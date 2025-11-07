Configuring Appliance

Warning It is not recommended to reset the BIOS settings to default values (factory settings). Doing so may impact the functionality of the UFM appliance. The future BIOS version will allow a proper reset of default BIOS settings.

The NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance has multiple Ethernet management interfaces. The primary management interface is eno8303. The MAC address for eno8303 is available on the pull tab and can be configured in the DHCP server. To use the remote management controller with DHCP, the free-range IP allocation must be enabled on the DHCP server.

The appliance supports a direct connection via a serial port.

To connect to the appliance:

Note Configuration via a serial port is only required if you wish to use a static IP address and not the out-of-the-box DHCP setting for eno8303. Otherwise, an IP will be assigned by the DHCP server, and you will be able to log into the Ubuntu OS.