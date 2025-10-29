On This Page
Interface Specifications
The RS232 harness cable (DB9 to RJ45) is provided within the package to connect a host PC to the system's Console RJ45 port.
RJ45 to DB9 Harness Pinout
A 2-meter RJ45-to-RJ45 serial port cable is included for connecting to the Ethernet Out-of-Band (OOB) management ports on the SN2201 and SN2201_M systems.
The cable must be used when connecting the switch serial port with the terminal server/console server.
Note
The harness can be extended by an ordinary flat 1-to-1 RJ45 cable.