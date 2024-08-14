Changes and New Features
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).
Feature
Description
CLI Commands
Added the following CLI commands:
Tools Plugin
Updated Appendix - NVP
UFM Migration
Added the ability to migrate UFM-SDN data to UFM Enterprise appliance. Refer to Appendix - Migrating UFM-SDN Appliance Data to UFM Enterprise Appliance
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 24.07.18-5
Introduced changes to the system's GRUB ( Grand Unified Bootloader ) and Kernel behavior to improve system stability and troubleshooting. For more information, refer to Appendix - GRUB and Kernel Behavior
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.18.0-5
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.6.0-4
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.29.0-131
MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-3.2.2
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.39.3700
