NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.9.0  Known Issues in This Release

Known Issues in This Release

Ref #

Issue

3991974

Description: UFM PCI degradation speed warning

Keywords: PCI, Degradation, Speed

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: v1.7.0

4020951

Description: "CTRL C" corrupts the CLI terminal instead finishing the current action

Keywords: CTRL C, CLI Terminal

Workaround: Refer to the CLI commands for the workaround listed in "Notes"

Discovered in Release: v1.9.0

Refer to UFM Enterprise Software Release Notes for further Known Issues.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2024
content here