Ordering Information
The following table lists ordering information for the available systems. Please pay attention to the airflow direction when ordering your system. For more details, see Air Flow.
SN2201 Ordering Part Numbers
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Marketing Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N110-00F1-0C0
MSN2201-CB2FC
NVIDIA Spectrum based 1GBase-T/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 48 RJ45 ports and 4 QSFP28 ports, Dual Power Supply (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, 4-post Rail kit.
Mass Production
920-9N110-00R1-0C0
MSN2201-CB2RC
NVIDIA Spectrum based 1GBase-T/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 48 RJ45 ports and 4 QSFP28 ports, Dual Power Supply (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow, 4-post Rail-kit.
Mass Production
SN2201_M Ordering Part Numbers
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Marketing Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N110-00R1-NC0
MSN2201-CSMRC
NVIDIA Spectrum-based 1GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 48 RJ45 ports and 4 QSFP28 ports, x86 CPU, 48VDC Busbar, MGX Rack, Connector-to-Power airflow.
Mass Production