Hardware Overview

Rear Side Interfaces

Interface Description 1 Power supply unit (FRU) PSU 1 2 ConnectX-8 OSFP Adapter Card (slot 1) ConnectX-8 XDR single-port adapter card, allow connectivity to a switch FNM Port 3 PCIe expansion card riser (slot 2)​ Empty slot 4 USB 2.0 port USB 2.0-compliant ​ 5 ConnectX-8 OSFP Adapter Card (slot 3) ​ ConnectX-8 XDR single-port adapter card, allow connectivity to a switch FNM Port 6 Power supply unit (FRU) PSU 2 7 Com card serial DB9 serial to motherboard ​ 8 USB 3.0 port USB 3.0-compliant ​ 9 RJ-45 Port This port is designed for secure local and remote server management control and helps IT administrators deploy, update and monitor the device.​ 10 System identification button ​ Press the system ID button: To locate a particular system within a rack

To turn the system ID on or off

To reset the remote management control (press and hold for more than 16 seconds) Note To reset remote management control using system ID, ensure that the system ID button is enabled in the remote management control setup. Note If the system stops responding during POST, press and hold the system ID button (for more than 5 seconds) to enter the BIOS progress mode. 11 OCP NIC ports 2x 10GbE Base-T ports ​ 12 Embedded NIC ports 2x 1GbE Base-T ports ​

The DB9 port, found on the rear side of the appliance (see callout 5 in "Rear Side Interfaces" figure above), is a serial console DB9 connector. This interface can be connected directly to a laptop via DB9-to-USB cable for first-time configuration or to a Serial-to-Ethernet device. It should be configured to 115200 Bps similar to switches.

The remote management control port is designed for secure local and remote server management and helps IT administrators deploy, update, and monitor the NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance.

These four RJ-45 ports (eno8303, eno8403, eno12399np0 and eno12409np1) are found on the rear side of the appliance (see callouts 10 and 11 in "Rear Side Interfaces" figure above). The eno8303 and the remote management interfaces are pre-configured as DHCP and the initial host name is ubuntu, so their IP addresses can be obtained from the DHCP server. If no DHCP server is available, you have to use a serial cable to connect and configure eno8303 and the remote-management IP addresses with a static IP address.

Note Configuring the appliance via the serial port is required only in the case where out-of-the-box DHCP configuration for eno8303 cannot be used. (There is no DHCP server in the management network). The user is then required to use the serial port to configure a static IP on eno8303.

Note NIC#1 Ethernet connector gets connected to Ethernet switches. This switch must be configured to 100M/1G auto-negotiation.





These two OSFP ports are found on the rear side of the appliance and allow connectivity to an FNM ( Fabric Network Management) InfiniBand switch port in the fabric. It is recommended to connect to two different switches for redundancy. The appliance can be connected only to a single IB fabric.

The FNM (Fabric Network Management) port is a separate OSFP InfiniBand in-band management port. It enables accessing the UFM Enterprise appliance that allows data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric.

Note Since the FNM port is semi-populated (only the first four lanes of it are wired), it functions as an HDR port.

Switch Cable / Transceiver SKU on Switch Side Cable / Transceiver SKU on UFM XDR-HCA Side* Quantum-3 Q3200 Switch Network Port MMS4X00-NS / 980-9I30H-00NM00 (100m) MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m) Quantum-X800 Q3400 Switch Network Port MMS4X00-NS / 980-9I30H-00NM00 (100m) MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m) Quantum-X800 Q3400 Switch FNM as XDR Lite (as 4 1x 100G) MMS4X00-NS / 980-9I30H-00NM00 (100m) MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m) * UFM XDR Appliance side should configure the ConnectX-8 C8180 cards to be non-planarized. ** The 980-9I30H-00NM00 transceiver supports a 2x100 Gb/s configuration .

Prerequisite:

To support this connectivity, change the default configuration of all the ConnectX®-8 XDR adapter cards by running the following commands via the SHELL:

mlxconfig -d <device> set NUM_OF_PLANES_P1=1

sudo reboot

Alternatively, run the following CLI command:

Copy Copied! ib profile --set ndr --force

By default, the ConnectX®-8 XDR adapters are configured for 4 planes, as they are typically connected to an XDR multi-plane switch. Since the NDR switch is single-plane, this parameter must be set to 1 to ensure proper operation with the NDR switch.

Switch Cable / Transceiver SKU on Switch Side Cable / Transceiver SKU on UFM XDR-HCA Side* Quantum-2 MQM97xx Network Port MMA4Z00-NS / 980-9I510-00NS00 (50m) MMA4Z00-NS400 / 980-9I51S-00NS00 (50m) Quantum-2 MQM97xx Network Port MMS4X00-NS / 980-9I30H-00NM00 (100m) MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m) * UFM XDR Appliance side should configure the ConnectX-8 C8180 cards to be non-planarized. ** The 980-9I30H-00NM00 / 980-9I510-00NS00 transceivers support a 2x100 Gb/s configuration .

The appliance has several Ethernet management interfaces. The primary management interface is eno8303. An additional interface exists, for connecting to a remote management controller (It usually connects to the same management network as eno8303).

To use out-of-the-box DHCP settings, the default hostname for the appliance (over eno8303) is "ubuntu". The MAC address for eno8303 is available on the pull-tab and can be configured in the DHCP server.

To use the remote management controller with DHCP, the free-range IP allocation must be enabled on the DHCP server. A static IP address for remote management interface can be configured via the Remote Management web application.

For more information about RJ-45 Ethernet Remote Management, please refer to Appendix – Remote Access Controller.

Note Configuration via a serial port is only required if you want to use a static IP address and not the out-of-the-box DHCP setting for eno8303. Otherwise, an IP is assigned by the DHCP server, and you can log into the CLI over LAN.

Note NIC#1 Ethernet connector gets connected to Ethernet switches. This switch must be configured to 100M/1G auto-negotiation.





Note The USB interface can be used to update the UFM.

There are two USB connectors. These connectors can be used to install software and/or firmware upgrades using a memory device that has a USB connector. This connector is USB 2.0 compliant. Various upload/download operations are also supported through the USB using the CLI such as:

UFM configuration fetching/uploading

UFM license fetching

UFM upgrade

All USB connectors can be used to perform SW updates or various upload/download operations using the CLI.

Index Description 1 AC PSU handle 2 Socket 3 Release latch

Each power supply (PS) unit has a one built-in fan and a single two-color LED on the right side of the PS unit that indicates the internal status of the unit.

The following table presents the AC PSU status indicator codes:

Power Indicator Codes Condition Green Indicates that a valid power source is connected to the PSU and the PSU is operational Blinking amber Indicates an issue with the PSU Not powered on Indicates that the power is not connected to the PSU Blinking green Indicates that the firmware of the PSU is being updated Warning Do not disconnect the power cord or unplug the PSU when updating firmware. If firmware update is interrupted, the PSUs will not function. Blinking green and powers off When hot-plugging a PSU, it blinks green five times at a rate of 4 Hz and powers off. This indicates a PSU mismatch due to efficiency, feature set, health status, or supported voltage. Warning If two PSUs are used, they must be of the same type and have the same maximum output power. Warning When correcting a PSU mismatch, replace the PSU with the blinking indicator. Swapping the PSU to make a matched pair can result in an error condition and an unexpected system shutdown. To change from a high output configuration to a low output configuration or vice versa, you must power off the system. Warning When two identical PSUs receive different input voltages, they can output different wattage, and trigger a mismatch.

The following table presents the D C PSU status indicator codes:

Power Indicator Codes Condition Green Indicates that a valid power source is connected to the PSU, and the PSU is operational Blinking amber Indicates an issue with the PSU Not powered on Indicates that the power is not connected to the PSU Blinking green When hot-plugging a PSU, it blinks green five times at a rate of 4 Hz and powers off. This indicates a PSU mismatch due to efficiency, feature set, health status, or supported voltage.

Each NIC on the back of the system has indicators that provide information about the activity and link status. The activity LED indicator indicates if data is flowing through the NIC, and the link LED indicator indicates the speed of the connected network.

NIC Activity LEDs

Index Description 1 Link LED indicator 2 Activity LED indicator

The following table lists the drive indicator codes: