NVIDIA UFM 4.5 Cyber-AI Appliance Hardware User Manual

This document describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA® UFM® Cyber-AI Gen 4.5 appliance.

UFM Cyber-AI Appliance version: 4.5

Model NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Description MUA975 920-9B020-00RI-0D5 MUA9752H-2SFS-AC NVIDIA UFM Appliance 4.5 for UFM Cyber-AI or UFM Enterprise, 1U server with 2x ConnectX-8 Single-port 400Gb/s InfiniBand adapter, AC, Secured-boot, UFM software package sold separately

This manual is intended for software and hardware engineers, users and system administrators responsible for fabrics management.

The manual assumes familiarity with the InfiniBand Architecture Specification and with the Ethernet specification.

