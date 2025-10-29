On This Page
Specifications
Feature
Parameter
Value
Mechanical
Size:
43.9mm (H) x 428mm (W) x 432mm (D)
1.72" (H) x 16.84" (W) x 17" (D)
Mounting:
19” Rack mount
Weight:
7.410kg
Speed:
1/10/25/40/50/56/100GbE per QSFP28 port
10/100/1000Mbase-T per RJ45 port
Connector cage:
48 RJ45 ports of 1GbE and 4 QSFP28 ports of 100GbE
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing
Altitude:
5000m
Noise level:
60 dB(A)
Regulatory
Safety/ EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS complaint
Power
Input Voltage:
100-127Vac, 50/60Hz 4A (x2), 200-240Vac, 50/60Hz 2A (x2)
Global Power Consumption:
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 98W
Main Devices
CPU:
Intel x86 Dual Core
PCIe:
4x Gen2.0
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum
Memory:
SDRAM: 8GB ECC DDR4 SO-DIMM
Storage: 20GB SSD M.2 PCIe Gen 3
Throughput
-
448GB/s
Feature
Parameter
Value
Mechanical
Dimensions
43.6mm (H) x 438mm (W) x 781mm (D)
1.71" (H) x 17.2" (W) x 30.7" (D)
Mounting
Tool-less Rail-kit
19” MGX Rack (Busbar)
Weight
11.39kg
Speed
1/10/25/40/50/56/100GbE per QSFP28 port 10/100/1000Mbase-T per RJ45 port
Connector cage
48 x1Gbase-T, RJ45 ports 4 x 100GbE, QSFP28 ports
Environmental
Temperature
Operational: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity
Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing
Altitude
3,000m
Regulatory
Safety/ EMC
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS
RoHS complaint
Power
Input voltage
40V–60V DC
Power consumption
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 100W
Main Devices
CPU
Intel x86 Dual Core
PCIe
4x Gen2.0
Switch
NVIDIA Spectrum
Memory
SDRAM: 8GB ECC DDR4 SO-DIMM
Storage: 20GB SSD M.2 PCIe Gen 3
Throughput
-
448GB/s