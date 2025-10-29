SN2201 and SN2201_M 1G Management Switch Systems User Manual
Accessory and Replacement Parts

Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts

Part Number

Legacy Part Number

Part Description

Supported Systems

930-9NRKT-00JS-000

MTEF-KIT-M-TL

NVIDIA Tool-less rack installation kit, 4-post rack, For SN2201 switch

SN2201

930-9NRKT-00JS-001

MTEF-KIT-MX-TL

Nvidia Tool-less Rail-kit for SN2201_M Switch, MGX Racks

SN2201_M

930-9NPSU-00JQ-000

MTEF-PSR-AC-M

NVIDIA Power-Supply Unit, 250W AC, C2P Airflow, For SN2201 switch, Power cord included

SN2201

930-9NFAN-00IV-000

MTEF-FANF-K

NVIDIA fan module, P2C Airflow, For SN2201 switch

SN2201

930-9NFAN-00J9-000

MTEF-FANR-K

NVIDIA fan module, C2P Airflow, For SN2201 switch

SN2201, SN2201_M
