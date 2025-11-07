Hardware Overview

Rear Side Interfaces

Index Interface Description 1 Power supply unit (FRU) PSU 1 2 ConnectX-6 QSFP28 Adapter Card (slot 1) ConnectX-6 HDR dual-port adapter card 3 ConnectX-6 QSFP28 Adapter Card (slot 2) ConnectX-6 HDR dual-port adapter card 4 USB 2.0 port USB 2.0-compliant ​ 5 Com card serial DB9 serial to motherboard ​ 6 Power supply unit (FRU) PSU 2 7 USB 3.0 port USB 3.0-compliant ​ 8 Remote Management port The Remote Management port is designed for local and remote secure server management and helps IT administrators deploy, update and monitor the device.​ 9 System identification button ​ Press the system ID button: To locate a particular system within a rack

To turn the system ID on or off

To reset the Remote Management port (press and hold for more than 16 seconds) Note To reset Remote Management port using system ID, ensure that the system ID button is enabled in the Remote Management port setup. Note If the system stops responding during POST, press and hold the system ID button (for more than 5 seconds) to enter the BIOS progress mode. 10 OCP NIC ports 2x 10GbE Base-T ports ​ 11 Embedded NIC ports 2x 1GbE Base-T ports ​

The DB9 port, found on the rear side of the appliance (see callout 5 in "Rear Side Interfaces" figure above), is a serial console DB9 connector. This interface can be connected directly to a laptop via DB9-to-USB cable for first-time configuration or to a Serial-to-Ethernet device. It should be configured to 115200 Bps similar to switches.

The r emote management port is designed for secure local and remote server management and helps IT administrators deploy, update, and monitor the NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance.

These four RJ-45 ports (eno8303, eno8403, eno12399np0 and eno12409np1) are found on the rear side of the appliance (see callouts 10 and 11 in "Rear Side Interfaces" figure above). The eno8303 and the remote management interfaces are pre-configured as DHCP and the initial host name is ubuntu, so their IP addresses can be obtained from the DHCP server. If no DHCP server is available, you have to use a serial cable to connect and configure eno8303 and the remote-management IP addresses with a static IP address.

Note Configuring the appliance via the serial port is required only in the case where out-of-the-box DHCP configuration for eno8303 cannot be used. (There is no DHCP server in the management network). The user is then required to use the serial port to configure a static IP on eno8303.

Note NIC#1 Ethernet connector gets connected to Ethernet switches. This switch must be configured to 100M/1G auto-negotiation.





These 2 QSFP ports are found on the rear side of the appliance. See the figure above. They should be connected to an IB switch in the fabric. It is recommended to connect to two different switches for redundancy. The appliance can be connected only to a single IB fabric.

The appliance has several Ethernet management interfaces. The primary management interface is eno8303. An additional interface exists, for connecting to a remote management controller (It usually connects to the same management network as eno8303).

To use out-of-the-box DHCP settings, the default hostname for the appliance (over eno8303) is "ubuntu". The MAC address for eno8303 is available on the pull-tab and can be configured in the DHCP server.

To use the remote management controller with DHCP, the free-range IP allocation must be enabled on the DHCP server. A static IP address for remote management interface can be configured via the Remote Management web application.

Note Configuration via a serial port is only required if you want to use a static IP address and not the out-of-the-box DHCP setting for eno8303. Otherwise, an IP is assigned by the DHCP server, and you can log into the CLI over LAN.

Note The USB interface can be used to update the UFM.

There are two USB connectors. These connectors can be used to install software and/or firmware upgrades using a memory device that has a USB connector. This connector is USB 2.0 compliant. Various upload/download operations are also supported through the USB using the CLI such as:

UFM configuration fetching/uploading

UFM license fetching

UFM upgrade

All USB connectors can be used to perform SW updates or various upload/download operations using the CLI.

Index Description 1 AC PSU handle 2 Socket 3 Release latch

Each power supply (PS) unit has a one built-in fan and a single two-color LED on the right side of the PS unit that indicates the internal status of the unit.

The following table presents the AC PSU status indicator codes:

Power Indicator Codes Condition Green Indicates that a valid power source is connected to the PSU and the PSU is operational Blinking amber Indicates an issue with the PSU Not powered on Indicates that the power is not connected to the PSU Blinking green Indicates that the firmware of the PSU is being updated Warning Do not disconnect the power cord or unplug the PSU when updating firmware. If firmware update is interrupted, the PSUs will not function. Blinking green and powers off When hot-plugging a PSU, it blinks green five times at a rate of 4 Hz and powers off. This indicates a PSU mismatch due to efficiency, feature set, health status, or supported voltage. Warning If two PSUs are used, they must be of the same type and have the same maximum output power. Warning When correcting a PSU mismatch, replace the PSU with the blinking indicator. Swapping the PSU to make a matched pair can result in an error condition and an unexpected system shutdown. To change from a high output configuration to a low output configuration or vice versa, you must power off the system. Warning When two identical PSUs receive different input voltages, they can output different wattage, and trigger a mismatch.

The following table presents the D C PSU status indicator codes:

Power Indicator Codes Condition Green Indicates that a valid power source is connected to the PSU, and the PSU is operational Blinking amber Indicates an issue with the PSU Not powered on Indicates that the power is not connected to the PSU Blinking green When hot-plugging a PSU, it blinks green five times at a rate of 4 Hz and powers off. This indicates a PSU mismatch due to efficiency, feature set, health status, or supported voltage.

Each NIC on the back of the system has indicators that provide information about the activity and link status. The activity LED indicator indicates if data is flowing through the NIC, and the link LED indicator indicates the speed of the connected network.

NIC Activity LEDs

Index Description 1 Link LED indicator 2 Activity LED indicator

