOCA Argus service on your NVIDIA BlueField DPU.
Ubuntu 24.04 was installed on the servers.
Open the first worker server console.
First BM Server Console
$ ssh worker1
Add iommu configuration in the
/etc/default/grubfile:
First BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# vim /etc/
default/grub ## Add iommu=pt intel_iommu=on in GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT parameter GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT=
"iommu.passthrough=1 intel_iommu=on"
Reboot the server.
Second BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# reboot
For test we will run the sleep 100 command.
Second BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# sleep
100&
C onnect to the first DPU
OOBover SSH and change the
OOBubuntu's user password(d efault password is ubuntu).
Second BM Server Console
root
@worker1:~# ssh ubuntu
@10.0.
110.211
Run following command to see Argus log events about the
sleep 100process on the worker host.
Second BM Server Console
ubuntu
@dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x:~$ tr -d
'\000-\037'< /var/log/doca_argus_activity_report/doca_argus_log_MT2402XZ0F7XMLNXS0D0F0.log | jq
'select(.activity_data.process_details.process_name == "sleep") | .activity_data'-C | less -R {
"name":
"process_created",
"process_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"process_name":
"sleep",
"process_self_exec_id":
"10",
"process_parent_process_id":
"2055",
"process_cpu_clock_cycles":
"1139964",
"process_real_group_id":
"0",
"process_real_user_id":
"0",
"process_command_line_arguments":
"sleep 100",
"process_creation_time_nanoseconds":
"977145605",
"process_state":
"RUNNING",
"process_pid_namespace":
"4026531836",
"process_mount_points_namespace":
"4026531841",
"process_network_namespace":
"4026531840",
"process_hash_sha256":
"4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
"process_hash_sha1":
"bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
"process_hash_md5":
"ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
"process_file_size_bytes":
"35336",
"process_folder_path":
"/usr/bin/",
"process_container_id":
""} } {
"name":
"thread_created",
"process_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"process_name":
"sleep",
"process_self_exec_id":
"10",
"process_parent_process_id":
"2055",
"process_cpu_clock_cycles":
"1139964",
"process_real_group_id":
"0",
"process_real_user_id":
"0",
"process_command_line_arguments":
"sleep 100",
"process_creation_time_nanoseconds":
"977145605",
"process_state":
"RUNNING",
"process_pid_namespace":
"4026531836",
"process_mount_points_namespace":
"4026531841",
"process_network_namespace":
"4026531840",
"process_hash_sha256":
"4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
"process_hash_sha1":
"bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
"process_hash_md5":
"ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
"process_file_size_bytes":
"35336",
"process_folder_path":
"/usr/bin/",
"container_id":
"",
"process_container_id":
""},
"thread_details": {
"thread_id":
"2067",
"thread_self_exec_id":
"10",
"thread_exit_state":
"0"} } {
"name":
"new_file_mapped",
"process_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"process_name":
"sleep",
"process_self_exec_id":
"10",
"process_parent_process_id":
"2055",
"process_cpu_clock_cycles":
"1139964",
"process_real_group_id":
"0",
"process_real_user_id":
"0",
"process_command_line_arguments":
"sleep 100",
"process_creation_time_nanoseconds":
"977145605",
"process_state":
"RUNNING",
"process_pid_namespace":
"4026531836",
"process_mount_points_namespace":
"4026531841",
"process_network_namespace":
"4026531840",
"process_hash_sha256":
"4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
"process_hash_sha1":
"bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
"process_hash_md5":
"ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
"process_file_size_bytes":
"35336",
"process_folder_path":
"/usr/bin/",
"container_id":
"",
"process_container_id":
""},
"process_memory_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"virtual_memory_area_start_address":
"103842736050176",
"virtual_memory_area_end_address":
"103842736066560",
"memory_permissions":
"r-x",
"virtual_memory_area_file_structure":
"18393486039071318016",
"is_main_process_executable":
"1",
"file_path":
"/usr/bin/sleep",
"file_name":
"sleep"},
"process_attestation_details": {
"elf_file_inode_number":
"14287898",
"elf_file_name":
"sleep",
"elf_file_path":
"/usr/bin/sleep",
"elf_file_hash_sha256":
"4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
"elf_file_hash_sha1":
"bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
"elf_file_hash_md5":
"ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
"elf_file_size_bytes":
"35336",
"elf_file_process_executable_state":
"1",
"elf_file_type":
"ET_DYN + INTERP segment - Executable file"} } {
"name":
"foreign_binary_executed",
"process_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"process_name":
"sleep",
"process_self_exec_id":
"10",
"process_parent_process_id":
"2055",
"process_cpu_clock_cycles":
"1139964",
"process_real_group_id":
"0",
"process_real_user_id":
"0",
"process_command_line_arguments":
"sleep 100",
"process_creation_time_nanoseconds":
"977145605",
"process_state":
"RUNNING",
"process_pid_namespace":
"4026531836",
"process_mount_points_namespace":
"4026531841",
"process_network_namespace":
"4026531840",
"process_hash_sha256":
"4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
"process_hash_sha1":
"bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
"process_hash_md5":
"ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
"process_file_size_bytes":
"35336",
"process_folder_path":
"/usr/bin/",
"container_id":
"",
"process_container_id":
""},
"process_memory_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"virtual_memory_area_start_address":
"103842736050176",
"virtual_memory_area_end_address":
"103842736066560",
"memory_permissions":
"r-x",
"virtual_memory_area_file_structure":
"18393486039071318016",
"is_main_process_executable":
"1",
"file_path":
"/usr/bin/sleep",
"file_name":
"sleep"},
"process_attestation_details": {
"elf_file_inode_number":
"14287898",
"elf_file_name":
"sleep",
"elf_file_path":
"/usr/bin/sleep",
"elf_file_hash_sha256":
"4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
"elf_file_hash_sha1":
"bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
"elf_file_hash_md5":
"ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
"elf_file_size_bytes":
"35336",
"elf_file_process_executable_state":
"1",
"elf_file_type":
"ET_DYN + INTERP segment - Executable file"} } {
"name":
"new_file_mapped",
"process_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"process_name":
"sleep",
"process_self_exec_id":
"10",
"process_parent_process_id":
"2055",
"process_cpu_clock_cycles":
"1139964",
"process_real_group_id":
"0",
"process_real_user_id":
"0",
"process_command_line_arguments":
"sleep 100",
"process_creation_time_nanoseconds":
"977145605",
"process_state":
"RUNNING",
"process_pid_namespace":
"4026531836",
"process_mount_points_namespace":
"4026531841",
"process_network_namespace":
"4026531840",
"process_hash_sha256":
"4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
"process_hash_sha1":
"bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
"process_hash_md5":
"ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
"process_file_size_bytes":
"35336",
"process_folder_path":
"/usr/bin/",
"container_id":
"",
"process_container_id":
""},
"process_memory_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"virtual_memory_area_start_address":
"132709628227584",
"virtual_memory_area_end_address":
"132709628403712",
"memory_permissions":
"r-x",
"virtual_memory_area_file_structure":
"18393486039071323648",
"is_main_process_executable":
"0",
"file_path":
"/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2",
"file_name":
"ld-linux-x86-64.so.2"},
"process_attestation_details": {
"elf_file_inode_number":
"14321201",
"elf_file_name":
"ld-linux-x86-64.so.2",
"elf_file_path":
"/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2",
"elf_file_hash_sha256":
"4f961aefd1ecbc91b6de5980623aa389ca56e8bfb5f2a1d2a0b94b54b0fde894",
"elf_file_hash_sha1":
"d6878eaa6b21fc4eee9d5e441bbf2df102f850aa",
"elf_file_hash_md5":
"9d4fdd5d382e1212c9f793974ee0f44a",
"elf_file_size_bytes":
"236616",
"elf_file_process_executable_state":
"0",
"elf_file_type":
"ET_DYN - Shared object"} } {
"name":
"foreign_library_loaded",
"process_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"process_name":
"sleep",
"process_self_exec_id":
"10",
"process_parent_process_id":
"2055",
"process_cpu_clock_cycles":
"1139964",
"process_real_group_id":
"0",
"process_real_user_id":
"0",
"process_command_line_arguments":
"sleep 100",
"process_creation_time_nanoseconds":
"977145605",
"process_state":
"RUNNING",
"process_pid_namespace":
"4026531836",
"process_mount_points_namespace":
"4026531841",
"process_network_namespace":
"4026531840",
"process_hash_sha256":
"4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
"process_hash_sha1":
"bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
"process_hash_md5":
"ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
"process_file_size_bytes":
"35336",
"process_folder_path":
"/usr/bin/",
"container_id":
"",
"process_container_id":
""},
"process_memory_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"virtual_memory_area_start_address":
"132709628227584",
"virtual_memory_area_end_address":
"132709628403712",
"memory_permissions":
"r-x",
"virtual_memory_area_file_structure":
"18393486039071323648",
"is_main_process_executable":
"0",
"file_path":
"/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2",
"file_name":
"ld-linux-x86-64.so.2"},
"process_attestation_details": {
"elf_file_inode_number":
"14321201",
"elf_file_name":
"ld-linux-x86-64.so.2",
"elf_file_path":
"/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2",
"elf_file_hash_sha256":
"4f961aefd1ecbc91b6de5980623aa389ca56e8bfb5f2a1d2a0b94b54b0fde894",
"elf_file_hash_sha1":
"d6878eaa6b21fc4eee9d5e441bbf2df102f850aa",
"elf_file_hash_md5":
"9d4fdd5d382e1212c9f793974ee0f44a",
"elf_file_size_bytes":
"236616",
"elf_file_process_executable_state":
"0",
"elf_file_type":
"ET_DYN - Shared object"} } {
"name":
"new_file_mapped",
"process_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"process_name":
"sleep",
"process_self_exec_id":
"10",
"process_parent_process_id":
"2055",
"process_cpu_clock_cycles":
"1139964",
"process_real_group_id":
"0",
"process_real_user_id":
"0",
"process_command_line_arguments":
"sleep 100",
"process_creation_time_nanoseconds":
"977145605",
"process_state":
"RUNNING",
"process_pid_namespace":
"4026531836",
"process_mount_points_namespace":
"4026531841",
"process_network_namespace":
"4026531840",
"process_hash_sha256":
"4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
"process_hash_sha1":
"bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
"process_hash_md5":
"ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
"process_file_size_bytes":
"35336",
"process_folder_path":
"/usr/bin/",
"container_id":
"",
"process_container_id":
""},
"process_memory_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"virtual_memory_area_start_address":
"132709624217600",
"virtual_memory_area_end_address":
"132709625823232",
"memory_permissions":
"r-x",
"virtual_memory_area_file_structure":
"18393486039071319808",
"is_main_process_executable":
"0",
"file_path":
"/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6",
"file_name":
"libc.so.6"},
"process_attestation_details": {
"elf_file_inode_number":
"14321204",
"elf_file_name":
"libc.so.6",
"elf_file_path":
"/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6",
"elf_file_hash_sha256":
"de259f5276c4a991f78bf87225d6b40e56edbffe0dcbc0ffca36ec7fe30f3f77",
"elf_file_hash_sha1":
"5b02e178d9ded9b8c37a605e7a233687aa45f72f",
"elf_file_hash_md5":
"289071786eab0c1910da49b2b1bfd377",
"elf_file_size_bytes":
"2125328",
"elf_file_process_executable_state":
"0",
"elf_file_type":
"ET_DYN + INTERP segment - Executable file"} } {
"name":
"foreign_library_loaded",
"process_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"process_name":
"sleep",
"process_self_exec_id":
"10",
"process_parent_process_id":
"2055",
"process_cpu_clock_cycles":
"1139964",
"process_real_group_id":
"0",
"process_real_user_id":
"0",
"process_command_line_arguments":
"sleep 100",
"process_creation_time_nanoseconds":
"977145605",
"process_state":
"RUNNING",
"process_pid_namespace":
"4026531836",
"process_mount_points_namespace":
"4026531841",
"process_network_namespace":
"4026531840",
"process_hash_sha256":
"4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
"process_hash_sha1":
"bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
"process_hash_md5":
"ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
"process_file_size_bytes":
"35336",
"process_folder_path":
"/usr/bin/",
"container_id":
"",
"process_container_id":
""},
"process_memory_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"virtual_memory_area_start_address":
"132709624217600",
"virtual_memory_area_end_address":
"132709625823232",
"memory_permissions":
"r-x",
"virtual_memory_area_file_structure":
"18393486039071319808",
"is_main_process_executable":
"0",
"file_path":
"/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6",
"file_name":
"libc.so.6"},
"process_attestation_details": {
"elf_file_inode_number":
"14321204",
"elf_file_name":
"libc.so.6",
"elf_file_path":
"/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6",
"elf_file_hash_sha256":
"de259f5276c4a991f78bf87225d6b40e56edbffe0dcbc0ffca36ec7fe30f3f77",
"elf_file_hash_sha1":
"5b02e178d9ded9b8c37a605e7a233687aa45f72f",
"elf_file_hash_md5":
"289071786eab0c1910da49b2b1bfd377",
"elf_file_size_bytes":
"2125328",
"elf_file_process_executable_state":
"0",
"elf_file_type":
"ET_DYN + INTERP segment - Executable file"} } {
"name":
"process_terminated",
"process_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"process_name":
"sleep",
"process_self_exec_id":
"10",
"process_parent_process_id":
"2055",
"process_cpu_clock_cycles":
"1139964",
"process_real_group_id":
"0",
"process_real_user_id":
"0",
"process_command_line_arguments":
"sleep 100",
"process_creation_time_nanoseconds":
"977145605",
"process_state":
"RUNNING",
"process_pid_namespace":
"4026531836",
"process_mount_points_namespace":
"4026531841",
"process_network_namespace":
"4026531840",
"process_hash_sha256":
"4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
"process_hash_sha1":
"bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
"process_hash_md5":
"ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
"process_file_size_bytes":
"35336",
"process_folder_path":
"/usr/bin/",
"container_id":
"",
"process_container_id":
""} } {
"name":
"thread_terminated",
"process_details": {
"process_id":
"2067",
"process_name":
"sleep",
"process_self_exec_id":
"10",
"process_parent_process_id":
"2055",
"process_cpu_clock_cycles":
"1139964",
"process_real_group_id":
"0",
"process_real_user_id":
"0",
"process_command_line_arguments":
"sleep 100",
"process_creation_time_nanoseconds":
"977145605",
"process_state":
"RUNNING",
"process_pid_namespace":
"4026531836",
"process_mount_points_namespace":
"4026531841",
"process_network_namespace":
"4026531840",
"process_hash_sha256":
"4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa",
"process_hash_sha1":
"bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c",
"process_hash_md5":
"ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5",
"process_file_size_bytes":
"35336",
"process_folder_path":
"/usr/bin/",
"container_id":
"",
"process_container_id":
""},
"thread_details": {
"thread_id":
"2067",
"thread_self_exec_id":
"10",
"thread_exit_state":
"0"} }
Done.
Authors
Boris Kovalev
Boris Kovalev has worked for the past several years as a Solutions Architect, focusing on NVIDIA Networking/Mellanox technology, and is responsible for complex machine learning, Big Data and advanced VMware-based cloud research and design. Boris previously spent more than 20 years as a senior consultant and solutions architect at multiple companies, most recently at VMware. He has written multiple reference designs covering VMware, machine learning, Kubernetes, and container solutions which are available at the NVIDIA Documents website.
NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and BlueField are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. TM
© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved.
This document is provided for information purposes only and shall not be regarded as a warranty of a certain functionality, condition, or quality of a product. NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”) makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and assumes no responsibility for any errors contained herein. NVIDIA shall have no liability for the consequences or use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. This document is not a commitment to develop, release, or deliver any Material (defined below), code, or functionality. NVIDIA reserves the right to make corrections, modifications, enhancements, improvements, and any other changes to this document, at any time without notice. Customer should obtain the latest relevant information before placing orders and should verify that such information is current and complete. NVIDIA products are sold subject to the NVIDIA standard terms and conditions of sale supplied at the time of order acknowledgement, unless otherwise agreed in an individual sales agreement signed by authorized representatives of NVIDIA and customer (“Terms of Sale”). NVIDIA hereby expressly objects to applying any customer general terms and conditions with regards to the purchase of the NVIDIA product referenced in this document. No contractual obligations are formed either directly or indirectly by this document.