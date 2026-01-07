LED Notifications

The LEDs illuminated green in the figure below indicate the ports’ status. The exact location and shape of the ports and their LEDs may vary between systems.

Each QSFP-DD/OSFP module can be used as two 4× ports or four 2× ports; some modules can be split into eight 1× ports. Each QSFP-DD/OSFP module has one dedicated bi-color LED. The LED splitting control button can be used to display link information for more than one port using only one LED. The lane select button lets you choose between 8 indication states: press the button to cycle through all 8 states. The current state can be identified by the LED splitting state indication LEDs. The states and their indications are detailed in the table below.

Lane Select LEDs LED SplittingControl →

LED Splitting Options

State State Indication LEDs [/1 /2 /3 /4] OSFP/QSFP-DD Module LED Indication Comments 0 Any link is up See details in the Port LEDs Indications table below, state 0 1 8×/4×A/2×A/1×A See details in the Port LEDs Indications table below, states 1-8.

Only one of the link types can be up at a given time. 2 8×/4×B/2×B/1×B 3 8×/2×C/1×C 4 8×/2×D/1×D 5 8×/1×E 6 8×/1×F 7 8×/1×G 8 8×/1×H

Port LED Indications