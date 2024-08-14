Document Revision History

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.9.0
Revision

Date

Description

1.9.0

Aug 14, 2024

Updated the following sections:

Added the following sections:

Added the following CLI commands:

In NVP:

  • nvp append

  • nvp reset

  • nvp apply no-restart

In Configuration Management:

  • debug generate dump

  • show files debug-dump

  • file debug-dump

In Local and Remote Logging:

  • show log

  • logging

  • show logging

In UFM Logs:

  • show ufmhealth log

  • show ufmhealth log files

  • show ufm event log

  • show ufm event log continuous

  • show ufm event log files

  • show ufm console log

  • show ufm console log continuous

  • show ufm console log files

In OpenSM:

  • show ib sm log

In NVIDIA SHARP:

  • show ib sharp log

  • show ib sharp log continuous

  • show ib sharp log files

  • show ib sharp log matching

  • show ib sharp log not matching

In InfiniBand Utilities:

  • ib ibdiagnet

  • ib ibaddr

  • ib ibhosts

  • ib iblinkinfo

  • ib ibnetdiscover

  • ib ibnodes

  • ib ibping

  • ib ibportstate

  • ib ibqueryerrors

  • ib ibroute

  • ib ibrouters

  • ib ibstat

  • ib ibstatus

  • ib ibswitches

  • ib ibsysstat

  • ib ibtracert

  • ib perfquery

  • ib saquery

  • ib sminfo

  • ib smpdump

  • ib saquery

  • ib smparquery

  • ib smpquery

  • ib vendstat

In Data Management:

  • ufm data backup

  • ufm data upload

  • ufm data fetch

  • ufm data restore

  • ufm data delete

1.8.2

Jun 24, 2024

Updated:

1.8.1

May 28, 2024

Updated:

1.8.0

May 5, 2024

Updated:

Added:

Added the following CLI commands:

  • In Docker Container:

    • docker exec

    • docker prune image

  • In User Accounts:

    • username root password

  • In UFM Plugins:

    • ufm plugin - Updated command

  • In NVP:

    • nvp set

    • nvp get

    • nvp dump

    • nvp apply

    • nvp apply force

  • In Chassis Management:

    • show version - updated command output and added a note

  • In Operating System License:

    • _shell - Added a note

1.7.0

February 8, 2024

Updated:

Added the following CLI commands:

In Docker Container:

  • docker load <image name>

  • docker pull

  • docker remove image <image name> <image version>

  • show docker images

  • show docker ps

In UFM Process Commands:

  • ufm process health start

  • ufm process model start

  • ufm process telemetry start

  • ufm process sharp start

  • ufm process telemetry start

  • ufm process sm start

In UFM Plugins:

  • ufm plugin

  • show ufm plugin

February 19, 2024

1.6.2

January 4, 2024

Updated the following section:

1.6.1

December 12, 2023

Updated the following sections:

1.6.0

December 12, 2023

Updated Known Issues in This Release

November 21, 2023

Added instructions on Configuring TACACS+ and Performing AAA and Adding TACACS Users on the Server Side

November 5, 2023

Updated the following sections:

Added Appendix - Software Components Upgrade

Updated the following CLI Commands:

  • show interfaces - Updated the output and added optional argument interface name

  • show ib sharp - Updated the output to reflect the new settings

Added the following CLI commands:

  • In Routing:

    • show {ip | ipv6} route

    • show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway

  • In AAA Methods :

    • aaa authentication login default

    • show aaa

  • In TACACAS+ :

    • tacacs-server

    • tacacs-server host

    • show tacacs

  • In Chassis Management:

    • show files system

    • show resources

  • In UFM License :

    • ufm license install

    • ufm license delete

    • show ufm license

    • show files ufm-license

  • In UFM Configuration Management :

    • ufm configuration delete

    • ufm configuration export

    • ufm configuration fetch

    • ufm configuration import

    • ufm configuration upload

    • show files ufm-configuration

  • High-Availability

    • ufm ha configure

  • In UFM Multi-Port SM:

    • ufm multi-port-sm

    • show ufm multi-port-sm

    • ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

    • show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

  • HCA Commands

    • ib hca-vl15-window

    • show ib hca-vl15-window

  • In NVIDIA SHARP :

    • ib sharp dump-files-generation enable

    • ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable

    • ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm

    • ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>

    • ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>

    • ib sharp allocation enable

1.5.1

August 31, 2023

Updated the following sections:

1.5.0

August 10, 2023

Updated the following sections:

Added the following sections:

Added the following CLI commands:

August 24, 2023

Added step 4 to UFM Enterprise Appliance In-Service Upgrade

1.4.3

June 20, 2023

Updated the following sections:

1.4.2

June 5, 2023

Updated the following sections:

Updated the following CLI commands:

Added the following command:

1.4.1

May 18, 2023

Updated the following sections:

Added the following CLI Commands:

1.4.0

May 5, 2023

Updated the following sections:

Added the following sections:

Added the following CLI Commands:

  • General

    • show ufm status

  • System Management

    • show hosts

    • show version

  • OpenSM:

    • show ib sm allow-both-pkeys

    • ib sm allow-both-pkeys

    • show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

    • ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

    • show ib sm virtualization

    • ib sm virtualization enable

    • ib sm virtualization ignore

    • show ib sm root-guid

    • ib sm root-guid

    • show ib sm routing-engines

    • ib sm routing-engines

    • show ib sm ar-sl-mask

    • ib sm ar-sl-mask

    • show ib sm configuration import

    • ib sm partition-config-merge

  • Partition:

    • show ib partition

    • ib partition management defmember

  • SHARP Aggregation Manager

    • ib sharp enable

    • ib sharp smx-protocol

    • ib sharp topology-api enable

    • show ib sharp

  • SHARP Configuration in OpenSM

    • ib sm sharp enable

    • ib sm sharp ignore

    • show ib sm sharp

  • High-Availability

    • ufm ha configure dual-subnet

  • Management Interface Monitoring

    • show ufm mgmt-interface

    • ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval

    • ufm mgmt-interface

    • ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

  • UFM Logs:

    • show ufm logging

    • ufm logging syslog enable

    • ufm logging syslog

    • ufm logging syslog enable

    • ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

    • ufm logging level

  • UFM Web Client:

    • ufm web-client mode

    • ufm web-client associate-user

    • show ufm web-client

    • ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable

    • ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert

    • ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert

    • ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now

  • UFM Audit:

    • ufm track-conf-changes enable

    • show ufm track-conf-changes

May 15, 2023

Added Upgrading UFM Enterprise Appliance CLI Package

1.3.1

Feb 19, 2023

Updated

Mar 16, 2023

Updated Changes and New Features - Added MFT package integration details

1.3.0

Feb 6, 2023

Updated the following sections:

Added the following sections:

Feb 6, 2023

1.2.1

Dec 1, 2022

Updated the following sections:

Dec 19, 2022

Updated

1.2.0

Nov 21, 2022

Updated the following sections:

Added the following section:

1.1.0

Jul 31, 2022

Updated the following sections:

Added the following section:

Oct 23, 2022

Update the following sections:
