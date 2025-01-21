NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Specifications

SN5400 Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

3.39” × 17.2’’ × 28.3’’

86.2mm (H) × 438mm (W) × 720mm (D)

Mounting:

19” rack mount

Weight:

23.5 kg

Speed:

Ports #1-64: 10/25/50/100/200/400GbE

Port #65-66: 1/10/25GbE

Connector Cage:

Ports #1-64: QSFP56-DD

Port #65-66: SFP28

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10% to 85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10% to 90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050 m

Regulatory

Safety/EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage:

1x/2x,

High Line, Rated Vac 220V-240V

Vac Minimum 200 Vac Maximum 264

AC current rating 16A

50/60Hz

Global Power Consumption:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 670W

Main Devices

CPU:

Intel x86 Xeon, Hexa-core Coffee Lake E-2276ME w/secured-boot

PCIe:

Gen3 x4

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum®-4

Memory:

32GB RAM DDR4, 160GB SSD

Throughput

25.6 Tbps

SN5600 Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

3.39” × 17.2’’ × 28.3’’

86.2mm (H) × 438mm (W) × 720mm (D)

Mounting:

19” rack mount

Weight:

23.5 kg

Speed:

Ports #1-64: 10/25/50/100/200/400/800G

Port #65: 1G/10G/25G

Connector Cage:

Ports #1-64: OSFP

Port #65: SFP28

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 35°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10% to 85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10% to 90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Regulatory

Safety/EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage:

1x/2x,

High Line, Rated VAC 220V-240V

VAC Minimum 200 VAC Maximum 264

AC current rating 16A

210-300 VDC, 14A (Chinese model only)

50/60Hz

Global Power Consumption:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 940W

Main Devices

CPU:

Intel x86 Xeon, Hexa-core Coffee Lake E-2276ME w/secured-boot

PCIe:

Gen3 x4

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum®-4

Memory:

32GB RAM DDR4, 160GB SSD

Throughput

51.2 Tbps

SN5600D Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

3.5” × 19’’ × 30’’

88.9mm (H) × 482.6mm (W) × 762mm (D)

Mounting:

19” MGX rack mount

Weight:

18.5 kg

Speed:

Ports #1-64: 10/25/50/100/200/400/800G

Port #65: 1G/10G/25G

Connector Cage:

Ports #1-64: OSFP

Port #65: SFP28

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 35°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10% to 85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10% to 90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Regulatory

Safety/EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage:

48VDC (range 40VDC to 60VDC)

Global Power Consumption:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 940W

Main Devices

CPU:

Intel x86 Xeon, Hexa-core Coffee Lake E-2276ME w/secured-boot

PCIe:

Gen3 x4

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum®-4

Memory:

32GB RAM DDR4, 160GB SSD

Throughput

51.2 Tbps

SN5610 Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

3.43” × 16.8’’ × 31’’

87mm (H) × 428mm (W) × 788mm (D)

Mounting:

19” rack mount

Weight:

26.9 kg

Speed:

Ports #1-64: 10/25/50/100/200/400/800G

Ports #65-66: 1G/10G/25G

Connector Cage:

Ports #1-64: OSFP

Ports #65-66: SFP28

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10% to 85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10% to 90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Regulatory

Safety/EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage:

High-Line, Rated VAC 200-240VAC

Global Power Consumption:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS) 900W

Typical power with 64 optical modules: 2.08KW

Main Devices

CPU:

AMD EPYC 3251, 8-Cores, Secured boot​

PCIe:

Gen3 x4

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum®-4

Memory:

32GB RAM DDR4, 80GB NVMe

Throughput

51.2 Tbps
