Data Interfaces and High Power Transceivers Support
The data interfaces can be used with QSFP-DD/OSFP modules or transceivers. For a complete list of interfaces per system, refer to Speed and Switching Capabilities.
As detailed in the following table, for additional data interfaces, each QSFP-DD/OSFP port can be connected with a QSFP-DD/OSFP cable or module to SFP (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid, or splitter cables.
Model Family
Ports
Maximum Speed
SN5400
64
400GbE (50Gbps/lane)
128
200GbE
40GbE
256
100GbE
50GbE
25GbE
10GbE
SN5600/SN5600D/SN5610
64
800GbE (100Gbps/lane)
128
400GbE
256
200GbE
100GbE
50GbE
25GbE
10GbE
The systems offer several high-power ports for optical transceivers that require such support. The following table specifies each system's ports max power capabilities:
Model Family
Ports
Maximum High Power Support
SN5400
All 64 QSFP-DD ports
12W
SN56xxx
All 64 OSFP Ports
18W