FRU Replacements
This section does not apply to the SN5600D system which is powered by a DC busbar.
NVIDIA systems with replaceable power supply units work in a redundant configuration. Either unit may be extracted without bringing down the system.
If you are replacing one of the PSUs, make sure that the power supply unit LED for the unit you are NOT replacing displays a green status while the system is up and running.
Power supply units have directional airflows similar to the fan module. The fan module airflow direction must be the same as the airflow direction for all power supply units (there are different power supply part numbers to indicate the different airflow types).
If the power supply unit airflow direction is different from the fan module airflow direction, cooling is suboptimal for the switch, rack, and even the entire data center . For power supply unit airflow direction, refer to Air Flow.
To extract a power supply unit:
The SN5400 and SN5600 switch models do not support hot swapping power supply units (PSUs) of revision S3 or below. Note that the revision of each PSU is printed on its label. If one or two PSUs of revision S3 or below are plugged into the switch system, shut down the system before replacing the faulty PSU.
Remove the power cord from the power supply unit.
Grasp the handle and push the latch release with your thumb while pulling the handle outward. As the power supply unit unseats, the power supply unit status LEDs will turn off.
Remove the power supply unit.
To insert a power supply unit:
Make sure the new unit's mating connector is free of dirt or debris.Warning
Do not attempt to insert a power supply unit with a power cord connected to it.
Make sure that the board connector is located on the right (looking from the system's rear side forward), and insert the unit by sliding it into the opening until you feel a slight resistance.
Continue pressing the power supply unit until it seats completely. The latch will snap into place, indicating that it is properly installed.
Insert the power cord into the supply connector.
Insert the other end of the power cord into the AC outlet/PDU of the correct voltage.
The power supply unit LED should display a green status, indicating that the unit is successfully installed and operational. If the power supply unit LED indicates a different status, repeat the extraction steps, then follow the insertion steps again.
Each system contains an additional fan module for redundancy:
The SN5400 and SN5600 and SN5600D systems have 3+1 fan module redundancy. Full operation requires 3 total fan modules.
The SN5610 system has 4+1 fan module redundancy. Full operation requires 4 total fan modules.
Each fan module contains 2 individual rotors. If one fan module becomes faulty or defective, NVIDIA recommends replacing it immediately to ensure continued redundancy. This is particular important when the system is operating at 35°C ambient temperature at full capacity with all ports occupied. Use your network operating system to monitor switch hardware elements, including fans.
Make sure that all fan configurations match their respective model numbers. If the fans are not configured properly, the unit might overheat and shut down automatically to prevent damage. For power supply unit airflow directions, refer to Air Flow.
To remove a fan unit:
When replacing a faulty fan unit in an operational switch system, do not leave the slot unpopulated for more than 60 seconds.
Grasp the handle and pull the unit towards yourself. As the fan unit unseats, the fan unit status LEDs will turn off.
Remove the fan unit.
To insert a fan unit:
Make sure the mating connector of the new unit is free of any dirt or debris.
Insert the fan unit by sliding it into the opening until you feel slight resistance. Continue pressing the fan unit until it seats completely.Warning
Do not attempt to insert the fan unit rotated in a 90°/180°/270° angel.
Correct:
Incorrect:Warning
Upon initial installation, the fan status LED should display a green status, indicating it is operational. If the fan status LED displays any other status, extract the fan unit and reinsert it. After two unsuccessful attempts to install the fan unit, power off the system before attempting any system debug.