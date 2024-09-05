NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.9.0  Bug Fixes in This Release

Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref #

Description

3912416

Description: Fixed issue with the authentication server being repeatedly restarted by the UFM health check after the default admin password is changed

Keywords: Authentication, Server, Disable

Discovered in Release: v1.8.0

3775706

Description: Fixed the issue in CLI where customer information is being written to syslog

Keywords: CLI commands, syslog

Discovered in Release: v1.7.0

3863958

Description: Fixed issue where InfiniBand-InfiniBand links go to INIT - Failed Failover after enabling SHARP with PKeys

Keywords: SHARP, PKey, InfiniBand Link, Failover

Discovered in Release: v1.7.0

3811475

Description: Fixed issue where UFM loggings REST API omits additional contents of the log when it spans over multiple lines

Keywords: UFM Loggings, REST API, Span over, Multiple Lines

Discovered in Release: v1.6.1

3803527

Description: Fixed issue with Create History REST API while collecting SM Logs Error

Keywords: Create History, SM Log Error

Discovered in Release: v1.6.3

3864876

Description: Fixed issue with UFM events not appearing in remote syslog

Keywords: UFM Events, Remote syslog

Discovered in Release: v1.6.1

3916656

Description: Fixed issue with releasing lock without acquiring when handling MC join requests from unknown source.

Keywords:

Discovered in Release: v1.8.1

Refer to UFM Enterprise Software Release Notes for further Bug Fixes.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2024
content here