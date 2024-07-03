Technical Specifications

InfiniBand/Ethernet

Auto-negotiation: X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

DDR (5Gb/s per lane)

QDR (10Gb/s per lane)

FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane)

FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane)

EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port

HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port Ethernet: 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 200GBASE-DR4, 200GBASE-FR4, 200GBASE-LR4, 200GBASE-ER4, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2C, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 56GBASE-R4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASESR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASEKR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASEKR SGMII Data Rate: SDR