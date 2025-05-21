SN5xxx Rail Kit
Kit Part Number
Rack Size and Rack Depth Range
930-9SKIT-00L0-00A
NVIDIA 600mm to 800mm tool-less rail kit for 64×400G and 64×800G switch
The illustrations in this section depict the SN5400 system. You can follow the same installation steps for other systems, but the physical design may vary slightly.
Item
Quantity
Item
Rail kit for 23.6-31.5” (600-800mm) racks
2× (of each part)
A
B
Power cables – Type C20-C19
4×
Harness: RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45
1×
Cable retainers
2×
OSFP thermal caps
32×
The following steps include illustrations that show front side (ports) installation, yet all instructions apply to all installation options.
The illustrations show the SN5400 system, yet the installation procedures apply to SN5600 systems as well.
Attach the left and right system rails (A) to the switch.
2. Secure the assembly by gently pushing the system chassis’ pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs.
3. Mount both of the rack rails (B) into the rack by angularly inserting the brakes located at the rails edges into the designated slots in the rack unit, as shown in the following figure:
4. Align both rack rails (B) to sit horizontally in parallel to the rack assembly. By straightening the rails' angular position, their breaks will be caught and locked in the rack's slots.
5. Pull the rack rails' telescopic extensions all the way to the rack's opposite side, and insert the latches at the rails' free edges to the rack's slots. A click should be heard as the spring latches are fully inserted and locking occurs.
6. While your installation partner is supporting the system’s weight, slide the rails installed on the system into the channels in the rack rails, and push them forward until the locking mechanism is activated on both sides and a click is heard.
7. Tighten the captive screws on both sides to further secure the system to the rack's posts.
8. A cable retainer should be used to secure the power cord when plugging it into each power socket (located on the rear side of the switch). To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop and pull. (The following diagram is for general illustration; the rear view does not necessarily match that of the actual system).
Removing the Device from the Rack
To remove the system from the rack:
4. Press the spring latches on both sides of the rack and continue to pull the system out until the rack rails are clear of the system's rails.
5. Remove the rails from the system. Release the metal latches and pull out the rails, so the system's pins will be removed out of the oval slots.
6. Remove the rails from the rack by pressing the lock button, and pull the rails outside of the rack assembly.