On This Page
Operating Systems Support
Consult the following table to learn which operating systems are supported by each of the platforms.
Platform
Cumulus
SONiC
SN5400
V
X
SN5600
V
V
SN5600D
V
X
SN5610
V
X
For Cumulus Linux configuration instructions, see the Cumulus Linux Quick Start Guide. Cumulus Linux uses the OpenSSH package to provide access to the system using the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol. To securely access a Cumulus Linux switch remotely, see SSH for Remote Access.
For SONiC configuration instructions, see Configuring the Switch for the First Time in the SONiC User Manual, available from the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal.