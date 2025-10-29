SN2201 and SN2201_M 1G Management Switch Systems User Manual
Software Management

The system includes an embedded management CPU card that runs Cumulus® Linux® management software. This system includes a CLI, WebUI, SNMP, system management software, Ethernet protocols and IB management software (OpenSM). For Cumulus Linux software management instructions, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

Warning

The Ethernet ports for remote management connect to Ethernet systems. These systems must be configured to 100Mb/1Gb auto-negotiation.

Note

No more than two subnet managers are recommended for any single fabric.

Upgrading Software

Switch Firmware Update

Firmware updating is done through the NVIDIA Cumulus Linux NOS upgrade. See Cumulus Linux User Guide.

Cumulus Linux Software Upgrade

For Cumulus Linux software upgrade instructions, see Upgrading Cumulus Linux in the Cumulus Linux User Guide.
