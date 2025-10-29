On This Page
Introduction
NVIDIA Spectrum®-based 1U switch systems are an ideal Out-Of-Band management connectivity solution, allowing maximum flexibility, offering 1GbT to the management ports and 100Gb/s to the aggregation switches. Powered by the NVIDIA Spectrum ASIC, the systems carry best-in-class switching and processing capacities in a compact 1U form factor. The systems introduce hardware capabilities for multiple tunneling protocols that enable increased reachability and scalability for today’s data centers. Implementing VLAN, NVGRE, and VXLAN tunneling encapsulations in the network layer of the data center allows for tunnel termination by the network, in addition to termination on the server endpoint. SN2201 and SN2201_M Spectrum switch systems include a powerful x86-based processor, which allows high-performing switch fabric elements. Both switch systems are delivered pre-loaded with Cumulus Linux, NVIDIA’s leading Network Operating System for Ethernet Switch systems.
For a full list of all available ordering options, see Ordering Information.
Front View
SN2201
SN2201_M
Rear View
SN2201
SN2201_M
The table below describes maximum throughput and interface speed per system model.
System Model
1GbT RJ45 Interfaces
40/50/100GbE QSFP28 Interfaces*
Max Throughput
SN2201
48 x1Gbase-T
4x 100GbE
4x 40GbE
8x 50GbE (using a breakout cable)
16x 25GbE (using a breakout cable)
448Gb/s
SN2201_M
(*) Requiring a 1GBT SFP module
(**) Requiring a QSA adapter and a 1GBT SFP module
The table below lists the various management interfaces, PSUs and fans per system model.
System Model
USB
MGT
Console
PSU
Fan
SN2201
Front
Front (1 port)
Front
Yes, 2
Yes, 4
SN2201_M
Front
Front (1 port)
Front
DC power busbar
Yes, 4
For a full feature list, please refer to the system’s product brief. Go to https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/. In the main menu, click on Products > Ethernet Switch Systems, and select the desired product page.
The list of certifications (such as EMC, Safety and others) per system for different regions of the world is located on the NVIDIA website at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/environmental-and-regulatory-compliance/.