SHARP in Public Cloud

The Secret AM Key is a 64-bit value that must be defined by the cloud administrator and set in the sharp_am configuration file.

This key must remain strictly confidential and must not be shared with or exposed to any cloud tenant.

Once configured, sharp_am programs all connected switches with this key. From that point forward, switches will only accept Sharp-related MADs that include the correct Secret AM Key.

MADs originating from libsharp use a separate key known as the Sharp Job Key. This key is dynamically generated per job and distributed by sharp_am to the corresponding libsharp instance, ensuring isolation between tenants and preventing one tenant from sending MADs on behalf of another.