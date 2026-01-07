On This Page
Software Management
SN5000 series switches are available with the following software options:
Pre-installed with NVIDIA Cumulus Linux.
Bare metal including ONIE image, installable with any ONIE-mounted OS.
For Cumulus Linux upgrade instructions, see Upgrading Cumulus Linux.
For SONiC upgrade instructions, log in to the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal, and go to Downloads → Switches and Gateways → Switch Software → SONiC → Documentation.
The switch systems do not require firmware updates. Firmware updates are handled through the management software.