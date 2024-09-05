Bug Fixes in This Release

3912416 Description: Fixed issue with the authentication server being repeatedly restarted by the UFM health check after the default admin password is changed

Keywords: Authentication, Server, Disable

Discovered in Release: v1.8.0

3775706 Description: Fixed the issue in CLI where customer information is being written to syslog

Keywords: CLI commands, syslog

Discovered in Release: v1.7.0

3863958 Description: Fixed issue where InfiniBand-InfiniBand links go to INIT - Failed Failover after enabling SHARP with PKeys

Keywords: SHARP, PKey, InfiniBand Link, Failover

Discovered in Release: v1.7.0

3811475 Description: Fixed issue where UFM loggings REST API omits additional contents of the log when it spans over multiple lines

Keywords: UFM Loggings, REST API, Span over, Multiple Lines

Discovered in Release: v1.6.1

3803527 Description: Fixed issue with Create History REST API while collecting SM Logs Error

Keywords: Create History, SM Log Error

Discovered in Release: v1.6.3

3864876 Description: Fixed issue with UFM events not appearing in remote syslog

Keywords: UFM Events, Remote syslog

Discovered in Release: v1.6.1

3916656 Description: Fixed issue with releasing lock without acquiring when handling MC join requests from unknown source.

Keywords: