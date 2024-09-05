NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.9.0  UFM Enterprise Appliance Upgrade

UFM Enterprise Appliance Upgrade

Note

Upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance is supported up to two previous GA software versions (GA -1 or GA -2).

For example, if you wish to upgrade to UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.8.0, it is possible to do so only from UFM Enterprise v1.7.0 or v1.6.1.

Note

This is the recommended upgrade procedure, which involves upgrading all UFM Enterprise appliance software components and operating system. For additional upgrade procedures of specific software components, please refer to Appendix - Software Components Upgrade.

As of UFM Enterprise Appliance version 1.5.0, upgrading the appliance on HA supports an in-service upgrade, meaning UFM can continue running during the steps of the upgrade, and there is no need to stop UFM before the upgrade.

The upgrade is performed on both Master and Standby nodes.

To upgrade the UFM Enterprise Appliance software:

  1. On the standby server, extract the OMU image to the /tmp folder:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    tar -xzf ufm-appliance-<version>-omu.tar -C /tmp

  2. On the standby server, access the installation folder and upgrade script:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    standby# cd /tmp/ufm-appliance-<version>-omu

  3. Run the UFM upgrade script on the standby server:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./ufm-os-upgrade.sh --yes --reboot

  4. After the reboot procedure is complete, a systemd service (ufm-os-firstboot.service) runs the remainder of the upgrade procedure. Once completed, a message is prompted to all open terminals including the status:

    "UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-FAILURE" - if installation is failed.

    "UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-SUCCESS" - if installation succeeded.

    Example:

    OS2-version-1-modificationdate-1723648716660-api-v2.png

    To manually check the status, run systemctl status ufm-os-firstboot.service. If it is already finished, an error message is prompted stating that there is no such service. In that case, the log /var/log/ufm-os-firstboot.log can be checked instead.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    systemctl status ufm-os-firstboot.service

    Example:

    OS3-version-1-modificationdate-1723648717183-api-v2.png

    Note

    Do NOT proceed to the next step before ensuring that the systemctl status ufm-os-firstboot.service service has been completed.

  5. After the completion of the upgrade script, the UFM code is upgraded, while the UFM data remains unchanged. The automatic upgrade of UFM data will take place during the next UFM startup. To initiate this process, execute a failover from the Master node (or perform a takeover from the Standby node).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    master# ufm_ha_cluster failover

    Note

    The upgrade script logs the data to /var/log/ufm_os_upgrade_<UFM-OS version>.log and outputs simultaneously it to the screen. In case of an issue, UFM data can be restored to factory default. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Factory Reset.

  6. Once UFM is operational on the upgraded node (formerly the standby node), proceed to replicate steps 1 to 3 on the non-upgraded node (previously the master node).

In-Service Upgrade via CLI

Alternatively, in-service upgrade can be performed via the CLI. The upgrade is performed on both Master and Standby nodes.

Follow the below instructions:

  1. On the Standby node, fetch the new image from a remote server. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufmapl (config) # image fetch <download URL>

  2. On the Standby node, install the new image. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufmapl (config) # image install <image name>

  3. Reload the Standby UFM Enterprise Appliance. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufmapl (config) # reload

  4. After the completion of the upgrade on the Standby node, the UFM code is upgraded, while the UFM data remains unchanged. The automatic upgrade of UFM data will take place during the next UFM startup. To initiate this process, execute a failover from the Master node. Once the Standby node is up and running, perform a failover on the Master node. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufmapl (config) # ufm ha failover

  5. Once UFM is operational on the upgraded node (formerly the standby node), proceed to replicate steps 1 to 3 on the non-upgraded node (previously the Master node).
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2024
content here