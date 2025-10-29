SN2201 and SN2201_M 1G Management Switch Systems User Manual
The following table lists ordering information for the available systems. Please pay attention to the airflow direction when ordering your system. For more details, see Air Flow.

Ordering Part Numbers

SN2201 Ordering Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Marketing Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N110-00F1-0C0

MSN2201-CB2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum based 1GBase-T/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 48 RJ45 ports and 4 QSFP28 ports, Dual Power Supply (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, 4-post Rail kit.

Mass Production

920-9N110-00R1-0C0

MSN2201-CB2RC

NVIDIA Spectrum based 1GBase-T/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 48 RJ45 ports and 4 QSFP28 ports, Dual Power Supply (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow, 4-post Rail-kit.

Mass Production


SN2201_M Ordering Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Marketing Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N110-00R1-NC0

MSN2201-CSMRC

NVIDIA Spectrum-based 1GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 48 RJ45 ports and 4 QSFP28 ports, x86 CPU, 48VDC Busbar, MGX Rack, Connector-to-Power airflow.

Mass Production
