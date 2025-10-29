SN2201 and SN2201_M 1G Management Switch Systems User Manual
Introduction

NVIDIA Spectrum®-based 1U switch systems are an ideal Out-Of-Band management connectivity solution, allowing maximum flexibility, offering 1GbT to the management ports and 100Gb/s to the aggregation switches. Powered by the NVIDIA Spectrum ASIC, the systems carry best-in-class switching and processing capacities in a compact 1U form factor. The systems introduce hardware capabilities for multiple tunneling protocols that enable increased reachability and scalability for today’s data centers. Implementing VLAN, NVGRE, and VXLAN tunneling encapsulations in the network layer of the data center allows for tunnel termination by the network, in addition to termination on the server endpoint. SN2201 and SN2201_M Spectrum switch systems include a powerful x86-based processor, which allows high-performing switch fabric elements. Both switch systems are delivered pre-loaded with Cumulus Linux, NVIDIA’s leading Network Operating System for Ethernet Switch systems.

For a full list of all available ordering options, see Ordering Information.

Front View

SN2201

image2021-12-7_10-37-52-version-1-modificationdate-1756395299567-api-v2.png

SN2201_M

image-2025-9-7_17-29-34-1-version-1-modificationdate-1757255373200-api-v2.png

Rear View

SN2201

image2021-12-7_10-54-1-version-1-modificationdate-1756395299260-api-v2.png

SN2201_M

image-2025-9-7_17-29-52-1-version-1-modificationdate-1757255391653-api-v2.png

Speed and Switching Capabilities

The table below describes maximum throughput and interface speed per system model.

System Model

1GbT RJ45 Interfaces

40/50/100GbE QSFP28 Interfaces*

Max Throughput

SN2201

48 x1Gbase-T

4x 100GbE

4x 40GbE

8x 50GbE (using a breakout cable)

16x 25GbE (using a breakout cable)

448Gb/s

SN2201_M

(*) Requiring a 1GBT SFP module

(**) Requiring a QSA adapter and a 1GBT SFP module

Management Interfaces, PSUs and Fans

The table below lists the various management interfaces, PSUs and fans per system model.

System Model

USB

MGT

Console

PSU

Fan

SN2201

Front

Front (1 port)

Front

Yes, 2

Yes, 4

SN2201_M

Front

Front (1 port)

Front

DC power busbar

Yes, 4

Features

For a full feature list, please refer to the system’s product brief. Go to https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/. In the main menu, click on Products > Ethernet Switch Systems, and select the desired product page.

Certifications

The list of certifications (such as EMC, Safety and others) per system for different regions of the world is located on the NVIDIA website at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/environmental-and-regulatory-compliance/.
