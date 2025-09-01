Initial Power On
Each system’s input voltage is specified in the Specifications chapter. The power cords should be standard 3-wire AC power cords including a safety ground and rated for 16A or higher.
The system platform will automatically power on when AC power is applied. The system has no power switch. Check all power supplies and fan tray modules for proper insertion before plugging in a power cable.
For the SN5610 system to operate, at least two out of the four PSUs must be active.
Plug in the first power cable.
Plug in the second power cable.
Wait for the System Status LED to turn green. If after five minutes the System Status LED is still amber, unplug the system and contact your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Check the System Status LEDs and confirm that all of the LEDs show status lights consistent with normal operation as shown in the figure below. For more information, refer to LED Notifications.
*Exact LED location and shape may vary.
After inserting a power cable and confirming the green System Status LED light is on, make sure that the Fan Status LED is also green. If the Fan Status LED is not green, unplug the power connection and make sure that the fan module is inserted properly and that the mating connector of the fan unit is free of any dirt or particles. If the problem persists, contact your NVIDIA representative.
Risk of electric shock and energy hazard. Disconnect all power supplies to ensure the switch platform is powered down.