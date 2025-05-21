SN5xxx Rail Kit

Note The following steps include illustrations that show front side (ports) installation, yet all instructions apply to all installation options.

The illustrations show the SN5400 system, yet the installation procedures apply to SN5600 systems as well.

Attach the left and right system rails (A) to the switch.

2. Secure the assembly by gently pushing the system chassis’ pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs.

3. Mount both of the rack rails (B) into the rack by angularly inserting the brakes located at the rails edges into the designated slots in the rack unit, as shown in the following figure:

4. Align both rack rails (B) to sit horizontally in parallel to the rack assembly. By straightening the rails' angular position, their breaks will be caught and locked in the rack's slots.

5. Pull the rack rails' telescopic extensions all the way to the rack's opposite side, and insert the latches at the rails' free edges to the rack's slots. A click should be heard as the spring latches are fully inserted and locking occurs.

6. While your installation partner is supporting the system’s weight, slide the rails installed on the system into the channels in the rack rails, and push them forward until the locking mechanism is activated on both sides and a click is heard.

7. Tighten the captive screws on both sides to further secure the system to the rack's posts.

8. A cable retainer should be used to secure the power cord when plugging it into each power socket (located on the rear side of the switch). To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop and pull. (The following diagram is for general illustration; the rear view does not necessarily match that of the actual system).