Interfaces
The systems support the following interfaces:
Data interfaces - 48x 1GBase-T and 4 x100GbE and
USB port
RS232 Console port
Management interface(s) (Eth. RJ45) – 100MbE/1GbE
Reset button
Status and Port LEDs
In order to review the full configuration options matrix, refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs and Fans.
Ethernet port speeds are configured using NOS commands. Refer to the Cumulus Linux Switch Port Attributes section for link speeds settings information.
The port labeled “Console” is an RS232 serial port on the front side of the system. It is used for initial configuration and debugging. Upon first installation of the system, connect a PC to this interface and configure network parameters for remote connections. To view the full procedure, refer to System Configuration in the Cumulus Linux User Guide.
This interface is not found in externally managed systems.
Apart from the initial configuration, the console interface is made exclusively for debugging and troubleshooting. Only FAEs are authorized to connect through it.
Only original NVIDIA cables supplied with the switch package can be used to connect a switch system to the server.
Connecting any cable other than the NVIDIA supplied console cable may cause a hang. Using uncertified cables may damage the console interface.
Refer to the Replacement Parts Ordering Numbers appendix for harness details.
The RJ45 Ethernet “MGT” port is labeled .
The RJ45 Ethernet ports provide access for remote management. The management ports are configured with auto-negotiation capabilities by default (100MbE to 1GbE). The management ports’ network attributes (such as IP address) need to be pre-configured via the RS232 serial console port or by DHCP before use. Refer to System Configuration to view the full procedure.
Make sure you use only FCC compliant Ethernet cables.
The USB interface is USB 2.0 compliant (USB 1.0 is not supported) and can be used by the software to connect to an external disk for software upgrade or file management. The connector comes in a standard USB shape.
To view the full matrix of the USB configuration options, refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs and Fans.
Do not use excessive force when inserting or extracting the USB disk to and from the connector.
The reset button is located on the front side of the system. It requires a tool to be pressed.
Do not use a sharp pointed object such as a needle or a push pin for pressing the reset button. Use a flat object to push the reset button.
To reset the system and the CPU of its management board, push the reset button and keep it pressed for up to 15 seconds.
For Cumulus Linux password reset instructions, please refer to the Single User Mode - Password Recovery section in the Cumulus Linux User Guide.