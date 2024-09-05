Known Issues in This Release
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3991974
|
Description: UFM PCI degradation speed warning
|
Keywords: PCI, Degradation, Speed
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in Release: v1.7.0
|
4020951
|
Description: "CTRL C" corrupts the CLI terminal instead finishing the current action
|
Keywords: CTRL C, CLI Terminal
|
Workaround: Refer to the CLI commands for the workaround listed in "Notes"
|
Discovered in Release: v1.9.0
Refer to UFM Enterprise Software Release Notes for further Known Issues.