NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.0 (HDR) Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.0 (HDR) Hardware User Manual  Technical Specifications

On This Page

Technical Specifications

UFM Enterprise Appliance Technical Specification Data

Physical

Size

1U:

  • Height – 42.8 mm (1.7 inches)

  • Width – 482 mm (18.97 inches)

  • Depth – 809 mm (31.85 inches) – without bezel, 822.84 mm (32.39 inches) – with bezel

Weight

17kg

Mounting

19" Rack mount

Power

Input Voltage

1100W power supply module

100-240 V at 50/60 Hz 12-6.3 A

CPU

2X Intel Xeon Silver 4314

PSU

80 Plus Titanium 1+1 redundant power supply

1100 W @ 100-240 V

Maximum

657 W

Protocol Support

InfiniBand/Ethernet

Auto-negotiation:

  • X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

  • DDR (5Gb/s per lane)

  • QDR (10Gb/s per lane)

  • FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane)

  • FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane)

  • EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port

  • HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 200GBASE-DR4, 200GBASE-FR4, 200GBASE-LR4, 200GBASE-ER4, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2C, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 56GBASE-R4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASESR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASEKR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASEKR

SGMII Data Rate: SDR

Data Rate

InfiniBand – SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR

Ethernet – 1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s

Storage

Hard Drives

2 x 1.92TB SSD 2.5''

Memory

64 GB RAM

Environmental

Temperature

Operating

0-35°C

Non-operating

-20-60°C

Humidity

Operating

10-85% @ 40°C (non-condensing)

Non-operating

10-95% @ 40°C (non-condensing)

Vibration (5 ~500 Hz)

0.25 gr

Shock

10G (with 11 ms duration, half-sine wave)

Thermal

Airflow

52.1 CFM

Maximum heat dissipation

2241.8 BTU/hr

Reliability, Availability and Serviceability Features

Hot-swapability/

Redundancy

  • Hot-swappable: 1+1 power supplies

  • N+N redundant

Regulatory Label (Example)

regulatory-label-2-version-1-modificationdate-1715092409483-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 3, 2024
content here