SN2201 and SN2201_M 1G Management Switch Systems User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  SN2201 and SN2201_M 1G Management Switch Systems User Manual  LED Notifications

On This Page

LED Notifications

The system’s LEDs are an important tool for hardware event notification and troubleshooting.

LED Symbols

Symbol

Name

Description

Normal Conditions

image-2025-5-13_10-27-14-1-version-1-modificationdate-1761544708657-api-v2.png

System Status LED

Shows the health of the system.

Green or flashing green when booting

image-2025-5-13_10-28-4-1-version-1-modificationdate-1761544709290-api-v2.png

Fan Status LED

Shows the health of the fans.

Green

image-2025-5-13_10-27-43-1-version-1-modificationdate-1761544709700-api-v2.png

Power Supply Units LEDs

Shows the health of the power supply units/busbar power rails.

Green

image-2025-5-13_10-28-24-1-version-1-modificationdate-1761544710040-api-v2.png

Unit Identifier LED

Lights up on command through the CLI.

Off or blue when identifying a port

System Status LEDs

Both of the System Status LEDs (front and back, if exist) supply identical information.

System Status LEDs - Front and Rear Sides

LED Type

Symbol

System

Front

Rear

System Status LEDs

image-2025-5-13_10-27-14-1-version-1-modificationdate-1761544708657-api-v2.png

SN2201_M

Yes

No

SN2201

Yes

No

Warning

It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows red after five minutes, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

System Status LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

The system is up and running normally.

N/A

Flashing Green

The system is booting up.

Wait up to five minutes for the end of the booting process.

Solid Red

Major error has occurred. For example, corrupted firmware, system is overheated etc.

If the System Status LED shows red five minutes after starting the system, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Fan Status LEDs

LED Type

Symbol

System

Front

Rear

Fan Status LEDs

image-2025-5-13_10-28-4-1-version-1-modificationdate-1761544709290-api-v2.png

SN2201

Yes

Yes*, 4

SN2201_M

Yes

Yes*, 4

*The fans status is reflected by the LEDs only once the Network Operating System boot is complete.

Fan Status Front LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

All fans are up and running.

N/A

Solid Red

Error, one or more fans are not operating properly.

The faulty FRUs should be replaced.

Off

System boot

N/A

Fan Status Rear LED Assignments (One LED per Fan)

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

A specific fan unit is operating.

N/A

Solid Red

A specific fan unit is missing or not operating properly.

The fan unit should be replaced.

Off

System boot

N/A

Warning

Risk of Electric Shock! With the fan module removed, power pins are accessible within the module cavity. Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity.

Power Supply/Power Distribution Board Status LEDs

Power Supply/Power Distribution Board Status LEDs

LED Type

Symbol

System

Front

Rear

Power Supply Status LED

image-2025-5-13_10-27-43-1-version-1-modificationdate-1761544709700-api-v2.png

SN2201

Yes

Yes

DC Power Distribution Board Status LED

SN2201_M

Yes

Yes

There are two power supply inlets in the SN2201 system (for redundancy). The system can operate with only one power supply connected. In case the power supply is an FRU, a second power supply unit can be added to support hot-swap ability. Each power supply unit has a single 2 color LED on the right side of the unit, that indicates the status of the unit.

Power Supply Rear LED/Power Distribution Board Status LED

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

The PSU is running normally.

N/A

Flashing Green 1Hz

AC present / Only 12VSB on (PSU off) or PSU in Smart-on state.

Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Amber

AC cord unplugged or AC power lost while the second power supply still has AC input power.

Plug in the AC cord of the faulty PSU.

PS failure (including voltage out of range and power cord disconnected).

Check voltage. If OK, call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Flashing Amber

Power supply warning events where the power supply continues to operate; high temp, high power, high current, slow fan.

Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Off

No AC power to all power supplies.

Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Unit Identification LED

The UID LED is a debug feature, that the user can use to find a particular system within a cluster by turning on the UID blue LED.

To activate the UID LED, refer to Network Switch Port LED and Status LED Guidelines in the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

Bad Port LED

The Bad Port LED indicator is used to indicate symbol errors in one or more system ports.

Bad Port LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Off

No symbol errors have been received in last few seconds (normal condition).

N/A

Flashing Amber

Error, one or more ports have received symbol errors.

Possible causes are:

• Bad cable

• Bad connection

• Bad connector

Check symbol error counters on the system UI to identify the ports.

Replace the cable on these ports.

Port LEDs

System

Port LEDs

SN2201/SN2201_M

RJ45:

image2021-12-19_18-48-24-version-1-modificationdate-1756395387807-api-v2.png

QSFP28:

image2021-12-19_18-50-56-version-1-modificationdate-1756395387477-api-v2.png

SFP and QSFP Port LEDs in Ethernet System Mode

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Off

Link is down

Check the cable.

Solid Green

Link is up with no traffic

N/A

Flashing Green

Link is up with traffic

N/A

Flashing Amber

A problem with the link

Check the cable, and replace it if needed.

1GBase-T LEDs in Ethernet System Mode

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Off

Link is down

Check that the near-end and far-end connectors are properly plugged, check cable integrity.

Solid Yellow

Link is up

N/A

Solid Green

Link is up with no traffic

N/A

Flashing Green

Link is up with traffic

N/A
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 29, 2025.
content here