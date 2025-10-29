Software Management
The system includes an embedded management CPU card that runs Cumulus® Linux® management software. This system includes a CLI, WebUI, SNMP, system management software, Ethernet protocols and IB management software (OpenSM). For Cumulus Linux software management instructions, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.
Warning
The Ethernet ports for remote management connect to Ethernet systems. These systems must be configured to 100Mb/1Gb auto-negotiation.
Note
No more than two subnet managers are recommended for any single fabric.
Switch Firmware Update
Firmware updating is done through the NVIDIA Cumulus Linux NOS upgrade. See Cumulus Linux User Guide.
Cumulus Linux Software Upgrade
For Cumulus Linux software upgrade instructions, see Upgrading Cumulus Linux in the Cumulus Linux User Guide.