Accessory and Replacement Parts
Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts
Part Number
Legacy Part Number
Part Description
Supported Systems
930-9NRKT-00JS-000
MTEF-KIT-M-TL
NVIDIA Tool-less rack installation kit, 4-post rack, For SN2201 switch
SN2201
930-9NRKT-00JS-001
MTEF-KIT-MX-TL
Nvidia Tool-less Rail-kit for SN2201_M Switch, MGX Racks
SN2201_M
930-9NPSU-00JQ-000
MTEF-PSR-AC-M
NVIDIA Power-Supply Unit, 250W AC, C2P Airflow, For SN2201 switch, Power cord included
SN2201
930-9NFAN-00IV-000
MTEF-FANF-K
NVIDIA fan module, P2C Airflow, For SN2201 switch
SN2201
930-9NFAN-00J9-000
MTEF-FANR-K
NVIDIA fan module, C2P Airflow, For SN2201 switch
SN2201, SN2201_M