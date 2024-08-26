Appendix - Migrating UFM-SDN Appliance Data to UFM Enterprise Appliance

Once UFM data migration is completed successfully, some settings need to be modified via the NVP tool, to align with the UFM Enterprise Appliance. Stop the UFM-SDN Appliance and start the UFM Enterprise Appliance.

Load the Tools (NVP) plugin Docker image which is needed for post-restore configuration changes. Once it was loaded, add it to UFM [On Master and Standby] Fetch the image from a remote server Copy Copied! image fetch scp: [On Master and Standby] Load the Docker image: Copy Copied! docker load ufm-plugin-tools_<version>-docker.img.gz [On Master] Add the Tools plugin to UFM: Copy Copied! ufm plugin tools add tag <version> [On master] Disable the Tools plugin (since it is not a daemon): Copy Copied! no ufm plugin tools enable [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] Set the “ fabric_interface ” to ib0 (bond0 in UFM-SDN Appliance) Copy Copied! nvp set gv.cfg Server.fabric_interface ib0 [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] Set the “ mgmt_interface ” and “ ufma_interfaces ” to eno8303 (it was eth0 in UFM-SDN Appliance) Copy Copied! nvp set gv.cfg Server.mgmt_interface eno8303 nvp set gv.cfg Server.ufma_interfaces eno8303 [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] If “ multi_port_sm ” is set to “HA Enabled”, set the “ additional_fabric_interfaces ” to ib1 (not set in UFM-SDN Appliance since it used a bonded interface) Copy Copied! show ufm multi-port-sm nvp set gv.cfg Server.additional_fabric_interfaces ib1 [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] If Management Interface Monitoring is enabled and the required interval is different from the default of 10 seconds, set the management interface monitoring interval accordingly: Copy Copied! nvp set UFMHealthConfiguration.xml "./TestsSchedule/Test[@Name='CheckMgmtInterface']/Frequency/Value" <interval> [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] Verify that the InfiniBand interfaces on the appliances are up and connected to the same InfiniBand fabric: Copy Copied! ib ibstat ib sminfo [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] Apply the configuration changes: Copy Copied! nvp apply force no-restart Note Note: The “ no-restart ” option applies the changes without restarting UFM, which is not needed since UFM is not running on the UFM Enterprise Appliance. [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] Set the UFM Enterprise Appliance HA nodes: Copy Copied! ufm ha-nodes <master hostname> <standby hostname> [On UFM-SDN Appliance Master] Stop UFM: Copy Copied! no ufm start [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] Start UFM: Copy Copied! ufm start [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] Verify that UFM is up and running: Copy Copied! show ufm status [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] If Client Certificate Authentication is enabled, replace the association of the SAN with “ ufmsysadmin ” user to “ admin ” user and remove the “ ufmsysadmin ” user via UFM REST API: Copy Copied! no ufm web-client associate-user <SAN> ufm web-client associate-user <SAN> admin From the shell: Copy Copied! curl -X DELETE https: [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master and Standby] collect a system dump and upload it to a remote server: Copy Copied! debug generate dump file debug-dump upload latest scp: