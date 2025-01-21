Specifications
SN5400 Specifications
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
3.39” × 17.2’’ × 28.3’’
86.2mm (H) × 438mm (W) × 720mm (D)
Mounting:
19” rack mount
Weight:
23.5 kg
Speed:
Ports #1-64: 10/25/50/100/200/400GbE
Port #65-66: 1/10/25GbE
Connector Cage:
Ports #1-64: QSFP56-DD
Port #65-66: SFP28
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10% to 85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10% to 90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050 m
Regulatory
Safety/EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage:
1x/2x,
High Line, Rated Vac 220V-240V
Vac Minimum 200 Vac Maximum 264
AC current rating 16A
50/60Hz
Global Power Consumption:
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 670W
Main Devices
CPU:
Intel x86 Xeon, Hexa-core Coffee Lake E-2276ME w/secured-boot
PCIe:
Gen3 x4
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum®-4
Memory:
32GB RAM DDR4, 160GB SSD
Throughput
25.6 Tbps
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
3.39” × 17.2’’ × 28.3’’
86.2mm (H) × 438mm (W) × 720mm (D)
Mounting:
19” rack mount
Weight:
23.5 kg
Speed:
Ports #1-64: 10/25/50/100/200/400/800G
Port #65: 1G/10G/25G
Connector Cage:
Ports #1-64: OSFP
Port #65: SFP28
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 35°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10% to 85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10% to 90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Regulatory
Safety/EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage:
1x/2x,
High Line, Rated VAC 220V-240V
VAC Minimum 200 VAC Maximum 264
AC current rating 16A
210-300 VDC, 14A (Chinese model only)
50/60Hz
Global Power Consumption:
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 940W
Main Devices
CPU:
Intel x86 Xeon, Hexa-core Coffee Lake E-2276ME w/secured-boot
PCIe:
Gen3 x4
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum®-4
Memory:
32GB RAM DDR4, 160GB SSD
Throughput
51.2 Tbps
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
3.5” × 19’’ × 30’’
88.9mm (H) × 482.6mm (W) × 762mm (D)
Mounting:
19” MGX rack mount
Weight:
18.5 kg
Speed:
Ports #1-64: 10/25/50/100/200/400/800G
Port #65: 1G/10G/25G
Connector Cage:
Ports #1-64: OSFP
Port #65: SFP28
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 35°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10% to 85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10% to 90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Regulatory
Safety/EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage:
48VDC (range 40VDC to 60VDC)
Global Power Consumption:
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 940W
Main Devices
CPU:
Intel x86 Xeon, Hexa-core Coffee Lake E-2276ME w/secured-boot
PCIe:
Gen3 x4
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum®-4
Memory:
32GB RAM DDR4, 160GB SSD
Throughput
51.2 Tbps
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
3.43” × 16.8’’ × 31’’
87mm (H) × 428mm (W) × 788mm (D)
Mounting:
19” rack mount
Weight:
26.9 kg
Speed:
Ports #1-64: 10/25/50/100/200/400/800G
Ports #65-66: 1G/10G/25G
Connector Cage:
Ports #1-64: OSFP
Ports #65-66: SFP28
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10% to 85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10% to 90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Regulatory
Safety/EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage:
High-Line, Rated VAC 200-240VAC
Global Power Consumption:
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS) 900W
Typical power with 64 optical modules: 2.08KW
Main Devices
CPU:
AMD EPYC 3251, 8-Cores, Secured boot
PCIe:
Gen3 x4
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum®-4
Memory:
32GB RAM DDR4, 80GB NVMe
Throughput
51.2 Tbps