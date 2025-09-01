NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Operating Systems Support

Consult the following table to learn which operating systems are supported by each of the platforms.

Platform

Cumulus

SONiC

SN5400

V

X

SN5600

V

V

SN5600D

V

X

SN5610

V

X

Configuring Network Attributes Using Cumulus Linux

For Cumulus Linux configuration instructions, see the Cumulus Linux Quick Start Guide. Cumulus Linux uses the OpenSSH package to provide access to the system using the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol. To securely access a Cumulus Linux switch remotely, see SSH for Remote Access.

Configuring Network Attributes Using SONiC

For SONiC configuration instructions, see Configuring the Switch for the First Time in the SONiC User Manual, available from the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal.
