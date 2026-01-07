Accessory and Replacement Parts
Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts
Part Type
Part Number
Description
Supported Systems
Rack installation kit
930-9SKIT-00L0-00A
NVIDIA tool-less rail kit for 64×400G and 64×800G switch
SN5400, SN5600
930-9SKIT-00L0-00E
NVIDIA Tool-Less Rail-Kit for SN5610
SN5610
Fan modules
930-9SFAN-00RM-00A
NVIDIA fan unit, C2P airflow, for 64×400G and 64×800G switch
SN5400, SN5600
930-9SFAN-00RM-00E
NVIDIA fan unit, C2P airflow, SN5600D, 800G switch
SN5600D
930-9SFAN-00FM-00A
NVIDIA fan unit, P2C airflow, for 64×400G and 64×800G switch
SN5400
930-9SFAN-00RM-00F
NVIDIA fan unit, C2P airflow
SN5610
Power supplies
930-9SPSU-00RA-00B
NVIDIA power supply unit, 3KW AC, C2P airflow, for 64×800G switch, power cord included
SN5400, SN5600
930-9SPSU-00FA-00B
NVIDIA power supply unit, 3KW AC, P2C airflow, for 64×800G switch, power cord included
SN5400
930-9SPSU-00RA-00C
VIDIA AC PSU, 2KW, Connector-to-Power Airflow for SN5610
SN5610
Cables and harnesses
HAR000631
RS-232 cable, DB9 to RJ45 2M harness 2M for SX67X0 and SB78X0
SN5400, SN5600, SN5610
ACC000734
Power cord black 250V, 16A 2000MM C19 to C20
SN5400, SN5600
930-9BPWE-00NA-000
Power cord black 250V 10A 1830MM C14 TO C15 EUR + China
SN5610
930-9BPWA-00NA-000
Power cord black 250V, 110V 15A 1830MM C14 TO C15 UL (For US only)