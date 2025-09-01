Accessory and Replacement Parts

NVIDIA tool-less rail kit for 64×400G and 64×800G switch

NVIDIA fan unit, C2P airflow, for 64×400G and 64×800G switch

NVIDIA fan unit, P2C airflow, for 64×400G and 64×800G switch

RS-232 cable, DB9 to RJ45 2M harness 2M for SX67X0 and SB78X0

930-9BPWA-00NA-000