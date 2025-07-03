What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.9.1 LTS
General Information

Packages Provided with SHARP

SHARP Software is provided with the following package:

Package

Version

DOCA-Host

2.9.0

NOTE : Starting this version, the host driver is part of the NVIDIA DOCA package.

For further information, please see NVIDIA MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide .

HPC-X

2.21.0

UFM (Aggregation Manager only)

6.19.0

Prerequisites

Note

NVIDIA SHARP requires either NVIDIA Unified Fabric Manager (UFM®), or a dedicated server running Subnet Manager. In the latter case, the onboard Subnet Manager should be disabled in managed switches.

Name

Firmware/Software Version

NVIDIA Quantum

27.2014.2084

NVIDIA Quantum-2

31.2014.2084

ConnectX-6

20.38.1900

ConnectX-6 DE

22.38.1900

ConnectX-7

28.38.1900

MLNX-OS

3.12.1002

Subnet Manager

OpenSM 5.20

Supported Operating Systems and Platforms

For complete list of supported Operating Systems and platforms, please refer to list of operation systems and platforms supported by HPC-X and DOCA-Host.
