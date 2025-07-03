General Information
SHARP Software is provided with the following package:
Package
Version
DOCA-Host
2.9.0
NOTE : Starting this version, the host driver is part of the NVIDIA DOCA package.
For further information, please see NVIDIA MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide .
HPC-X
2.21.0
UFM (Aggregation Manager only)
6.19.0
NVIDIA SHARP requires either NVIDIA Unified Fabric Manager (UFM®), or a dedicated server running Subnet Manager. In the latter case, the onboard Subnet Manager should be disabled in managed switches.
Name
Firmware/Software Version
NVIDIA Quantum
27.2014.2084
NVIDIA Quantum-2
31.2014.2084
ConnectX-6
20.38.1900
ConnectX-6 DE
22.38.1900
ConnectX-7
28.38.1900
MLNX-OS
3.12.1002
Subnet Manager
OpenSM 5.20
Supported Operating Systems and Platforms
For complete list of supported Operating Systems and platforms, please refer to list of operation systems and platforms supported by HPC-X and DOCA-Host.