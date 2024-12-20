NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual

On This Page
About this Manual
This manual is relevant for the following models: SN5400, SN5600, SN5600D and SN5610. It describes the installation and basic use of NVIDIA Ethernet switches based on the NVIDIA Spectrum-4 ASIC. Its intended audience is IT managers and system administrators. Refer to Ordering Information for product descriptions and part numbers.
Related Documentation
SONiC User Manual and release notes: log in to the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal → Downloads → Switches and Gateways → Switch Software → SONiC → Documentation
Revision History
