Ordering Information
Pay special attention to air flow direction when ordering your system.
NVIDIA SKU
Product Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N42C-00RB-7C0
NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 400GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux authentication, 64 QSFP56-DD ports and 1 2xSFP28 port, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secure Boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, tool-less rail kit
P-Rel
NVIDIA SKU
Product Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N42F-00RI-7C0
NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 800GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux authentication, 64 OSFP ports and 1 SFP28 port, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secure Boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, tool-less rail kit
P-Rel
NVIDIA SKU
Product Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N42F-00RI-KC0
NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 800GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux Authentication, 64 OSFP ports and 1 SFP28 port, 48VDC Busbar, x86 CPU, Secure-boot, standard depth, Connector-to-Power Airflow, MGX Mount, Mounting Rail-Kit
P-Rel
NVIDIA SKU
Product Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N42F-00RI-3C1
NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 800GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux Authentication, 64 OSFP ports and 2 SFP28 ports, 4 AC PSUs, Secure-boot, standard depth, Connector-to-Power Airflow, Tool-less Rail Kit
P-Rel