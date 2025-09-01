NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Troubleshooting

Problem Indicator

Symptoms

Cause and Solution

LEDs

System Status LED is blinking for more than 5 minutes

Cause: The operating system did not boot properly, and only firmware is running.

Solution: Connect to the system via the console port, and check the software status. For Cumulus Linux instructions, see Monitoring and Troubleshooting.

System Status LED is amber

Cause:

  • Critical system fault (CPU error, bad firmware)

  • High temperature

Solution:

  • Check environmental conditions (room temperature)

Fan Status LED is amber

Cause: Possible fan issue

Solution:

  • Check that the fan is fully inserted and nothing is blocking the airflow

  • Replace the fan FRU if needed

PSU Status LED is amber

Cause: Possible PSU issue

Solution:

  • Check/replace the power cable

  • Replace the PSU if needed

System boot failure while using Cumulus Linux

Software upgrade failed on x86 based systems

See Monitoring and Troubleshooting.
