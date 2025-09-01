Troubleshooting
Problem Indicator
Symptoms
Cause and Solution
LEDs
System Status LED is blinking for more than 5 minutes
Cause: The operating system did not boot properly, and only firmware is running.
Solution: Connect to the system via the console port, and check the software status. For Cumulus Linux instructions, see Monitoring and Troubleshooting.
System Status LED is amber
Cause:
Solution:
Fan Status LED is amber
Cause: Possible fan issue
Solution:
PSU Status LED is amber
Cause: Possible PSU issue
Solution:
System boot failure while using Cumulus Linux
Software upgrade failed on x86 based systems