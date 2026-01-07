On This Page
Interface Specifications
NVIDIA switch systems come in a flexible range of form factors, including SFP/QSFP, SFP28/QSFP28, SFP56/QSFP56, SFP-DD/QSFP-DD, and OSFP.
All form factor specification documents are available from the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA).
For USB specification documents, refer to the USB Document Library.
NVIDIA supplies an RS232 harness cable (DB-9 to RJ-45) to connect a host PC to the console RJ-45 system port.
Note
The RS-232 default baud rate is 115200 bps with an 8N1 configuration.