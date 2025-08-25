On This Page
General Information
SHARP Software is provided with the following package:
Package
Version
DOCA-Host
3.1.0
HPC-X
2.24
UFM (Aggregation Manager only)
6.22.0
Device
Firmware/Software Version
NVIDIA Quantum
27.2014.2428
NVIDIA Quantum-2
31.2016.1028
NVIDIA Quantum-3
35.2014.1000
ConnectX-6
20.44.1xxx
ConnectX-6 DE
22.46.1006
ConnectX-7
28.46.1006
ConnectX-8
40.46.1006
MLNX-OS
3.12.3000
NVOS
25.02.22xx
Device
Capabilities and Limitations
NVIDIA Quantum
Note: The number of SHARP streaming aggregation operations is limited to one active tree per switch.
NVIDIA Quantum-2
Note: Multiple SHARP streaming aggregation operations can be operated in parallel by a single Quantum-2 switch. The limit is one active tree per port.
ConnectX-6 and above
Supports both SHARP low latency and streaming aggregation operations.