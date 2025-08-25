NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.12.0
General Information

Packages Provided with SHARP

SHARP Software is provided with the following package:

Package

Version

DOCA-Host

3.1.0

HPC-X

2.24

UFM (Aggregation Manager only)

6.22.0

Prerequisites

Device

Firmware/Software Version

NVIDIA Quantum

27.2014.2428

NVIDIA Quantum-2

31.2016.1028

NVIDIA Quantum-3

35.2014.1000

ConnectX-6

20.44.1xxx

ConnectX-6 DE

22.46.1006

ConnectX-7

28.46.1006

ConnectX-8

40.46.1006

MLNX-OS

3.12.3000

NVOS

25.02.22xx

NVIDIA Hardware Capabilities and Limitations

Device

Capabilities and Limitations

NVIDIA Quantum

  • Supports both SHARP low latency and streaming aggregation operations.

  • Supports up to 126 aggregation trees in the subnet (63 low latency trees, and 63 streaming aggregation trees).

Note: The number of SHARP streaming aggregation operations is limited to one active tree per switch.

NVIDIA Quantum-2

  • Supports both SHARP low latency and streaming aggregation operations.

  • Supports up to 1023 aggregation trees in the subnet (511 low latency trees, and 511 streaming aggregation trees).

Note: Multiple SHARP streaming aggregation operations can be operated in parallel by a single Quantum-2 switch. The limit is one active tree per port.

ConnectX-6 and above

Supports both SHARP low latency and streaming aggregation operations.

Supported Operating Systems and Platforms

For complete list of supported Operating Systems and platforms, please refer to list of operation systems and platforms supported by HPC-X and DOCA-Host.
