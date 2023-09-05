NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.4.3
System Management

Network Interfaces

This section describes the commands that configure and monitor the network interface.

Interface

interface

interface {eno8303 | eno8403 | eno12399np0 | eno12409np1 | ib0 | ib1 | ib2 | ib3}

Enters a network interface context.

Syntax Description

eno8303

Management port 0 (out of band)

eno8403

Management port 1 (out of band)

eno12399np0

Management port 2 (out of band)

eno12409np1

Management port 3 (out of band)

ib0

InfiniBand interface 0

ib1

InfiniBand interface 1

ib2

InfiniBand interface 2 (UFM 3.0 only)

ib3

InfiniBand interface 3 (UFM 3.0 only)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.3.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # interface eno8303
ufmapl (config interface eno8303) #

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A

show interfaces

show interfaces

Displays information about the network interfaces.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.4.1

Example
ufmapl (config) # show interfaces
1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000
    link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00
    inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
    inet6 ::1/128 scope host 
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
2: eno12399np0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc noop state DOWN group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 5c:6f:69:6e:6c:80 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
3: eno8303: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP group default qlen 1000
    link/ether b0:7b:25:e9:79:a2 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
    inet 10.209.44.116/22 brd 10.209.47.255 scope global eno8303
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
4: eno12409np1: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc noop state DOWN group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 5c:6f:69:6e:6c:81 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
5: eno8403: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP group default qlen 1000
    link/ether b0:7b:25:e9:79:a3 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
    inet 11.0.0.12/24 brd 11.0.0.255 scope global eno8403
       valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

Related Commands

interface <ifname> ip address <IP address> <netmask>

Notes

ip address

ip address <IP address> <netmask>

Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.

Syntax Description

IP address

IPv4 address

netmask

Subnet mask of IP address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface

History

1.3.0

Example
ufmapl (config interface eno8303) # ip address 10.10.10.10 255.255.255.0

Related Commands

interface

Notes

The command sequence is important. The ip address command should be used first during automation since it clears both default-gateway and name-server settings

ipv6 address

ipv6 address <IPv6 address>/<netmask>

Configures static IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static option is possible.

Syntax Description

IPv6 address/netmask

Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask. Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

1.3.0

Example
ufmapl (config interface eno8303)# ipv6 address fe80::202:c9ff:fe5e:a5d8/6

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A

Hostname

hostname

hostname <hostname>

Sets a static system hostname.

Syntax Description

hostname

String

Default

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.3.0

Example
ufmapl(config) # hostname ufmapl-hostname

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A

ip name-server

ip name-server <no ip name-server>
no ip name-server
Configures DNS servers to be used.
The no form of the command clears the name server.

Syntax Description

IPv4 address

IPv4 address

IPv6 address

IPv6 address

Default

No server name

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Updated command description and added the a no form of the command

1.3.0

First release

Example

 
ufmapl (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

The command sequence is important. The ip name-server command should be used during automation, after running the ip address and the ip default-gateway commands

show hosts

show hosts

Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show hosts
 
Hostname: swx-ufm3-02
 
 
Name servers:
  10.211.0.124 (on eno8303)
  10.211.0.121 (on eno8303)
  10.7.77.135 (on eno8303)
 
Domain names:
  mtr.labs.mlnx (on eno8303)
 
Static IPv4 host mappings:
  127.0.0.1 --> localhost
 
Static IPv6 host mappings:
  ::1 --> localhost
  ::1 --> ip6-localhost
  ::1 --> ip6-loopback
  ff02::1 --> ip6-allnodes
  ff02::2 --> ip6-allrouters

Related Commands

N/A

Noes

N/A

Routing

ip default-gateway

ip default-gateway <address>
no ip default-gateway <address>

Configures a static default route.
The no form of the command removes the static route.

Syntax Description

address

gateway IPv4 or IPv6 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Updated syntax description and added a no form of the command

1.3.0

First release

Example

 
ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway 10.209.36.1

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

The command sequence is important. The ip default-gateway command should be used during automation, after running the ip address command as it requires a static IP setting

ipv6 default-gateway

ipv6 default-gateway <address>
no ipv6 default-gateway <address>

Configures a static default route.
The no form of the command removes the static route.

Syntax Description

address

gateway IPv6 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Example

 
ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway ::1

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

The command sequence is important. The ip default-gateway command should be used during automation, after running the ip address command as it requires a static IP setting

NTP

ntp enable

ntp enable

Enables NTP.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.3.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ntp enable

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A

ntp server

ntp server <address>
no ntp server <address>
Configures an NTP server
The no form of the command removes NTP server

Syntax Description

address

IPv4 or IPv6 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Updated the command description and added a no form of the command

1.3.0

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # ntp server 10.10.10.10

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A

ntp peer

ntp peer <address>
no ntp peer <address>

Configures an NTP peer
The no form of the command removes the NTP peer

Syntax Description

address

IPv4 or IPv6 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Added the no form of the command

1.3.0

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # ntp peer 11.11.11.11

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A

User Management

User Accounts

username

username root disable
no username root disable

Disable logging into root account
The no form of the command reenable login into root account

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

Copy
ufmapl (config) # username root disable

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A

username admin password

username admin password <password>

Changes the "admin" user password.

Syntax Description

password

Specifies a password for the user in string form.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Example
ufmapl (config) #
username admin password 123456

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A

Chassis Management

show version

show version

Displays version information for the currently running system image.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.4.2

Updated command output

1.4.0

First release

Copy
ufmapl (config) # show version  
Product name:        ufm_appliance
Product release:     UFMAPL_1.4.2.2_UFM_6.13.1.1
Build date:          2023-06-04 10:31:42
Version summary:     ufm_appliance UFMAPL_1.4.2.2_UFM_6.13.1.1 2023-06-04 10:31:42 x86_64
UFM OS:              2.1.11
UFM CHASSIS HEALTH:  1.0.0-3
UFM HA:              5.1.1-4
UFM CLI:             1.2.0-8
Uptime:              3h 54m
CPU load averages:   0.21 / 0.14 / 0.06
Number of CPUs:      64
System memory:       2463 MB used / 58693 MB free / 65400 MB total
Swap:                0 MB used / 16252 MB free / 16252 MB total

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A

License

license install

license install <url>

Installs a UFM appliance OS license file from a remote host.

Syntax Description

url

https, sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username:password@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

Example
ufmapl (config) # license install sftp://root:root/tmp/nvidia-ufm-os-restricted-3922145848058.lic

Related Commands

license delete
show license

Notes

  • The license format must be as follow: *.lic

  • The license installation overrides the existing license, if present.

  • To generate UFM appliance OS license, the management interface MAC address (eno8303) should be provided to NVIDIA by running the "show interfaces" command.

license delete

license delete

Deletes a UFM appliance OS license file from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

Example
ufmapl (config) # license delete

Related Commands

license install
show license

Notes

N/A

show license

show license

Displays UFM appliance OS license information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

Example
ufmapl (config) # show license 
Customer ID:     NVIDIA RND TESTING
SN:              194042963524002
Type:            Subscription
Status:          Valid
MAC address:     b0:7b:25:e9:79:a2

Related Commands

license install
license delete

Notes

N/A

_shell

_shell

Runs a UNIX command shell such as bash. This shell command replaces the CLI; when the user exits the shell, they will be returned to the CLI.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.4.1

Copy
ufmapl # _shell
root@ufmapl:~#

Related Commands

license install
license delete
show license

Notes

N/A

