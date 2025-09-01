Pay close attention to the mechanical, power, and thermal precautions for rack-mounted equipment during the installation and initialization processes.

Note The rack mounting holes conform to the EIA-310 standard for 19-inch racks. Take precautions to guarantee proper ventilation so that the system maintains sufficient airflow at ambient temperature.

Note Unless otherwise specified, NVIDIA products are designed to work in an environmentally controlled data center with low levels of gaseous and dust (particulate) contamination. The operation environment should meet severity level G1 as per ISA 71.04 for gaseous contamination and ISO 14644-1 class 8 for cleanliness level.

The installation procedure for the system involves the following steps: