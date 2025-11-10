NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.14.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.14.1  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature

Description

Clustered Telemetry

Added the Clustered Telemetry feature which enables multiple telemetry data collection instances across multiple network adapters (HCAs) in the InfiniBand fabric. This feature provides improved performance and scalability for large-scale deployments through workload distribution. For more information, refer to Telemetry.

CLI Commands

Added the "ufm telemetry generate-instances-matrix" CLI command as part of the Clustered Telemetry feature

UFM Plugins

Updated plugin versions as follows:

  • gNMI Telemetry Plugin v1.3.8-5

  • Log Streamer Plugin v1.0.2-0

  • Tools (NVP) Plugin v2.3.0-2

Integrated the following plugins:

  • UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin v1.23.1-37572181

  • IB Link Resiliency Plugin v1.1.5-7

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 25.10.18-1

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.23.1

UFM HA

Integrated with UFM HA version 6.1.1

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.34.0-145

MLNX_OFED

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-5.1.4.0

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version XX.39.5050

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.

For UFM High-Availability Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM High-Availability User Guide.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 10, 2025
content here