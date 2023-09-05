On This Page
- OpenSM
- ib sm configuration import
- show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
- ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
- show ib sm virtualization
- ib sm virtualization enable
- ib sm virtualization ignore
- show ib sm root-guid
- ib sm root-guid
- show ib sm routing-engines
- ib sm routing-engines
- show ib sm ar-sl-mask
- ib sm ar-sl-mask
- show ib sm configuration import
- ib sm partition-config-merge
- Partition
- NVIDIA SHARP
InfiniBand Commands
ib sm configuration import
|
ib sm configuration import [partition-conf-user-ext] <url>
Imports the Subnet Manager configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm configuration import
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Displays if both full and limited memberships on the same partition are enabled or not.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Enables having both a full and limited membership on the same partition.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm allow-both-pkey
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
|
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Displays whether PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port are preserved or not.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
|
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Preserves PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port when generating PKey tables for a certain port.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm virtualization
|
show ib sm virtualization
Displays virtualization support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm virtualization enable
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm virtualization enable
|
ib sm virtualization enable
Enables virtualization on all supported ports (default).
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm virtualization
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.
ib sm virtualization ignore
|
ib sm virtualization ignore
No virtualization support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm virtualization
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.
show ib sm root-guid
|
show ib sm root-guid
Displays all configured root GUIDs for the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm root-guid
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm root-guid
|
ib sm root-guid <guid>
Adds a root GUID for the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
guid
|
The root GUID number in hexadecimal notation
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm root-guid
|
Notes
|
The list of root GUIDs are relevant when the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.
show ib sm routing-engines
|
show ib sm routing-engines
Displays number of CPUs configured to use for parallel calculations.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm routing-engines
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm routing-engines
|
ib sm routing-engines <engine>
Configures number of CPUs to use for parallel calculations.
|
Syntax Description
|
engine
|
Multiple routing engines can be specified separated by space. Supported engines: ar-dor, ar-ftree, ar-torus, ar-updn, chain, dfp, dfp2, dor, file, ftree, minhop, pqft, torus-2QoS, updn)
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm routing-engines
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
Displays the adaptive routing SL mask.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
ib sm ar-sl-mask <mask>
Configures the adaptive routing SL mask.
|
Syntax Description
|
mask
|
Range: 0x0000-0xffff
|
Default
|
0xffff
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm configuration import
|
show ib sm configuration import
Displays imported subnet manager configuration files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm configuration import
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm partition-config-merge
|
ib sm partition-config-merge
Merges the partitions.conf.user_ext into the partitions.conf and starts the heavy sweep on the SM. To use after importing the specific file or importing all configuration files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm configuration import partition-config-user-ext
|
Notes
|
The SM must be running for this command to work.
ib partition management defmember
|
ib partition management defmember <type>
Sets the default membership for the management IB partition (default PKEY). The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
|
Default
|
Full membership
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib partition
|
Notes
|
show ib partition
|
show ib partition
Displays partition information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib partition management defmember
|
Notes
|
N/A
SHARP Aggregation Manager
ib sharp enable
|
ib sharp enable
Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp smx-protocol
|
ib sharp smx-protocol {sockets | ucx}
Configures network protocol to be used by SMX.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
sockets
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp topology-api enable
|
ib sharp topology-api enable
Enables the SHARP topology API.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sharp
|
show ib sharp
Displays the configuration of NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
SHARP Configuration in OpenSM
ib sm sharp enable
|
ib sm sharp enable
Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ on all supporting switches.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sharp
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.
ib sm sharp ignore
|
ib sm sharp ignore
No NVIDIA SHARP support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sharp
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.
show ib sm sharp
|
show ib sm sharp
Displays NVIDIA SHARP support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm sharp enable
|
Notes
|
N/A