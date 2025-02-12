Bug Fixes in This Release

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.11.1
Ref #

Description

4161386

Description: Fixed issue where automatic failover did not occur due to previous failed actions.

Keywords: Automatic Failover, HA

Discovered in Release: v1.8.1

4143960

Description: Fixed the issue where "marking ringid 1 interface FAULTY" appeared in the syslog due to insufficient network bandwidth.

Keywords: ringid, syslog, HA

Discovered in Release: 1.8.1

Refer to UFM Enterprise v6.20.0 Release Notes for further Bug Fixes.

Refer to UFM High-Availability v5.8.0 Release Notes for further Bug Fixes.
