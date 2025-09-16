RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) with VPC OVN and Argus DPU services

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides comprehensive instructions for deploying the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) with the DOCA VPC(Virtual Private Cloud) OVN(Open Virtual Network) and DOCA Argus services on high-performance, bare-metal infrastructure in Zero-Trust mode. It focuses on the setup and use of DPU-based services on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs to deliver secure, isolated, and hardware-accelerated environments.

The guide is intended for experienced system administrators, systems engineers, and solution architects who build highly secure bare-metal environments using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs for acceleration, isolation, and infrastructure offload.

This document is an extension of the RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) - NVIDIA Docs (referred to as the Baseline RDG ). It outlines the additional steps and modifications required to deploy the VPC OVN and Argus services in the Baseline RDG environment.

Note This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opinionated deployment example designed to address the use case described above.

Although other approaches may exist for implementing similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this specific method.

Term Definition Term Definition BFB BlueField Bootstream NFS Network File System DOCA Data Center Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Architecture OOB Out-of-Band DPF DOCA Platform Framework OVN Open Virtual Network DPU Data Processing Unit PF Physical Function K8S Kubernetes RDG Reference Deployment Guide KVM Kernel-based Virtual Machine RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access MAAS Metal as a Service RoCE RDMA over Converged Ethernet MTU Maximum Transmission Unit VPC Virtual Private Cloud NGC NVIDIA GPU Cloud ZT Zero Trust

The NVIDIA BlueField-3 Data Processing Unit (DPU) is a 400 Gb/s infrastructure compute platform designed for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity workloads. It combines powerful compute resources, high-speed networking, and advanced programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for modern data centers.

NVIDIA DOCA unleashes the full potential of the BlueField platform by enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads.

One such service is the DOCA VPC OVN Service provides accelerated VPC networking functionality for the DPF. Built on top of OVN, this service enables network isolation, virtualization, and advanced SDN capabilities directly on NVIDIA DPUs.

Key Features:

Multi-tenant Network Isolation : Create isolated VPCs for different tenants with guaranteed network separation.

: Create isolated VPCs for different tenants with guaranteed network separation. Virtual Network Management : Support the creation of virtual networks with DHCP and custom IP addressing.

: Support the creation of virtual networks with DHCP and custom IP addressing. External Connectivity : Configurable external routing with NAT/masquerading capabilities.

: Configurable external routing with NAT/masquerading capabilities. Hardware Acceleration : Leverages DPU hardware acceleration for high-performance networking.

: Leverages DPU hardware acceleration for high-performance networking. Flexible Topology : Support for complex network topologies with inter-network routing controls.

: Support for complex network topologies with inter-network routing controls. Kubernetes Integration: Native Kubernetes resources for declarative VPC management.

Another service is the DOCA Argus Service provides Workload Threat Detection is a novel approach for container threat detection in AI workloads and microservices, utilizing a Bluefield DPU to perform live machine introspection at the hardware level. This approach analyzes specific snippets of volatile memory to provide real-time visibility into container activity and behavior at the network, host, and application levels.

The state of container node images is continuously monitored in real-time, checking for deviations from their secure, compliant versions and configurations to detect and stop runtime attacks. These insights also include the ability to identify attacks targeting network facing applications/services.

The Argus service provides events and data on any object on the OS (host/VM) without any configuration needed and without any active part from the user or the host.

Examples what Argus service provides:

Any new processes with its PID, name, attributes, and status.

Reverse shells with process and network connection details such as source & destination IP and number of transferred bytes.

SHA256 hash of running executable and loaded libraries.

However, deploying and managing DPUs, especially at scale, presents operational challenges. Without a robust provisioning and orchestration system, tasks such as lifecycle management, service deployment, and network configuration for service function chaining (SFC) can quickly become complex and error prone. This is where the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) comes into play.

DPF automates the full DPU lifecycle, and simplifies advanced network configurations. With DPF, services can be deployed seamlessly, allowing for efficient offloading and intelligent routing of traffic through the DPU data plane.

By leveraging DPF, users can scale and automate DPU management across Bare Metal, Virtual, and Kubernetes customer environments - optimizing performance while simplifying operations.

DPF supports multiple deployment models. This guide focuses on the Zero Trust bare-metal deployment model. In this scenario:

The DPU is managed through its Baseboard Management Controller (BMC)

through its All management traffic occurs over the DPU's out-of-band (OOB) network

network The host is considered as an untrusted entity towards the data center network. The DPU acts as a barrier between the host and the network.

The host sees the DPU as a standard NIC, with no access to the internal DPU management plane (Zero Trust Mode)

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides a step-by-step example for installing DPF in Zero-Trust mode. It also includes practical demonstrations of performance optimization, validated using standard RDMA and TCP workloads.

As part of the reference implementation, open-source components outside the scope of DPF (e.g., MAAS, pfSense, Kubespray) are used to simulate a realistic customer deployment environment. The guide includes the full end-to-end deployment process, including:

Infrastructure provisioning

DPF deployment

DPU provisioning (redfish)

Service configuration and deployment

Service chaining.

This document extends the capabilities of the DPF-managed Kubernetes cluster described in the RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) - NVIDIA Docs (referred to as the Baseline RDG) by deploying the NVIDIA DOCA VPC OVN and Argus Services within the existing DPF deployment to achieve a comprehensive, accelerated infrastructure.

The logical design includes the following components:

1 x Hypervisor node (KVM-based) with ConnectX-7: 1 x Firewall VM 1 x Jump Node VM 1 x MaaS VM 3 x K8s Master VMs running all K8s management components

4 x Worker nodes (PCI Gen5), each with a 1 x BlueField-3 NIC

Single High-Speed (HS) switch

1 Gb Host Management network

As part of this RDG, we will:

We will deploy VPC OVN over a simple bridged network, using a single highspeed uplink on each worker node

Create two isolated VPCs on each pair bare-metal workload server (Worker1/2, Worker3/4) using a virtual function VF

on each pair bare-metal workload server (Worker1/2, Worker3/4) using a Each network connects through the VPC OVN service on separate VPCs - RED and BLUE

and Route traffic through the VPC OVN service

Assign VF to each bare-metal workload server as its network interfaces

Demonstrate accelerated RDMA and TCP traffic between two workload servers that run on different bare-metal servers within the same VPC network (e.g., RED network)

between two workload servers that run on different bare-metal servers within the same VPC network (e.g., network) Validate network isolation between bare-metal workload servers connected to different VPC networks ( RED vs BLUE ).

The pfSense firewall in this solution serves a dual purpose:

Firewall—provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations

Router—enables Internet access for the management network

Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address in the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.

The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution:

Warning Make sure to use the exact same versions for the software stack as described above.

These are the definitions and parameters used for deploying the demonstrated fabric:

Switches Ports Usage Hostname Rack ID Ports mgmt-switch 1 swp1-5 hs-switch 1 swp1-5

Hosts Rack Server Type Server Name Switch Port IP and NICs Default Gateway Rack1 Hypervisor Node hypervisor mgmt-switch: swp1 hs-switch: swp1 lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP mgmt-br (interface eno2): - hs-br (interface enp1s0): - Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Firewall (Virtual) fw - WAN (lab-br): Trusted LAN IP LAN (mgmt-br): 10.0.110.254/24 OPT1(hs-br): 10.0.123.254/22 Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Jump Node (Virtual) jump - enp1s0: 10.0.110.253/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 MaaS (Virtual) maas - enp1s0: 10.0.110.252/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master1 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.1/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master2 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.2/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master3 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.3/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker1 mgmt-switch: swp2(DPU OOB) hs-switch: swp2 dpubmc: 10.0.110.21/24 ens1f0v2: DHCP 10.0.110.254 10.0.123.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker2 mgmt-switch: swp3(DPU OOB) hs-switch: swp3 dpubmc: 10.0.110.22/24 ens1f0v2: DHCP 10.0.110.254 10.0.123.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker3 mgmt-switch: swp2(DPU OOB) hs-switch: swp4 dpubmc: 10.0.110.23/24 ens1f0v2: DHCP 10.0.110.254 10.0.123.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker4 mgmt-switch: swp3(DPU OOB) hs-switch: swp5 dpubmc: 10.0.110.24/24 ens1f0v2: DHCP 10.0.110.254 10.0.123.254

As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.

For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

The SN3700 switch ( hs-switch ), is configured as follows:

SN3700 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_hs untagged 1 nv set interface swp1-5 bridge domain br_hs nv set interface swp1-5 link state up nv set interface swp1-5 type swp nv config apply -y nv config save

The SN2201 switch ( mgmt-switch ) is configured as follows:

SN2201 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set interface swp1-5 link state up nv set interface swp1-5 type swp nv set interface swp1-5 bridge domain br_default nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv config apply -y nv config save

Warning Make sure that the BIOS settings on the worker node servers have SR-IOV enabled and that the servers are tuned for maximum performance. All worker nodes must have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 NIC and must display the same interface name. Make sure that you have DPU BMC and OOB MAC addresses.

No change from the Reference Deployment Guide (Baseline RDG) (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection " Host Configuration ").

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Hypervisor Installation and Configuration").

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Prepare Infrastructure Servers") regarding Firewall VM, Jump VM, MaaS VM.

(Optional) Firewall VM – Bare Metal Server Outside Conection

To provide outside connection from Bare Metal Host via High Speed network, open Firefox web browser and go to the pfSense web UI ( http://10.0.110.254 ).

System: Routing → Gateways → Add → “Interface”: OPT1 , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Name”: switch , “Gateway”: 10.0.123.253 → Click "Save"→ Under "Default Gateway" - "Default gateway IPv4" choose WAN_DHCP → Click "Save" Note Note that the IP addresses from the Trusted LAN network under "Gateway" and "Monitor IP" are blurred.



No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Provision Master VMs Using MaaS").

The procedures for initial Kubernetes cluster deployment using Kubespray for the master nodes, and subsequent verification, remain unchanged from the Baseline RDG (Section "K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration", Subsections: "Kubespray Deployment and Configuration", "Deploying Cluster Using Kubespray Ansible Playbook","K8s Deployment Verification".

The DPF installation process (Operator, System components) largely follows the Baseline RDG.

Start by installing the remaining software perquisites. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Connect to master1 to copy helm client utility that was installed during kubespray deployment $ depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/helm /tmp/ ## In another tab depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/helm /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/helm depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/helm /usr/local/bin/ ## Verify that envsubst utility is installed depuser@jump:~$ which envsubst /usr/bin/envsubst Proceed to clone the doca-platform Git repository: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform.git Change directory to doca-platform and checkout to tag v25.10.0: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd doca-platform/ $ git checkout v25.10.0 Change directory to readme.md from where all the commands will be run: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd doca-platform/docs/public/user-guides/zero-trust/use-cases/hbn Modify the variables in manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file: Warning Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE , and BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD . manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env Collapse Source Copy Copied! export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=10.0.110.10 export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200 export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=ens160 export NFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253 export REGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca export IP_RANGE_START=10.0.110.201 export IP_RANGE_END=10.0.110.204 export BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD=< set your BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD> export TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP=${TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST} export VTEP_CIDR=20.20.0.0/16 export VTEP_GATEWAY=20.20.0.1 export EXTERNAL_CIDR=30.30.0.0/16 export EXTERNAL_GATEWAY=30.30.0.1 export TAG=v25.10.0 export BFB_URL= "https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb" export ARGUS_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_argus:1.0.0-doca3.1.0 Export environment variables for the installation: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF Operator Installation").

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF System Installation").

This section focuses on provisioning NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs using DPF and installing the VPC OVN and Argus DPU Services on those DPUs.

The DOCA VPC OVN Service provides accelerated VPC networking functionality for the DPF. Built on top of OVN, this service enables network isolation, virtualization, and advanced SDN capabilities directly on NVIDIA DPUs.

The DOCA Argus Service performs live machine introspection directly on the BlueField DPU, enabling real-time detection of attacks, anomalies, and malicious behavior in AI workloads and microservices—without impacting host performance.

Before deploying the objects under doca-platform/docs/public/zero-trust/use-cases/vpc/ directory, a few adjustments are required.

Change directory to readme.md from where all the commands will be run: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd doca-platform/docs/public/user-guides/zero-trust/use-cases/vpc/ Use the following YAML to define a BFB resource that downloads the Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume: manifests/03-bfb-and-flavor/bfb.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: $BFB_URL Run the command to create the BFB: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/03-bfb-and-flavor/bfb.yaml | envsubst |kubectl apply -f - Change a DPUFlavor using the following YAML: Note The settings below configure a DPU in Zero Trust mode, which means DPU management will be blocked from the bare-metal host. To deploy in DPU mode, comment out the line containing dpuMode : # dpuMode: zero-trust manifests/03-bfb-and-flavor/dpuflavor.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: vpc-flavor-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuMode: zero-trust bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes configFiles: - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: "" grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 3072 nvconfig: - device: '*' parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH - EXP_ROM_UEFI_x86_ENABLE= 1 ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/03-bfb-and-flavor/dpuflavor.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - Change the dpudeployment.yaml file to reference the DPUFlavor suited for performance: manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpudeployment.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: vpc-ovn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG flavor: vpc-flavor-$TAG nodeEffect: noEffect: true dpuSets: - nameSuffix: "dpuset1" nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" services: ovn-central: serviceTemplate: ovn-central serviceConfiguration: ovn-central ovn-controller: serviceTemplate: ovn-controller serviceConfiguration: ovn-controller vpc-ovn-controller: serviceTemplate: vpc-ovn-controller serviceConfiguration: vpc-ovn-controller vpc-ovn-node: serviceTemplate: vpc-ovn-node serviceConfiguration: vpc-ovn-node argus: serviceConfiguration: argus serviceTemplate: argus serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : p0 - serviceInterface: matchLabels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : ovn-vtep-patch - serviceInterface: matchLabels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : ovn-ext-patch The VPC OVN service consists of the following components: ovn-central: Deployed in the target cluster (runs northd, sb_db, nb_db) ovn-controller: Deployed in the DPU cluster vpc-ovn-controller: VPC controller in the target cluster vpc-ovn-node: VPC node agent in the DPU cluster manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuserviceconfig-ovn-central.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: ovn-central namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: ovn-central upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: exposedPorts: ports: ovnnb: true ovnsb: true management: ovnCentral: enabled: true affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master" operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" operator: Exists tolerations: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuserviceconfig-ovn-controller.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: ovn-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: ovn-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: ovnController: enabled: true manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuserviceconfig-vpc-ovn-controller.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: vpc-ovn-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: host: vpcOVNController: enabled: true affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master" operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" operator: Exists manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuserviceconfig-vpc-ovn-node.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: vpc-ovn-node namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-node upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: vpcOVNNode: enabled: true initContainers: vpcOVNDpuProvisioner: env: ovnSbEndpoint: "tcp:$TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP:30642" ipRequests: - name: "vtep" poolName: "vpc-ippool-vtep" allocateIPWithIndex: 1 - name: "gateway" poolName: "vpc-ippool-gateway" allocateIPWithIndex: 1 manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuservicetemplate-ovn-central.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: ovn-central namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: ovn-central helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: $TAG chart: ovn-chart manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuservicetemplate-ovn-controller.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: ovn-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: ovn-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: $TAG chart: ovn-chart manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuservicetemplate-vpc-ovn-controller.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: vpc-ovn-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: $TAG chart: dpf-vpc-ovn manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuservicetemplate-vpc-ovn-node.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: vpc-ovn-node namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-node helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: $TAG chart: dpf-vpc-ovn manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuserviceipam.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: vpc-ippool-vtep namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: vpc-ippool-vtep ipv4Subnet: subnet: $VTEP_CIDR gateway: $VTEP_GATEWAY perNodeIPCount: 4 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: vpc-ippool-gateway namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: vpc-ippool-gateway ipv4Subnet: subnet: $EXTERNAL_CIDR gateway: $EXTERNAL_GATEWAY perNodeIPCount: 4 manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/dpuserviceinterface.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: "svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1" kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : "p0" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0 --- apiVersion: "svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1" kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: ovn-vtep-patch namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : "ovn-vtep-patch" spec: interfaceType: ovn ovn: externalBridge: br-ovn-vtep --- apiVersion: "svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1" kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: ovn-ext-patch namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : "ovn-ext-patch" spec: interfaceType: ovn ovn: externalBridge: br-ovn-ext Create the DPUServiceConfiguration.yaml file for the Argus service: manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/DPUServiceConfiguration.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: argus namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: argus serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: config: isLocalPath: false containerImage: $ARGUS_NGC_IMAGE_URL Create the DPUServiceTemplate.yaml file for the Argus service: manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/DPUServiceTemplate.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: argus namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: argus helmChart: source: chart: doca-argus repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.0 . 0 Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/04-vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - Verify the DPUService installation by ensuring that: Note These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the conditions are met. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices --all dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/argus-w5ccc condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/cni-installer condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/flannel condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/multus condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nvidia-k8s-ipam condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-central-q2t74 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-controller-fppzd condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovs-cni condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/servicechainset-controller condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/servicechainset-rbac-and-crds condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/sfc-controller condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/sriov-device-plugin condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/vpc-ovn-controller-mxssq condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/vpc-ovn-node-zqm9n condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/vpc-ippool-gateway condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/vpc-ippool-vtep condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-ext-patch condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p0 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/vpc-ovn-b2qsp condition met To follow the progress of DPU provisioning, run the following command to check its current phase: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' setup5-jump: Wed Dec 31 10:58:00 2025 Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:35Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:31Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:47:12Z Type: BFBTransferred Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:34Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:31Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:32Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:31Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:53:59Z Reason: OemLastState Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:57:02Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Rebooting Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:35Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:31Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:47:14Z Type: BFBTransferred Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:34Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:31Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:33Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:31Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:54:19Z Reason: OemLastState Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:57:21Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Rebooting ... Wait for the Rebooted stage and then Power Cycle the bare-metal host manual. After the DPU is up, run following command for each DPU worker: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system annotate dpunode --all provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required- At this point, the DPU workers should be added to the cluster. As they being added to the cluster, the DPUs are provisioned. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' setup5-jump: Wed Dec 31 11:05:08 2025 Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T09:04:40Z Type: Ready Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:35Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:31Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:47:12Z Type: BFBTransferred Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T09:04:40Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:34Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:31Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:32Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:31Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T09:04:40Z Type: NodeEffectRemoved Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:53:59Z Reason: OemLastState Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T09:04:40Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Ready Dpu Node Name: dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T09:04:40Z Type: Ready Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:35Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:31Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:47:14Z Type: BFBTransferred Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T09:04:40Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:34Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:31Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:33Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:42:31Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T09:04:40Z Type: NodeEffectRemoved Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T08:54:19Z Reason: OemLastState Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-12-31T09:04:40Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Ready ... Finally, validate that all the different DPU-related objects are now in the Ready state: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ echo 'alias dpfctl="kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl "' >> ~/.bashrc $ dpfctl describe dpudeployments NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 5h3m └─DPUDeployments └─DPUDeployment/vpc-ovn dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 70s ├─DPUServiceChains │ └─DPUServiceChain/vpc-ovn-b2qsp dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 5h3m ├─DPUSets │ └─DPUSet/vpc-ovn-dpuset1 dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 96s │ ├─BFB/bf-bundle-v25.10.0 dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 5h39m File: bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.2.1 │ ├─DPUNodes │ │ └─4 DPUNodes... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 5h4m See dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n │ └─DPUs │ └─4 DPUs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 5h4m See dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80, │ dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g, dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n └─Services ├─DPUServiceTemplates │ ├─DPUServiceTemplate/argus dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 5h26m │ ├─DPUServiceTemplate/ovn-central dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 5h26m │ ├─DPUServiceTemplate/ovn-controller dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 5h26m │ ├─DPUServiceTemplate/vpc-ovn-controller dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 5h26m │ └─DPUServiceTemplate/vpc-ovn-node dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 5h26m └─DPUServices └─5 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 5h25m See argus-w5ccc, ovn-central-q2t74, ovn-controller-fppzd, vpc-ovn-controller-mxssq, vpc-ovn-node-zqm9n $ echo "alias ki='KUBECONFIG=/home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config kubectl'" >> ~/.bashrc $ kubectl get secrets -n dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpu-cplane-tenant1-admin-kubeconfig -o json | jq -r '.data["admin.conf"]' | base64 --decode > /home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config $ ki get node -A NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x Ready <none> 3m33s v1.34.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 Ready <none> 2m51s v1.34.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g Ready <none> 2m51s v1.34.3 dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n Ready <none> 3m24s v1.34.3 $ kubectl get dpu -A NAMESPACE NAME READY PHASE AGE dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x True Ready 24m dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 True Ready 24m dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g True Ready 24m dpf-operator-system dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n True Ready 24m $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n condition met

Deploy IsolationClass

In this step, you will deploy the IsolationClass resource, which will be used by subsequent user-created DPUVPC and DPUVirtualNetwork resources.

Validate the manifests/05-vpc-resources/ovn-isolation-class.yaml file. manifests/05-vpc-resources/ovn-isolation-class.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: IsolationClass metadata: name: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com spec: provisioner: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com parameters: ovn-nb-endpoint: "tcp:$TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP:30641" ovn-sb-endpoint: "tcp:$TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP:30642" ovn-nb-reconnect-time: "5" Deploy IsolationClass Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 05 -vpc-resources/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Deploy test topology

In our deployment we are going to create dual VPC environment ( blue and red ).

Add blue and red labels to relevant DPU Nodes . Set the values according to your environment. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ki label node dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant=red node/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x labeled node/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 labeled $ ki label node dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant=blue node/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g labeled node/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n labeled Create the manifests/06-optional-test-traffic/vpc-topology-dual-vpc.yaml to following configuration: manifests/06-optional-test-traffic/vpc-topology-dual-vpc.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Namespace metadata: name: blue --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Namespace metadata: name: red --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVPC metadata: name: blue-vpc namespace: blue spec: tenant: blue isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com interNetworkAccess: true nodeSelector: matchLabels: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: blue --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVirtualNetwork metadata: name: blue-net namespace: blue spec: vpcName: blue-vpc type: Bridged externallyRouted: true masquerade: true bridgedNetwork: ipam: ipv4: dhcp: true subnet: 192.178 . 0.0 / 16 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: blue-vf2 namespace: blue spec: template: spec: nodeSelector: matchLabels: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: blue template: spec: interfaceType: vf vf: pfID: 0 vfID: 2 virtualNetwork: blue-net parentInterfaceRef: "" --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVPC metadata: name: red-vpc namespace: red spec: tenant: red isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com interNetworkAccess: true nodeSelector: matchLabels: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: red --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVirtualNetwork metadata: name: red-net namespace: red spec: vpcName: red-vpc type: Bridged externallyRouted: true masquerade: true bridgedNetwork: ipam: ipv4: dhcp: true subnet: 192.178 . 0.0 / 16 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: red-vf2 namespace: red spec: template: spec: nodeSelector: matchLabels: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/tenant: red template: spec: interfaceType: vf vf: pfID: 0 vfID: 2 virtualNetwork: red-net parentInterfaceRef: "" Connect to Workload Servers console, set number of VFs: First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# lspci | grep nox 2b:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) 2b:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) root@worker1:~# echo 8 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:2b:00.0/sriov_numvfs First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker2:~# lspci | grep nox 2b:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) 2b:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) root@worker2:~# echo 8 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:2b:00.0/sriov_numvfs First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker3:~# lspci | grep nox 2b:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) 2b:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) root@worker3:~# echo 8 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:2b:00.0/sriov_numvfs First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker4:~# lspci | grep nox 2b:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) 2b:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) root@worker4:~# echo 8 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:2b:00.0/sriov_numvfs Apply the YAML files mentioned above using the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl apply -f manifests/06-optional-test-traffic/vpc-topology-dual-vpc.yaml Verify: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ki get serviceinterface -A NAMESPACE NAME IFTYPE IFNAME NODE READY REASON AGE blue blue-vf29xcrl vf dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g True Success 7s blue blue-vf2pvbc8 vf dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n True Success 7s dpf-operator-system ovn-ext-patchdfhtf ovn dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x True Success 19m dpf-operator-system ovn-ext-patchmpg54 ovn dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g True Success 19m dpf-operator-system ovn-ext-patchpnmxl ovn dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n True Success 19m dpf-operator-system ovn-ext-patchz9q9l ovn dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 True Success 19m dpf-operator-system p04g2pt physical dpu-node-mt2402xz0f9n-mt2402xz0f9n True Success 19m dpf-operator-system p09nzbv physical dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 True Success 19m dpf-operator-system p0f8rqq physical dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x True Success 19m dpf-operator-system p0wdsfs physical dpu-node-mt2402xz0f8g-mt2402xz0f8g True Success 19m red red-vf2tnpcd vf dpu-node-mt2402xz0f80-mt2402xz0f80 True Success 5s red red-vf2w8prh vf dpu-node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x True Success 6s $ kubectl get dpuvpcs.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com -A NAMESPACE NAME READY PHASE AGE blue blue-vpc True Success 40s red red-vpc True Success 39s $ ki get serviceinterface -A -o yaml -n red ... status: conditions: - lastTransitionTime: "2025-12-31T09:33:53Z" message: "" observedGeneration: 1 reason: Success status: "True" type: Ready - lastTransitionTime: "2025-12-31T09:33:53Z" message: "" observedGeneration: 1 reason: Success status: "True" type: ServiceInterfaceReconciled observedGeneration: 1 ... $ ki get serviceinterface -A -o yaml -n blue ... status: conditions: - lastTransitionTime: "2025-12-31T09:33:53Z" message: "" observedGeneration: 1 reason: Success status: "True" type: Ready - lastTransitionTime: "2025-12-31T09:33:53Z" message: "" observedGeneration: 1 reason: Success status: "True" type: ServiceInterfaceReconciled observedGeneration: 1 ...

Note Ubuntu 24.04 was installed on the servers.

Here's a step-by-step procedure to check the Zero-Trust Mode on your NVIDIA BlueField DPU from the host server, including the installation of the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT).

Navigate to the NVIDIA Downloads Site: Open your web browser and go to the official NVIDIA Mellanox software downloads page.

Select the Latest Version for your OS: Transfer and Extract MFT Tools on the Worker 1 BareMetal Host. First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# tar -xvzf /tmp/mft-4.33.0-169-x86_64-deb.tgz Navigate into the Extracted Directory. First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# cd mft-4.33.0-169-x86_64-deb/ Run following commands . First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# apt-get install gcc make dkms root@worker1:~# ./install.sh Start MST (Mellanox Software Tools) Service and Identify DPU Device Name. First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# mst start Starting MST (Mellanox Software Tools) driver set Loading MST PCI module - Success Loading MST PCI configuration module - Success Create devices Unloading MST PCI module (unused) - Success root@worker1:~# mst status MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded MST devices: ------------ /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:2b:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1 Chip revision is: 01 Perform Zero-Trust Checking. First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# mlxprivhost -d 2b:00.0 q Host configurations ------------------- level : RESTRICTED Port functions status: ----------------------- disable_rshim : TRUE disable_tracer : TRUE disable_port_owner : TRUE disable_counter_rd : TRUE #Expected Zero-Trust Output. This is the most definitive confirmation. level : RESTRICTED means the host is in Zero-Trust Mode, and the TRUE flags confirm individual security restrictions are active.

Check Firmware Access with mlxfwmanager : First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# mlxfwmanager -d 2b:00.0 --query Querying Mellanox devices firmware ... Device #1: ---------- Device Type: BlueField3 Part Number: -- Description: PSID: PCI Device Name: 2b:00.0 Base MAC: N/A Versions: Current Available FW -- Status: Failed to open device # Expected Zero-Trust Output "Failed to open device" indicates the host is blocked from accessing the DPU for firmware operations, a key aspect of Zero-Trust.

Check Device Configuration with mlxconfig : First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# mlxconfig -d 2b:00.0 q Device #1: ---------- Device type: BlueField3 Name: 900-9D3B6-00CV-A_Ax Description: NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled Device: 2b:00.0 Configurations: Next Boot ... ALLOW_RD_COUNTERS True(1) # No RO, but restricted by mlxprivhost ... PORT_OWNER True(1) # No RO, but restricted by mlxprivhost ... TRACER_ENABLE True(1) # No RO, but restricted by mlxprivhost Most configuration parameters will be prefixed with RO (Read-Only). Parameters related to direct host control, like PORT_OWNER , ALLOW_RD_COUNTERS , TRACER_ENABLE , even if shown as True(1) for the DPU's internal capability, will be unenforcible by the host due to the mlxprivhost restrictions. The widespread RO status shows that the host cannot modify these configurations, reinforcing the DPU's autonomous and secure state. The few parameters without RO are still overridden by the mlxprivhost security policy.

Check Low-Level Hardware Access with ethtool : First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# ethtool -d ens1f0np0 Cannot get register dump: Operation not supported This confirms the DPU is preventing deep, low-level hardware access from the host, aligning with Zero-Trust's isolation goals.

Conclusion

The command outputs of mlxprivhost , mlxfwmanager , mlxconfig (showing RO flags), and ethtool (showing "Operation not supported"), then your NVIDIA BlueField DPU is indeed operating in Zero-Trust Mode.

This means the host has significantly restricted privileges and cannot perform sensitive operations on the DPU, ensuring its security and isolation.

Verify the deployment and confirm that the DPU system achieves link-speed performance and low latency by running various tests:

Iperf TCP—for bandwidth measurements RDMA—for bandwidth and latency measurements Network isolation

Each test is described in detail. At the end of each test, the achieved performance is displayed.

Note Make sure that the servers are tuned for maximum performance (not covered in this document).

Now that the test deployment is running, perform bandwidth and latency performance tests between two bare-metal workload servers.

Note Ubuntu 24.04 was installed on the servers.

Connect to a first Workload Server console, install iperf, perftest, dhcp client, check VF2 IP address, and identify the relevant RDMA device: First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# apt install iperf3 root@worker1:~# apt install perftest root@worker1:~# apt install isc-dhcp-client root@worker1:~# dhclient -1 -v ens1f0v2 root@worker1:~# ip a s ... 10: ens1f0v2: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 72:fa:ff:bc:3a:43 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp43s0f0v2 inet 192.178.0.2/16 brd 192.178.255.255 scope global dynamic ens1f0v2 valid_lft 3595sec preferred_lft 3595sec inet6 fe80::70fa:ffff:febc:3a43/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever ... depuser@worker1:~$ ping 8.8.8.8 PING 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=1 ttl=117 time=5.35 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=2 ttl=117 time=5.10 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=3 ttl=117 time=5.15 ms root@worker1:~# rdma link | grep ens1f0v2 link mlx5_4/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev ens1f0v2 Using another console window , reconnect to the jump node and connect to a second Workload Server . From within the servers, install iperf, perftest , dhcp client, check VF2 IP address, and identify the relevant RDMA device: First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker2:~# apt install iperf3 root@worker2:~# apt install perftest root@worker2:~# apt install isc-dhcp-client root@worker2:~# dhclient -1 -v ens1f0v2 root@worker2:~# ip a s ... 10: ens1f0v2: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 66:8a:59:ea:40:fa brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp43s0f0v2 inet 192.178.0.3/16 brd 192.178.255.255 scope global dynamic ens1f0v2 valid_lft 3596sec preferred_lft 3596sec inet6 fe80::648a:59ff:feea:40fa/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever ... depuser@worker2:~$ ping 8.8.8.8 PING 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=1 ttl=117 time=5.35 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=2 ttl=117 time=5.10 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=3 ttl=117 time=5.15 ms root@worker2:~# rdma link | grep ens1f0v2 link mlx5_4/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev ens1f0v2

Move back to the first server console.

Start the iperf server side: First BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# iperf3 -s ----------------------------------------------------------- Server listening on 5201 (test # 1 ) ----------------------------------------------------------- Move to the second server console. Start the iperf client side: Second BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker2 :~# iperf3 -c 192.178 . 0.3 -P 16 Connecting to host 192.178 . 0.3 , port 5201 [ 5 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46348 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 7 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46360 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 9 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46368 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 11 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46372 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 13 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46376 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 15 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46378 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 17 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46382 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 19 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46384 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 21 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46396 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 23 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46402 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 25 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46410 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 27 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46424 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 29 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46438 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 31 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46454 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 33 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46466 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ 35 ] local 192.178 . 0.2 port 46472 connected to 192.178 . 0.3 port 5201 [ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth [ 3 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 14.1 GBytes 12.1 Gbits/sec [ 13 ] 0.0000 - 10.0057 sec 14.2 GBytes 12.2 Gbits/sec [ 7 ] 0.0000 - 10.0056 sec 13.4 GBytes 11.5 Gbits/sec [ 12 ] 0.0000 - 10.0057 sec 15.2 GBytes 13.1 Gbits/sec [ 4 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 14.1 GBytes 12.1 Gbits/sec [ 11 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 15.8 GBytes 13.6 Gbits/sec [ 8 ] 0.0000 - 10.0057 sec 13.9 GBytes 11.9 Gbits/sec [ 9 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 13.8 GBytes 11.9 Gbits/sec [ 15 ] 0.0000 - 10.0057 sec 14.3 GBytes 12.3 Gbits/sec [ 16 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 14.6 GBytes 12.5 Gbits/sec [ 1 ] 0.0000 - 10.0057 sec 14.6 GBytes 12.6 Gbits/sec [ 6 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 13.1 GBytes 11.3 Gbits/sec [ 14 ] 0.0000 - 10.0059 sec 13.6 GBytes 11.6 Gbits/sec [ 10 ] 0.0000 - 10.0055 sec 13.5 GBytes 11.6 Gbits/sec [ 2 ] 0.0000 - 10.0057 sec 14.0 GBytes 12.0 Gbits/sec [ 5 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 14.6 GBytes 12.6 Gbits/sec [SUM] 0.0000 - 10.0010 sec 227 GBytes 195 Gbits/sec

Return to the first server console.

Start the ib_read_lat server side: First BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# ib_read_lat -F -n 20000 -d mlx5_4 ************************************ * Waiting for client to connect... * ************************************ Move to the second server console. Start the ib_read_lat client side: Second BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker2 :~# ib_read_lat -F -n 20000 -d mlx5_4 192.178 . 0.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDMA_Read Latency Test Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_4 Number of qps : 1 Transport type : IB Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF PCIe relax order: ON ibv_wr* API : ON TX depth : 1 Mtu : 1024 [B] Link type : Ethernet GID index : 3 Outstand reads : 16 rdma_cm QPs : OFF Data ex. method : Ethernet --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local address: LID 0000 QPN 0x0108 PSN 0xa5a4e OUT 0x10 RKey 0x031005 VAddr 0x005a7a24ef7000 GID: 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 255 : 255 : 192 : 178 : 00 : 02 remote address: LID 0000 QPN 0x0108 PSN 0x6caf0 OUT 0x10 RKey 0x031005 VAddr 0x006264a9e00000 GID: 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 255 : 255 : 192 : 178 : 00 : 03 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations t_min[usec] t_max[usec] t_typical[usec] t_avg[usec] t_stdev[usec] 99 % percentile[usec] 99.9 % percentile[usec] 2 20000 10.51 73.16 13.81 15.35 4.74 29.66 42.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Return to the first server console.

Start the ib_write_bw server side: First BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# ib_write_bw -s 1048576 -F -D 30 -q 64 -d mlx5_4 ************************************ * Waiting for client to connect... * ************************************ Move to the second server console. Start the ib_write_bw client side: Second BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker2 :~# ib_write_bw -s 1048576 -F -D 30 -q 64 -d mlx5_4 192.178 . 0.3 --report_gbit --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDMA_Write BW Test Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_4 Number of qps : 64 Transport type : IB Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF PCIe relax order: ON ibv_wr* API : ON TX depth : 128 CQ Moderation : 1 Mtu : 1024 [B] Link type : Ethernet GID index : 3 Max inline data : 0 [B] rdma_cm QPs : OFF Data ex. method : Ethernet --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- … --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations BW peak[Gb/sec] BW average[Gb/sec] MsgRate[Mpps] 1048576 448865 0.00 235.89 0.028120 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Finally, verify that the two servers running on different networks—using virtual functions on the RED VPC and the PBLUE VPC can't communicate with each other.

Run the Iperf3 test between the Worker1 to the Worker3.

Start the iperf3 server side: First BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# iperf3 -s ----------------------------------------------------------- Server listening on 5201 (test # 1 ) ----------------------------------------------------------- Move to the second server console. Start the iperf3 client side:

Second BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker3 :~# apt install iperf3 root @worker3 :~# apt install isc-dhcp-client root @worker3 :~# dhclient - 1 -v ens1f0v2 root @worker3 :~# iperf3 -c 192.178 . 0.3 -P 16 iperf3: error - unable to connect to server - server may have stopped running or use a different port, firewall issue, etc.: Connection refused

This ping operation should fail due to the network isolation implemented in HBN using different VLANs, VNIs and VRFs.

Here's a step-by-step procedure to check the DOCA Argus service on your NVIDIA BlueField DPU.

Note Ubuntu 24.04 was installed on the servers.

Open the first worker server console. First BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ssh worker1 Add iommu configuration in the /etc/default/grub file: First BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# vim /etc/ default /grub ## Add iommu=pt intel_iommu=on in GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT parameter GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT= "iommu.passthrough=1 intel_iommu=on" Reboot the server. Second BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# reboot For test we will run the sleep 100 command. Second BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# sleep 100 & C onnect to the first DPU OOB over SSH and change the OOB ubuntu's user password(d efault password is ubuntu). Second BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# ssh ubuntu @10 .0. 110.211 Run following command to see Argus log events about the sleep 100 process on the worker host. Second BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ubuntu @dpu -node-mt2402xz0f7x-mt2402xz0f7x:~$ tr -d '\000-\037' < /var/log/doca_argus_activity_report/doca_argus_log_MT2402XZ0F7XMLNXS0D0F0.log | jq 'select(.activity_data.process_details.process_name == "sleep") | .activity_data' -C | less -R { "name" : "process_created" , "process_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "process_name" : "sleep" , "process_self_exec_id" : "10" , "process_parent_process_id" : "2055" , "process_cpu_clock_cycles" : "1139964" , "process_real_group_id" : "0" , "process_real_user_id" : "0" , "process_command_line_arguments" : "sleep 100" , "process_creation_time_nanoseconds" : "977145605" , "process_state" : "RUNNING" , "process_pid_namespace" : "4026531836" , "process_mount_points_namespace" : "4026531841" , "process_network_namespace" : "4026531840" , "process_hash_sha256" : "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa" , "process_hash_sha1" : "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c" , "process_hash_md5" : "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5" , "process_file_size_bytes" : "35336" , "process_folder_path" : "/usr/bin/" , "process_container_id" : "" } } { "name" : "thread_created" , "process_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "process_name" : "sleep" , "process_self_exec_id" : "10" , "process_parent_process_id" : "2055" , "process_cpu_clock_cycles" : "1139964" , "process_real_group_id" : "0" , "process_real_user_id" : "0" , "process_command_line_arguments" : "sleep 100" , "process_creation_time_nanoseconds" : "977145605" , "process_state" : "RUNNING" , "process_pid_namespace" : "4026531836" , "process_mount_points_namespace" : "4026531841" , "process_network_namespace" : "4026531840" , "process_hash_sha256" : "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa" , "process_hash_sha1" : "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c" , "process_hash_md5" : "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5" , "process_file_size_bytes" : "35336" , "process_folder_path" : "/usr/bin/" , "container_id" : "" , "process_container_id" : "" }, "thread_details" : { "thread_id" : "2067" , "thread_self_exec_id" : "10" , "thread_exit_state" : "0" } } { "name" : "new_file_mapped" , "process_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "process_name" : "sleep" , "process_self_exec_id" : "10" , "process_parent_process_id" : "2055" , "process_cpu_clock_cycles" : "1139964" , "process_real_group_id" : "0" , "process_real_user_id" : "0" , "process_command_line_arguments" : "sleep 100" , "process_creation_time_nanoseconds" : "977145605" , "process_state" : "RUNNING" , "process_pid_namespace" : "4026531836" , "process_mount_points_namespace" : "4026531841" , "process_network_namespace" : "4026531840" , "process_hash_sha256" : "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa" , "process_hash_sha1" : "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c" , "process_hash_md5" : "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5" , "process_file_size_bytes" : "35336" , "process_folder_path" : "/usr/bin/" , "container_id" : "" , "process_container_id" : "" }, "process_memory_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "virtual_memory_area_start_address" : "103842736050176" , "virtual_memory_area_end_address" : "103842736066560" , "memory_permissions" : "r-x" , "virtual_memory_area_file_structure" : "18393486039071318016" , "is_main_process_executable" : "1" , "file_path" : "/usr/bin/sleep" , "file_name" : "sleep" }, "process_attestation_details" : { "elf_file_inode_number" : "14287898" , "elf_file_name" : "sleep" , "elf_file_path" : "/usr/bin/sleep" , "elf_file_hash_sha256" : "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa" , "elf_file_hash_sha1" : "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c" , "elf_file_hash_md5" : "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5" , "elf_file_size_bytes" : "35336" , "elf_file_process_executable_state" : "1" , "elf_file_type" : "ET_DYN + INTERP segment - Executable file" } } { "name" : "foreign_binary_executed" , "process_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "process_name" : "sleep" , "process_self_exec_id" : "10" , "process_parent_process_id" : "2055" , "process_cpu_clock_cycles" : "1139964" , "process_real_group_id" : "0" , "process_real_user_id" : "0" , "process_command_line_arguments" : "sleep 100" , "process_creation_time_nanoseconds" : "977145605" , "process_state" : "RUNNING" , "process_pid_namespace" : "4026531836" , "process_mount_points_namespace" : "4026531841" , "process_network_namespace" : "4026531840" , "process_hash_sha256" : "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa" , "process_hash_sha1" : "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c" , "process_hash_md5" : "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5" , "process_file_size_bytes" : "35336" , "process_folder_path" : "/usr/bin/" , "container_id" : "" , "process_container_id" : "" }, "process_memory_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "virtual_memory_area_start_address" : "103842736050176" , "virtual_memory_area_end_address" : "103842736066560" , "memory_permissions" : "r-x" , "virtual_memory_area_file_structure" : "18393486039071318016" , "is_main_process_executable" : "1" , "file_path" : "/usr/bin/sleep" , "file_name" : "sleep" }, "process_attestation_details" : { "elf_file_inode_number" : "14287898" , "elf_file_name" : "sleep" , "elf_file_path" : "/usr/bin/sleep" , "elf_file_hash_sha256" : "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa" , "elf_file_hash_sha1" : "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c" , "elf_file_hash_md5" : "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5" , "elf_file_size_bytes" : "35336" , "elf_file_process_executable_state" : "1" , "elf_file_type" : "ET_DYN + INTERP segment - Executable file" } } { "name" : "new_file_mapped" , "process_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "process_name" : "sleep" , "process_self_exec_id" : "10" , "process_parent_process_id" : "2055" , "process_cpu_clock_cycles" : "1139964" , "process_real_group_id" : "0" , "process_real_user_id" : "0" , "process_command_line_arguments" : "sleep 100" , "process_creation_time_nanoseconds" : "977145605" , "process_state" : "RUNNING" , "process_pid_namespace" : "4026531836" , "process_mount_points_namespace" : "4026531841" , "process_network_namespace" : "4026531840" , "process_hash_sha256" : "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa" , "process_hash_sha1" : "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c" , "process_hash_md5" : "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5" , "process_file_size_bytes" : "35336" , "process_folder_path" : "/usr/bin/" , "container_id" : "" , "process_container_id" : "" }, "process_memory_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "virtual_memory_area_start_address" : "132709628227584" , "virtual_memory_area_end_address" : "132709628403712" , "memory_permissions" : "r-x" , "virtual_memory_area_file_structure" : "18393486039071323648" , "is_main_process_executable" : "0" , "file_path" : "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2" , "file_name" : "ld-linux-x86-64.so.2" }, "process_attestation_details" : { "elf_file_inode_number" : "14321201" , "elf_file_name" : "ld-linux-x86-64.so.2" , "elf_file_path" : "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2" , "elf_file_hash_sha256" : "4f961aefd1ecbc91b6de5980623aa389ca56e8bfb5f2a1d2a0b94b54b0fde894" , "elf_file_hash_sha1" : "d6878eaa6b21fc4eee9d5e441bbf2df102f850aa" , "elf_file_hash_md5" : "9d4fdd5d382e1212c9f793974ee0f44a" , "elf_file_size_bytes" : "236616" , "elf_file_process_executable_state" : "0" , "elf_file_type" : "ET_DYN - Shared object" } } { "name" : "foreign_library_loaded" , "process_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "process_name" : "sleep" , "process_self_exec_id" : "10" , "process_parent_process_id" : "2055" , "process_cpu_clock_cycles" : "1139964" , "process_real_group_id" : "0" , "process_real_user_id" : "0" , "process_command_line_arguments" : "sleep 100" , "process_creation_time_nanoseconds" : "977145605" , "process_state" : "RUNNING" , "process_pid_namespace" : "4026531836" , "process_mount_points_namespace" : "4026531841" , "process_network_namespace" : "4026531840" , "process_hash_sha256" : "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa" , "process_hash_sha1" : "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c" , "process_hash_md5" : "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5" , "process_file_size_bytes" : "35336" , "process_folder_path" : "/usr/bin/" , "container_id" : "" , "process_container_id" : "" }, "process_memory_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "virtual_memory_area_start_address" : "132709628227584" , "virtual_memory_area_end_address" : "132709628403712" , "memory_permissions" : "r-x" , "virtual_memory_area_file_structure" : "18393486039071323648" , "is_main_process_executable" : "0" , "file_path" : "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2" , "file_name" : "ld-linux-x86-64.so.2" }, "process_attestation_details" : { "elf_file_inode_number" : "14321201" , "elf_file_name" : "ld-linux-x86-64.so.2" , "elf_file_path" : "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2" , "elf_file_hash_sha256" : "4f961aefd1ecbc91b6de5980623aa389ca56e8bfb5f2a1d2a0b94b54b0fde894" , "elf_file_hash_sha1" : "d6878eaa6b21fc4eee9d5e441bbf2df102f850aa" , "elf_file_hash_md5" : "9d4fdd5d382e1212c9f793974ee0f44a" , "elf_file_size_bytes" : "236616" , "elf_file_process_executable_state" : "0" , "elf_file_type" : "ET_DYN - Shared object" } } { "name" : "new_file_mapped" , "process_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "process_name" : "sleep" , "process_self_exec_id" : "10" , "process_parent_process_id" : "2055" , "process_cpu_clock_cycles" : "1139964" , "process_real_group_id" : "0" , "process_real_user_id" : "0" , "process_command_line_arguments" : "sleep 100" , "process_creation_time_nanoseconds" : "977145605" , "process_state" : "RUNNING" , "process_pid_namespace" : "4026531836" , "process_mount_points_namespace" : "4026531841" , "process_network_namespace" : "4026531840" , "process_hash_sha256" : "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa" , "process_hash_sha1" : "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c" , "process_hash_md5" : "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5" , "process_file_size_bytes" : "35336" , "process_folder_path" : "/usr/bin/" , "container_id" : "" , "process_container_id" : "" }, "process_memory_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "virtual_memory_area_start_address" : "132709624217600" , "virtual_memory_area_end_address" : "132709625823232" , "memory_permissions" : "r-x" , "virtual_memory_area_file_structure" : "18393486039071319808" , "is_main_process_executable" : "0" , "file_path" : "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6" , "file_name" : "libc.so.6" }, "process_attestation_details" : { "elf_file_inode_number" : "14321204" , "elf_file_name" : "libc.so.6" , "elf_file_path" : "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6" , "elf_file_hash_sha256" : "de259f5276c4a991f78bf87225d6b40e56edbffe0dcbc0ffca36ec7fe30f3f77" , "elf_file_hash_sha1" : "5b02e178d9ded9b8c37a605e7a233687aa45f72f" , "elf_file_hash_md5" : "289071786eab0c1910da49b2b1bfd377" , "elf_file_size_bytes" : "2125328" , "elf_file_process_executable_state" : "0" , "elf_file_type" : "ET_DYN + INTERP segment - Executable file" } } { "name" : "foreign_library_loaded" , "process_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "process_name" : "sleep" , "process_self_exec_id" : "10" , "process_parent_process_id" : "2055" , "process_cpu_clock_cycles" : "1139964" , "process_real_group_id" : "0" , "process_real_user_id" : "0" , "process_command_line_arguments" : "sleep 100" , "process_creation_time_nanoseconds" : "977145605" , "process_state" : "RUNNING" , "process_pid_namespace" : "4026531836" , "process_mount_points_namespace" : "4026531841" , "process_network_namespace" : "4026531840" , "process_hash_sha256" : "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa" , "process_hash_sha1" : "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c" , "process_hash_md5" : "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5" , "process_file_size_bytes" : "35336" , "process_folder_path" : "/usr/bin/" , "container_id" : "" , "process_container_id" : "" }, "process_memory_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "virtual_memory_area_start_address" : "132709624217600" , "virtual_memory_area_end_address" : "132709625823232" , "memory_permissions" : "r-x" , "virtual_memory_area_file_structure" : "18393486039071319808" , "is_main_process_executable" : "0" , "file_path" : "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6" , "file_name" : "libc.so.6" }, "process_attestation_details" : { "elf_file_inode_number" : "14321204" , "elf_file_name" : "libc.so.6" , "elf_file_path" : "/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc.so.6" , "elf_file_hash_sha256" : "de259f5276c4a991f78bf87225d6b40e56edbffe0dcbc0ffca36ec7fe30f3f77" , "elf_file_hash_sha1" : "5b02e178d9ded9b8c37a605e7a233687aa45f72f" , "elf_file_hash_md5" : "289071786eab0c1910da49b2b1bfd377" , "elf_file_size_bytes" : "2125328" , "elf_file_process_executable_state" : "0" , "elf_file_type" : "ET_DYN + INTERP segment - Executable file" } } { "name" : "process_terminated" , "process_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "process_name" : "sleep" , "process_self_exec_id" : "10" , "process_parent_process_id" : "2055" , "process_cpu_clock_cycles" : "1139964" , "process_real_group_id" : "0" , "process_real_user_id" : "0" , "process_command_line_arguments" : "sleep 100" , "process_creation_time_nanoseconds" : "977145605" , "process_state" : "RUNNING" , "process_pid_namespace" : "4026531836" , "process_mount_points_namespace" : "4026531841" , "process_network_namespace" : "4026531840" , "process_hash_sha256" : "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa" , "process_hash_sha1" : "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c" , "process_hash_md5" : "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5" , "process_file_size_bytes" : "35336" , "process_folder_path" : "/usr/bin/" , "container_id" : "" , "process_container_id" : "" } } { "name" : "thread_terminated" , "process_details" : { "process_id" : "2067" , "process_name" : "sleep" , "process_self_exec_id" : "10" , "process_parent_process_id" : "2055" , "process_cpu_clock_cycles" : "1139964" , "process_real_group_id" : "0" , "process_real_user_id" : "0" , "process_command_line_arguments" : "sleep 100" , "process_creation_time_nanoseconds" : "977145605" , "process_state" : "RUNNING" , "process_pid_namespace" : "4026531836" , "process_mount_points_namespace" : "4026531841" , "process_network_namespace" : "4026531840" , "process_hash_sha256" : "4a193eb6f25eecf27bad523cb8a53ec4d40775eb498f44760b19bfc421cc90aa" , "process_hash_sha1" : "bab62b22ddb568b245ebc0132200a5e2ddd8577c" , "process_hash_md5" : "ecdb9cd1468ff7151564b334b73161f5" , "process_file_size_bytes" : "35336" , "process_folder_path" : "/usr/bin/" , "container_id" : "" , "process_container_id" : "" }, "thread_details" : { "thread_id" : "2067" , "thread_self_exec_id" : "10" , "thread_exit_state" : "0" } }

Done.

