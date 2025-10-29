SN2201 and SN2201_M 1G Management Switch Systems User Manual
Specifications

SN2201 Series

Feature

Parameter

Value

Mechanical

Size:

43.9mm (H) x 428mm (W) x 432mm (D)

1.72" (H) x 16.84" (W) x 17" (D)

Mounting:

19” Rack mount

Weight:

7.410kg

Speed:

1/10/25/40/50/56/100GbE per QSFP28 port

10/100/1000Mbase-T per RJ45 port

Connector cage:

48 RJ45 ports of 1GbE and 4 QSFP28 ports of 100GbE

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10% - 85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10% - 90% non-condensing

Altitude:

5000m

Noise level:

60 dB(A)

Regulatory

Safety/ EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS complaint

Power

Input Voltage:

100-127Vac, 50/60Hz 4A (x2), 200-240Vac, 50/60Hz 2A (x2)

Global Power Consumption:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 98W

Main Devices

CPU:

Intel x86 Dual Core

PCIe:

4x Gen2.0

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum

Memory:

SDRAM: 8GB ECC DDR4 SO-DIMM

Storage: 20GB SSD M.2 PCIe Gen 3

Throughput

-

448GB/s

SN2201_M Series

Feature

Parameter

Value

Mechanical

Dimensions

43.6mm (H) x 438mm (W) x 781mm (D)

1.71" (H) x 17.2" (W) x 30.7" (D)

Mounting

Tool-less Rail-kit

19” MGX Rack (Busbar)

Weight

11.39kg

Speed

1/10/25/40/50/56/100GbE per QSFP28 port 10/100/1000Mbase-T per RJ45 port

Connector cage

48 x1Gbase-T, RJ45 ports 4 x 100GbE, QSFP28 ports

Environmental

Temperature

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity

Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing

Altitude

3,000m

Regulatory

Safety/ EMC

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS

RoHS complaint

Power

Input voltage

40V–60V DC

Power consumption

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 100W

Main Devices

CPU

Intel x86 Dual Core

PCIe

4x Gen2.0

Switch

NVIDIA Spectrum

Memory

SDRAM: 8GB ECC DDR4 SO-DIMM

Storage: 20GB SSD M.2 PCIe Gen 3

Throughput

-

448GB/s
