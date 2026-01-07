NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
LED Notifications

The system’s LEDs are an important tool for hardware event notification and troubleshooting. All figures depicted on this page are for illustration purposes only; the designs may vary slightly between systems.

LED Symbols

Symbol

Name

Description

Normal Conditions

image-2025-5-13_10-27-14-1-version-1-modificationdate-1751462858190-api-v2.png

System Status LED

Shows the health of the system.

Green or flashing green when booting

image-2025-5-13_10-28-4-1-version-1-modificationdate-1751462857713-api-v2.png

Fan Status LED

Shows the health of the fans.

Green

image-2025-5-13_10-27-43-1-version-1-modificationdate-1751462857207-api-v2.png

Power Supply Units LEDs

Shows the health of the power supply units.

Green

image-2025-5-13_10-28-24-1-version-1-modificationdate-1751462856740-api-v2.png

Unit Identifier LED

Lights up on command through the CLI.

Off or blue when activated by the user

System Status LED

The LED illuminated green in the figure below indicates the system’s status

Front (Ports Side):

image-2025-5-13_10-33-22-version-1-modificationdate-1751462856223-api-v2.png

Info

It can take up to five minutes for the booting process to complete. If the System Status LED displays amber after five minutes, unplug the system and contact your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

System Status LED Descriptions

LED

Description

Action Required

Solid green

The system is up and running normally.

N/A

Flashing green

The system is booting up.

Wait up to five minutes for the booting process to complete.

Solid amber

An error has occurred. For example, corrupted firmware, system is overheated, etc.

If the System Status LED displays amber five minutes after starting the system, refer to Troubleshooting for further instructions.

Fan Status LED

Fan Status LED (Front and Rear Sides)

Both of the LEDs circled below indicate the fans’ status.

Front Panel LED:

image-2025-5-13_10-38-15-version-1-modificationdate-1751462855757-api-v2.png

Rear Panel LED:

image-2025-6-29_14-49-32-version-1-modificationdate-1751462855277-api-v2.png

Fan Status Front LED Assignments

LED

Description

Action Required

Solid green

All fans are up and running

N/A

Solid amber

One or more fans are not operating properly

Replace the faulty FRUs

Fan Status Rear LED Assignments (One LED per Fan)

LED

Description

Action Required

Solid green

A specific fan unit is fully operational

N/A

Solid amber

A specific fan unit is missing or not operating properly

Replace the fan unit

Warning

Risk of Electric Shock! Do not insert objects into the fan module cavity.

Power Supply Status LEDs

The LEDs circled below show the power supply status.

Front Panel LED:

image-2025-5-13_10-40-12-version-1-modificationdate-1751462854770-api-v2.png

Rear Panel LED:

image-2025-7-2_12-41-50-version-1-modificationdate-1751462854223-api-v2.png

  • The SN5400 and SN5600/SN5600D switch models have two power supply inlets each. Each system can operate with only one power supply connected.

  • The SN5610 switch model has four power supply inlets for redundancy. The system can operate when at least two power supplies are connected.

Each power supply unit has two single-color LEDs on the right side of the unit that indicate the status of the unit. When viewing the switch from the FRU side, the first power supply (PS) unit is located on the left side of the system, and the second unit is located on the right side.

SN5xxx Rear Side Panel

image-2025-7-2_12-14-29-version-1-modificationdate-1751462861130-api-v2.png

SN5610 Rear Side Panel

image-2025-7-2_12-15-14-version-1-modificationdate-1751462860640-api-v2.png

Power Supply Unit Status Front LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid green

All power supply units are connected and running normally.

N/A

Solid amber

One or both of the power supplies are not operational or not powered up; the power cord is disconnected.

Make sure the power cord is plugged in and operational. If the problem persists, refer to Troubleshooting.

Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid green

The PSU is running normally.

N/A

Flashing green 1Hz

AC Present, Standby (On), Main Output (Off)

Refer to Troubleshooting. For further assistance, contact your NVIDIA representative.

Flashing amber 1Hz

PSU warning - events where the PSU continues to operate

Solid amber

PSU failure (voltage, current, temperature, or fan issue)

Off

No AC power to all power supplies.

Plug in the AC cord

Unit Identification LED

You can activate the blue unit identification LED to locate a particular system within a cluster.

To activate the UID LED on a switch system, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on

To verify the LED status, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # show leds
Module LED Status
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT UID Blues

To deactivate the UID LED on a switch system, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # led MGMT uid off

Port LEDs

The LEDs illuminated green in the figure below indicate the ports’ status. The exact location and shape of the ports and their LEDs may vary between systems.

image-2025-5-13_11-47-47-version-1-modificationdate-1751197700213-api-v2.png

Each QSFP-DD/OSFP module can be used as two 4× ports or four 2× ports; some modules can be split into eight 1× ports. Each QSFP-DD/OSFP module has one dedicated bi-color LED. The LED splitting control button can be used to display link information for more than one port using only one LED. The lane select button lets you choose between 8 indication states: press the button to cycle through all 8 states. The current state can be identified by the LED splitting state indication LEDs. The states and their indications are detailed in the table below.

Lane Select LEDs

LED SplittingControl →
image-2025-7-2_12-29-30-version-1-modificationdate-1751462858743-api-v2.png

LED Splitting Options

State

State Indication LEDs

[/1 /2 /3 /4]

OSFP/QSFP-DD Module LED Indication

Comments

0

image2019-3-5_17-35-21-version-1-modificationdate-1711559053177-api-v2.png

image2019-3-5_17-35-21-version-1-modificationdate-1711559053177-api-v2.png

Any link is up

See details in the Port LEDs Indications table below, state 0

1

image2019-3-5_17-35-41-version-1-modificationdate-1711559052803-api-v2.png

image2019-3-5_17-35-21-version-1-modificationdate-1711559053177-api-v2.png

8×/4×A/2×A/1×A

  • See details in the Port LEDs Indications table below, states 1-8.

  • Only one of the link types can be up at a given time.

2

image2019-3-5_17-36-1-version-1-modificationdate-1711559051617-api-v2.png

image2019-3-5_17-35-21-version-1-modificationdate-1711559053177-api-v2.png

8×/4×B/2×B/1×B

3

image2019-3-5_17-36-17-version-1-modificationdate-1711559051357-api-v2.png

image2019-3-5_17-35-21-version-1-modificationdate-1711559053177-api-v2.png

8×/2×C/1×C

4

image2019-3-5_17-36-30-version-1-modificationdate-1711559050283-api-v2.png

image2019-3-5_17-35-21-version-1-modificationdate-1711559053177-api-v2.png

8×/2×D/1×D

5

image2019-3-5_17-35-21-version-1-modificationdate-1711559053177-api-v2.png

image2019-3-5_17-35-41-version-1-modificationdate-1711559052803-api-v2.png

8×/1×E

6

image2019-3-5_17-35-21-version-1-modificationdate-1711559053177-api-v2.png

image2019-3-5_17-36-1-version-1-modificationdate-1711559051617-api-v2.png

8×/1×F

7

image2019-3-5_17-35-21-version-1-modificationdate-1711559053177-api-v2.png

image2019-3-5_17-36-17-version-1-modificationdate-1711559051357-api-v2.png

8×/1×G

8

image2019-3-5_17-35-21-version-1-modificationdate-1711559053177-api-v2.png

image2019-3-5_17-36-30-version-1-modificationdate-1711559050283-api-v2.png

8×/1×H

Port LED Indications

State

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

0

Off

No 8×/4×/2×/1× link was established on this OSFP/QSFP-DD module

N/A

Solid green

At least one link was established: 8×/4×/2×A/2×B/1×A/1×B/1×C/1×D/1×E/1×F/1×G/1×H

Flashing green

Traffic is running in linked ports

Flashing amber

N/A

1-8

Off

Link is down

Solid green

Link is up with no traffic

Flashing green

Link is up with traffic

Flashing amber

A problem with the link

Refer to Troubleshooting
