On This Page
Technical Specifications
UFM Enterprise Appliance Technical Specification Data
Physical
Size
1U:
Weight
17kg
Mounting
19" Rack mount
Power
Input Voltage
1100W power supply module
100-240 V at 50/60 Hz 12-6.3 A
CPU
2X Intel Xeon Silver 4314
PSU
80 Plus Titanium 1+1 redundant power supply
1100 W @ 100-240 V
Maximum
657 W
Protocol Support
InfiniBand/Ethernet
Auto-negotiation:
Ethernet: 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 200GBASE-DR4, 200GBASE-FR4, 200GBASE-LR4, 200GBASE-ER4, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2C, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 56GBASE-R4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASESR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASEKR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASEKR
SGMII Data Rate: SDR
Data Rate
InfiniBand – SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR
Ethernet – 1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s
Storage
Hard Drives
2 x 1.92TB SSD 2.5''
Memory
64 GB RAM
Environmental
Temperature
Operating
0-35°C
Non-operating
-20-60°C
Humidity
Operating
10-85% @ 40°C (non-condensing)
Non-operating
10-95% @ 40°C (non-condensing)
Vibration (5 ~500 Hz)
0.25 gr
Shock
10G (with 11 ms duration, half-sine wave)
Thermal
Airflow
52.1 CFM
Maximum heat dissipation
2241.8 BTU/hr
Reliability, Availability and Serviceability Features
Hot-swapability/
Redundancy