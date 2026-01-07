NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Software Management

SN5000 series switches are available with the following software options:

  • Pre-installed with NVIDIA Cumulus Linux.

  • Bare metal including ONIE image, installable with any ONIE-mounted OS.

Software Upgrades

Switch Firmware Update

The switch systems do not require firmware updates. Firmware updates are handled through the management software.
