NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual  Accessory and Replacement Parts

Accessory and Replacement Parts

Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts

Part Type

Part Number

Description

Supported Systems

Rack installation kit

930-9SKIT-00L0-00A

NVIDIA tool-less rail kit for 64×400G and 64×800G switch

SN5400, SN5600

930-9SKIT-00L0-00E

NVIDIA Tool-Less Rail-Kit for SN5610

SN5610

Fan modules

930-9SFAN-00RM-00A

NVIDIA fan unit, C2P airflow, for 64×400G and 64×800G switch

SN5400, SN5600

930-9SFAN-00RM-00E

NVIDIA fan unit, C2P airflow, SN5600D, 800G switch

SN5600D

930-9SFAN-00FM-00A

NVIDIA fan unit, P2C airflow, for 64×400G and 64×800G switch

SN5400

930-9SFAN-00RM-00F

NVIDIA fan unit, C2P airflow

SN5610

Power supplies

930-9SPSU-00RA-00B

NVIDIA power supply unit, 3KW AC, C2P airflow, for 64×800G switch, power cord included

SN5400, SN5600

930-9SPSU-00FA-00B

NVIDIA power supply unit, 3KW AC, P2C airflow, for 64×800G switch, power cord included

SN5400

930-9SPSU-00RA-00C

VIDIA AC PSU, 2KW, Connector-to-Power Airflow for SN5610

SN5610

Cables and harnesses

HAR000631

RS-232 cable, DB9 to RJ45 2M harness 2M for SX67X0 and SB78X0

SN5400, SN5600, SN5610

ACC000734

Power cord black 250V, 16A 2000MM C19 to C20

SN5400, SN5600

930-9BPWE-00NA-000

Power cord black 250V 10A 1830MM C14 TO C15 EUR + China

SN5610

930-9BPWA-00NA-000

Power cord black 250V, 110V 15A 1830MM C14 TO C15 UL (For US only)
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 7, 2026
content here