Installation
Pay close attention to the mechanical, power, and thermal precautions for rack-mounted equipment during the installation and initialization processes.
The rack mounting holes conform to the EIA-310 standard for 19-inch racks. Take precautions to guarantee proper ventilation so that the system maintains sufficient airflow at ambient temperature.
Unless otherwise specified, NVIDIA products are designed to work in an environmentally controlled data center with low levels of gaseous and dust (particulate) contamination. The operation environment should meet severity level G1 as per ISA 71.04 for gaseous contamination and ISO 14644-1 class 8 for cleanliness level.
The installation procedure for the system involves the following steps:
Review the safety warnings.
Review the airflow directions for the system and rack.
Make sure that the package contents are not missing or damaged.
Mount the system into a rack enclosure.
Perform a system bring-up.
(Optional) FRU replacements.
The airflow direction for SN56xx systems is connector-side inlet to power-side outlet. SN5400 systems are offered with either connector-side inlet to power-side outlet airflow or power-side inlet to connector-side outlet airflow. The images below illustrate the different airflow systems. The designs may vary depending on the system.
Power (rear) side inlet to connector side outlet: marked with blue dots that are placed on the power inlet side.
Connector (front) side inlet to power side outlet: marked with red dots that are placed on the power inlet side.
All servers and systems in the same rack should have the same airflow direction. Likewise, all FRU components must also have the same airflow direction. A mismatch in the airflow will affect the heat dissipation.
The table below provides an airflow color legend and respective OPN designation.
Direction
Description and OPN Designation
Connector side inlet to power side outlet. The arrows indicate the flow of air from the connector-side inlet to the power-side outlet.
Power side inlet to connector side outlet. The arrows indicate the flow of air from the power-side inlet to the connector-side outlet.
Before installing your new system, unpack it and make sure all parts are included and undamaged. If anything is missing or damaged, contact networking-support@nvidia.com.
The packages include:
SN5400/SN5600
SN5600D
SN5610
Install OSFP air caps in ports which are not connected to cables or modules.
By default, the systems are sold with fixed rail kits. Telescopic rail kits are available for some systems, and should be purchased separately. For installation instructions, refer to the following table:
System Model
Rail Kit
SN5400/SN5600/SN5610
SN5600D