NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Data Interfaces and High Power Transceivers Support

Data Interfaces

The data interfaces can be used with QSFP-DD/OSFP modules or transceivers. For a complete list of interfaces per system, refer to Speed and Switching Capabilities.

As detailed in the following table, for additional data interfaces, each QSFP-DD/OSFP port can be connected with a QSFP-DD/OSFP cable or module to SFP (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid, or splitter cables.

Model Family

Ports

Maximum Speed

SN5400

64

400GbE (50Gbps/lane)

128

200GbE

40GbE

256

100GbE

50GbE

25GbE

10GbE

SN5600/SN5600D/SN5610

64

800GbE (100Gbps/lane)

128

400GbE

256

200GbE

100GbE

50GbE

25GbE

10GbE

High Power Transceivers Support

The systems offer several high-power ports for optical transceivers that require such support. The following table specifies each system's ports max power capabilities:

Model Family

Ports

Maximum High Power Support

SN5400

All 64 QSFP-DD ports

12W

SN56xxx

All 64 OSFP Ports

18W
