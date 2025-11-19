On This Page
General Information
SHARP Software is provided with the following package:
Package
Version
DOCA-Host
3.2.0
HPC-X
2.25
UFM (Aggregation Manager only)
6.23.0
UFM Enterprise Appliance
1.14
OpenSM
5.25.1
Device
Firmware/Software Version
NVIDIA Quantum
27.2014.2428
NVIDIA Quantum-2
31.2016.2054
NVIDIA Quantum-3
35.2016.2016
ConnectX-6
20.44.1xxx
ConnectX-6 DE
22.47.1026
ConnectX-7
28.47.1026
ConnectX-8
40.47.1026
Device
Capabilities and Limitations
NVIDIA Quantum
Note: The number of SHARP streaming aggregation operations is limited to one active tree per switch.
NVIDIA Quantum-2
Note: Multiple SHARP streaming aggregation operations can be operated in parallel by a single Quantum-2 switch. The limit is one active tree per port.
ConnectX-6 and above
Supports both SHARP low latency and streaming aggregation operations.