LED Notifications
The system’s LEDs are an important tool for hardware event notification and troubleshooting.
LED Symbols
Symbol
Name
Description
Normal Conditions
Shows the health of the system.
Green or flashing green when booting
Shows the health of the fans.
Green
Shows the health of the power supply units/busbar power rails.
Green
Lights up on command through the CLI.
Off or blue when identifying a port
Both of the System Status LEDs (front and back, if exist) supply identical information.
System Status LEDs - Front and Rear Sides
LED Type
Symbol
System
Front
Rear
System Status LEDs
SN2201_M
Yes
No
SN2201
Yes
No
It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows red after five minutes, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
System Status LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
The system is up and running normally.
N/A
Flashing Green
The system is booting up.
Wait up to five minutes for the end of the booting process.
Solid Red
Major error has occurred. For example, corrupted firmware, system is overheated etc.
If the System Status LED shows red five minutes after starting the system, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
LED Type
Symbol
System
Front
Rear
Fan Status LEDs
SN2201
Yes
Yes*, 4
SN2201_M
Yes
Yes*, 4
*The fans status is reflected by the LEDs only once the Network Operating System boot is complete.
Fan Status Front LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
All fans are up and running.
N/A
Solid Red
Error, one or more fans are not operating properly.
The faulty FRUs should be replaced.
Off
System boot
N/A
Fan Status Rear LED Assignments (One LED per Fan)
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
A specific fan unit is operating.
N/A
Solid Red
A specific fan unit is missing or not operating properly.
The fan unit should be replaced.
Off
System boot
N/A
Risk of Electric Shock! With the fan module removed, power pins are accessible within the module cavity. Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity.
Power Supply/Power Distribution Board Status LEDs
LED Type
Symbol
System
Front
Rear
Power Supply Status LED
SN2201
Yes
Yes
DC Power Distribution Board Status LED
SN2201_M
Yes
Yes
There are two power supply inlets in the SN2201 system (for redundancy). The system can operate with only one power supply connected. In case the power supply is an FRU, a second power supply unit can be added to support hot-swap ability. Each power supply unit has a single 2 color LED on the right side of the unit, that indicates the status of the unit.
Power Supply Rear LED/Power Distribution Board Status LED
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
The PSU is running normally.
N/A
Flashing Green 1Hz
AC present / Only 12VSB on (PSU off) or PSU in Smart-on state.
Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Amber
AC cord unplugged or AC power lost while the second power supply still has AC input power.
Plug in the AC cord of the faulty PSU.
PS failure (including voltage out of range and power cord disconnected).
Check voltage. If OK, call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Flashing Amber
Power supply warning events where the power supply continues to operate; high temp, high power, high current, slow fan.
Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Off
No AC power to all power supplies.
Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
The UID LED is a debug feature, that the user can use to find a particular system within a cluster by turning on the UID blue LED.
To activate the UID LED, refer to Network Switch Port LED and Status LED Guidelines in the Cumulus Linux User Guide.
The Bad Port LED indicator is used to indicate symbol errors in one or more system ports.
Bad Port LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Off
No symbol errors have been received in last few seconds (normal condition).
N/A
Flashing Amber
Error, one or more ports have received symbol errors.
Possible causes are:
• Bad cable
• Bad connection
• Bad connector
Check symbol error counters on the system UI to identify the ports.
Replace the cable on these ports.
System
Port LEDs
SN2201/SN2201_M
RJ45:
QSFP28:
SFP and QSFP Port LEDs in Ethernet System Mode
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Off
Link is down
Check the cable.
Solid Green
Link is up with no traffic
N/A
Flashing Green
Link is up with traffic
N/A
Flashing Amber
A problem with the link
Check the cable, and replace it if needed.
1GBase-T LEDs in Ethernet System Mode
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Off
Link is down
Check that the near-end and far-end connectors are properly plugged, check cable integrity.
Solid Yellow
Link is up
N/A
Solid Green
Link is up with no traffic
N/A
Flashing Green
Link is up with traffic
N/A