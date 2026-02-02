Technical Specifications

NVIDIA UFM 4.5 Cyber-AI Appliance Hardware User Manual
UFM Enterprise Appliance Technical Specification Data

Physical

Size

1U:

  • Height – 42.8 mm (1.7 inches)

  • Width – 482 mm (18.97 inches)

  • Depth – 809 mm (31.85 inches) – without bezel, 822.84 mm (32.39 inches) – with bezel

Weight

18.5kg

Mounting

19" Rack mount

Power

Input Voltage

1100W power supply module

100-240 V at 50/60 Hz 12-6.3 A

CPU

2 x Intel Xeon Gold 6426Y

PSU

80 Plus Titanium 1+1 redundant power supply

1100 W @ 100-240 V

Maximum

824W

Protocol Support

InfiniBand/Ethernet

Auto-negotiation:

  • X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

  • DDR (5Gb/s per lane)

  • QDR (10Gb/s per lane)

  • FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane)

  • FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane)

  • EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port

  • HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

  • NDR (400Gb/s per lane)

  • XDR (400Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 400GAUI-8 C2M, 400GBASE-CR8, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

SGMII Data Rate: SDR

Data Rate

InfiniBand – SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR/NDR

Ethernet – 1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400 Gb/s

Storage

Hard Drives

8 x 3.2TB NVMe Mixed Use, Hot-Plug, SED Drive

Memory

4x16GB DDR5-5600MT/s, RDIMM

Environmental

Temperature

Operating

10-35°C

Non-operating

-20-60°C

Humidity

Operating

10-85% @ 40°C (non-condensing)

Non-operating

10-95% @ 40°C (non-condensing)

Vibration (5 ~500 Hz)

0.25 gr

Shock

10G (with 11 ms duration, half-sine wave)

Thermal

Airflow

111.8 CFM

Maximum heat dissipation

2811.6 BTU/hour

Reliability, Availability and Serviceability Features

Hot-swapability/

Redundancy

  • Hot-swappable: 1+1 power supplies

  • N+N redundant

Regulatory Label (Example)

board_label1-version-1-modificationdate-1768823593797-api-v2.png

board_label2-version-1-modificationdate-1768823593307-api-v2.png

board_label3-version-1-modificationdate-1768823594290-api-v2.png

image-2025-8-14_11-34-35-version-1-modificationdate-1768823589027-api-v2.png

