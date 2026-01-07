FRU Replacements

Warning

Power supply units have directional airflows similar to the fan module. The fan module airflow direction must be the same as the airflow direction for all power supply units (there are different power supply part numbers to indicate the different airflow types).

If the power supply unit airflow direction is different from the fan module airflow direction, cooling is suboptimal for the switch, rack, and even the entire data center . For power supply unit airflow direction, refer to Air Flow.