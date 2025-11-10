On This Page
Configuring the Appliance for the First Time
The diagram below describes the connectivity scheme of the UFM High-Availability cluster.
The following are instructions on how to configure the management and fabric (InfiniBand) interfaces in the UFM cluster.
The NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance has multiple Ethernet management interfaces. The primary management interface is eno8303. The MAC address for eno8303 is available on the pull tab and can be configured in the DHCP server. To use the remote management controller with DHCP, the free-range IP allocation must be enabled on the DHCP server.
The appliance supports a direct connection via a serial port.
For instructions on how to configure the management interface, please refer to Configuring the UFM NDR Appliance or Configuring the UFM HDR Appliance.
This interface should be used as the primary interface when configuring HA.
When operating in HA configuration, directly connect (back-to-back - without a management switch in the middle) the Master node to the Standby node. To do so, utilize the Ethernet management interface eno8403, as shown in the above diagram.
For your convenience, you may use the CLI command Interface to set a static IP address for eno8403.
Example:
interface eno8403 ip address
11.0.
0.11 /
24
As of UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.3.0 (UFM Enterprise v6.12.0), configuring the fabric interface is optional.
The NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance has multiple InfiniBand interfaces. The primary interface is ib0.
Configure a static IPoIB with Network service (create the file /etc/network/interfaces.d/ifcfg-ib0 and run ifup ib0).
Example of ifcfg-ib0 file definition:
auto ib0
iface ib0 inet
static
address
10.0.
0.12
netmask
255.255.
255.0
broadcast
10.0.
0.255
For your convenience, you may use the CLI command Interface to set a static IP address for ib0.
Example:
interface ib0 ip address
192.168.
1.11 /
24
For more details on how to configure the UFM Enterprise, please refer to UFM Enterprise Initial Configuration.