SN2201 and SN2201_M 1G Management Switch Systems User Manual
Interface Specifications

RJ45 to DB9 Harness Pinout

The RS232 harness cable (DB9 to RJ45) is provided within the package to connect a host PC to the system's Console RJ45 port.

image2022-7-18_15-38-55-version-1-modificationdate-1756395396353-api-v2.png

RJ45 to RJ45 Cable

A 2-meter RJ45-to-RJ45 serial port cable is included for connecting to the Ethernet Out-of-Band (OOB) management ports on the SN2201 and SN2201_M systems.

The cable must be used when connecting the switch serial port with the terminal server/console server.

Note

The harness can be extended by an ordinary flat 1-to-1 RJ45 cable.
