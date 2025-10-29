Introduction

NVIDIA Spectrum®-based 1U switch systems are an ideal Out-Of-Band management connectivity solution, allowing maximum flexibility, offering 1GbT to the management ports and 100Gb/s to the aggregation switches. Powered by the NVIDIA Spectrum ASIC, the systems carry best-in-class switching and processing capacities in a compact 1U form factor. The systems introduce hardware capabilities for multiple tunneling protocols that enable increased reachability and scalability for today’s data centers. Implementing VLAN, NVGRE, and VXLAN tunneling encapsulations in the network layer of the data center allows for tunnel termination by the network, in addition to termination on the server endpoint. SN2201 and SN2201_M Spectrum switch systems include a powerful x86-based processor, which allows high-performing switch fabric elements. Both switch systems are delivered pre-loaded with Cumulus Linux, NVIDIA’s leading Network Operating System for Ethernet Switch systems.

