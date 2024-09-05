Bug Fixes in This Release
|
Ref #
|
Description
|
3912416
|
Description: Fixed issue with the authentication server being repeatedly restarted by the UFM health check after the default admin password is changed
|
Keywords: Authentication, Server, Disable
|
Discovered in Release: v1.8.0
|
3775706
|
Description: Fixed the issue in CLI where customer information is being written to syslog
|
Keywords: CLI commands, syslog
|
Discovered in Release: v1.7.0
|
3863958
|
Description: Fixed issue where InfiniBand-InfiniBand links go to INIT - Failed Failover after enabling SHARP with PKeys
|
Keywords: SHARP, PKey, InfiniBand Link, Failover
|
Discovered in Release: v1.7.0
|
3811475
|
Description: Fixed issue where UFM loggings REST API omits additional contents of the log when it spans over multiple lines
|
Keywords: UFM Loggings, REST API, Span over, Multiple Lines
|
Discovered in Release: v1.6.1
|
3803527
|
Description: Fixed issue with Create History REST API while collecting SM Logs Error
|
Keywords: Create History, SM Log Error
|
Discovered in Release: v1.6.3
|
3864876
|
Description: Fixed issue with UFM events not appearing in remote syslog
|
Keywords: UFM Events, Remote syslog
|
Discovered in Release: v1.6.1
|
3916656
|
Description: Fixed issue with releasing lock without acquiring when handling MC join requests from unknown source.
|
Keywords:
|
Discovered in Release: v1.8.1
Refer to UFM Enterprise Software Release Notes for further Bug Fixes.