Cable Installation

All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on.

To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated. The LED indicator that corresponds to its respective data port will turn orange when the physical connection is established. When a logical connection is made, the LED will turn green .

To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. The LED indicator for that port will turn off when the cable is unseated.

For a list of supported cables and transceivers, refer to the Interconnect Product Specifications.

For full cabling guidelines, refer to Cable Management Guidelines and FAQs .

For more information about port LEDs, refer to Port LEDs.

Warning Do not push the cable connector into the receptacle using excessive force; this may damage the cable or the cage.