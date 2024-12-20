NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Cable Installation

All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on.

To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated. The LED indicator that corresponds to its respective data port will turn orange when the physical connection is established. When a logical connection is made, the LED will turn green .

To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. The LED indicator for that port will turn off when the cable is unseated.

Warning

Do not push the cable connector into the receptacle using excessive force; this may damage the cable or the cage.

QSFP Cable Orientation

image-2025-5-18_17-37-38-version-1-modificationdate-1750852309837-api-v2.png

Splitter (Breakout) Cables and Adapters

When using an NVIDIA splitter cable, the following splitting options are available:

  • SN5400 (see Splitting Options):

    • When running at a 50GbE per lane, each 400GbE port can be split to 2 ports of 200GbE or 4 ports of 100GbE without any limitation, or 8 ports of 50GbE while disabling (unmapping) the 50GbE port above or below it.

    • When running at a 25GbE per lane, each 200GbE port can be split to 2 ports of 100GbE or 4 ports of 50GbE without any limitation.

  • SN5600, SN5600D and SN5610 Splitting Options

    • When running at 100GbE per lane, each 800GbE port can be split to 2x 400GbE, 4 ports of 200GbE without any limitation, Split to 8x 100GbE of an odd port will block its adjacent even port.

    • When running at a 50GbE per lane, each 400GbE port can be split to 2 ports of 200GbE or 4 ports of 100GbE without any limitation, split to 8x 50GbE of an odd port will block its adjacent even port

    • When running at 25GbE per lane, each port can be split to 2 ports of 100GbE (4x), split to 8x 25GbE of an odd port will block its adjacent even port.

Using Splitter (Breakout) Cables with Cumulus Linux

If you are using splitter cables, edit the /etc/cumulus/ports.conf file to enable support for these cables, and restart the switchd service using the sudo systemctl restart switchd command. For additional information, see Switch Port Attributes.

Examples of Splitter (Breakout or Fanout) Cables

image2018-11-12_16-34-27-version-1-modificationdate-1711558969917-api-v2.png


Splitting Options

The following diagram shows the systems' ports non-blocking splitting capability to 2 and 4 ports respectively. In addition, each of the ports can be split to 8, while disabling the adjacent port. For example, when splitting port no. 1, port no. 2 will be blocked; when splitting port no. 6, port no. 5 will be blocked, and so on.

image-2024-1-31_17-38-15-version-1-modificationdate-1711558968003-api-v2.png

image2023-3-19_13-41-45-version-1-modificationdate-1711558987347-api-v2.png

image2023-3-19_13-42-25-version-1-modificationdate-1711558988197-api-v2.png

image-2025-2-9_14-44-8-version-1-modificationdate-1744286755680-api-v2.png

image-2025-2-9_14-55-13-version-1-modificationdate-1744286755377-api-v2.png


Connector Numbering in a Belly-to-Belly Configuration

The SN56xx systems use OSFP cages, which support speeds of 800G, 2×400G or 4×200G, as well as 8×100G when using a split fiber.​

The OSFP-based optical transceivers have two distinctive ports that can be used as OSFP transceivers inserted to the switch in a "belly-to-belly" configuration, meaning that the transceiver on the top will be right side up, and the transceiver below it will be upside down.​

OSFP Transceiver

image-2024-2-28_1-24-8-version-1-modificationdate-1711558962170-api-v2.png

The following illustration depicts the numbering of the ports in 2x400G and 4x200G modes​.

image-2025-7-9_11-59-42-version-1-modificationdate-1753947618240-api-v2.png

Connector:

800G-belly-to-belly-port-map-version-1-modificationdate-1731574032660-api-v2.png

800G Port:

image-2024-2-28_1-7-12-version-1-modificationdate-1711558963400-api-v2.png

Port Configuration

Physical Connector

NOS Description 1

Examples 1

800G​

C1​

swp​

swp1, swp2​

  1. These descriptions may vary between network operating systems  

Breakout Ports Reflection in NOS​

The illustration below shows the first two rows of the system’s OSFP carriers: the image on the left identifies the OSFP cage number as it is presented by the OS; the image on the right identifies the corresponding subinterfaces.

Connector #

2×400G

Connector #

4×200G

image-2025-5-19_12-52-17-version-1-modificationdate-1750852308697-api-v2.png

image-2025-5-19_12-51-13-version-1-modificationdate-1750852309223-api-v2.png

Port Configuration

Physical Connector

Subinterface

Examples

2×400G ​

C1​

S0

swp1s0, swp24s0​

C2​

S1

swp1s1, swp64s1

4×200G​

C1​

S0, S1

swp2s0, swp2s1

C2​

S2, S3 ​

swp8s2, swp8s3

8×100G​

C1​

S0, S1, S2, S3

swp60s0, swp60s1, swp60s2, swp60s3​

C2​

S4, S5, S6, S7​

swp55s4, swp55s5, swp55s6, swp55s7​
