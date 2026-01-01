NVIDIA UFM 4.5 Cyber-AI Appliance Hardware User Manual
About This Document

This document describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA® UFM® Cyber-AI Gen 4.5 appliance.

Relevant Models

UFM Cyber-AI Appliance version: 4.5

Model

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

MUA975

920-9B020-00RI-0D5

MUA9752H-2SFS-AC

NVIDIA UFM Appliance 4.5 for UFM Cyber-AI or UFM Enterprise, 1U server with 2x ConnectX-8 Single-port 400Gb/s InfiniBand adapter, AC, Secured-boot, UFM software package sold separately


Intended Audience

This manual is intended for software and hardware engineers, users and system administrators responsible for fabrics management.

The manual assumes familiarity with the InfiniBand Architecture Specification and with the Ethernet specification.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support .

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

Document Name

Description

InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.2.1, Vol 2 - Release 1.4, Vol 2 - Release 1.5 and Vol 1 - Release 1.7.

The InfiniBand Architecture Specification that is provided by IBTA

NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation

This document contains information regarding the use of UFM Cyber-AI software, prerequisites, changes and new features, bug fixes, and reports on software known issues
