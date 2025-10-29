On This Page
Disassembly and Disposal
To disassemble the system from the rack:
Unplug and remove all connectors.
Unplug all power cords.
Remove the ground wire.
Unscrew the center bolts from the side of the system with the bracket.Warning
Support the weight of the system when you remove the screws so that the system does not fall.
Slide the system from the rack.
Remove the rail slides from the rack.
Remove the caged nuts.
According to the WEEE Directive 2002/96/EC, all waste electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) should be collected separately and not disposed of with regular household waste. Dispose of this product and all of its parts in a responsible and environmentally friendly way.
Follow the instructions found here for proper disassembly and disposal of the switch, according to the WEEE directive.
Lithium Battery
The SN2201 system's Real-time Clock includes a Lithium coin battery (CR2032) that contains perchlorate. When replacing the battery, use only a replacement battery that is recommended by the equipment manufacturer.
The battery can explode if not properly used, replaced, or disposed of.
Dispose of the battery according to your local regulations. Do not attempt to recharge the battery, disassemble, puncture, or otherwise damage it.