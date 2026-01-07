NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Interface Specifications

Small Form Factors Specifications

NVIDIA switch systems come in a flexible range of form factors, including SFP/QSFP, SFP28/QSFP28, SFP56/QSFP56, SFP-DD/QSFP-DD, and OSFP.

All form factor specification documents are available from the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA).

USB Standard Specifications

For USB specification documents, refer to the USB Document Library.

RJ-45 to DB-9 Harness Pinout

NVIDIA supplies an RS232 harness cable (DB-9 to RJ-45) to connect a host PC to the console RJ-45 system port.

Note

The RS-232 default baud rate is 115200 bps with an 8N1 configuration.

image2023-8-2_8-46-16-version-1-modificationdate-1711559166213-api-v2.png

