Feature

Description

Command Line Interface (CLI)

Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters:

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.13.2

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.1

Added support for configuring high-availability with dual-link connectivity for improving the high availability robustness

UFM OS Package

Integrated with UFM OS version 2.1.11

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.24.0-72

Appliance OS License

Added appliance OS license mechanism to allow accessing the Shell with "root" permissions

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.
