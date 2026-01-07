NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Ordering Information

Pay special attention to air flow direction when ordering your system.

SN5400 Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Product Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N42C-00RB-7C0

NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 400GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux authentication, 64 QSFP56-DD ports and 1 2xSFP28 port, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secure Boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, tool-less rail kit

P-Rel

920-9N42C-00FB-7C0

NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 400GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux Authentication, 64 QSFP56-DD ports and 2 SFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secure-boot, standard depth, Power-to-Connector airflow, Tool-less Rail Kit

P-Rel

SN5600 Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Product Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N42F-00RI-7C0

NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 800GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux authentication, 64 OSFP ports and 1 SFP28 port, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secure Boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, tool-less rail kit

P-Rel

SN5600D Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Product Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N42F-00RI-KC0

NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 800GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux Authentication, 64 OSFP ports and 1 SFP28 port, 48VDC Busbar, x86 CPU, Secure-boot, standard depth, Connector-to-Power Airflow, MGX Mount, Mounting Rail-Kit

P-Rel

SN5610 Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Product Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N42F-00RI-3C1

NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 800GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux Authentication, 64 OSFP ports and 2 SFP28 ports, 4 AC PSUs, Secure-boot, standard depth, Connector-to-Power Airflow, Tool-less Rail Kit

P-Rel
